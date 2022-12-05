NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Henry Repeating Arms, an iconic American family-owned business, has announced a donation of $50,000 to First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF).

“First Responders Children’s Foundation is deeply grateful to Anthony Imperato and Henry Repeating Arms for their generous commitment to supporting first responders and their children. This donation will help to support our mental health resiliency program, which provides confidential, trauma-informed counseling at no cost to children of first responders,” said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane. “Henry Repeating Arms has supported the first responder community since day one. This partnership will make a real difference in the lives of first responder families.”

“We are extremely proud to help support such an esteemed and worthwhile organization,” said Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato. “No one does a better job of meeting the real financial needs and taking care of the children and families of our fallen heroes than First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

FRCF was founded in 2001 in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 for the 800 surviving children who lost a first parent on that tragic day. Since then, FRCF has grown to be a national non-profit focusing on four key program areas: scholarships for children of first responders injured or killed in the line of duty; Financial Assistance Grants/Line of Duty Death Bereavement Support; a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and First Responder Community Engagement.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF)

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; and Community Engagement. FRCF was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. FRCF also supports first responder families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances, including injury in the line of duty.

Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

