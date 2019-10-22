HENRY WINKLER, LAURA LINNEY, TERRELL DAVIS, SHAMARI & RONNIE DEVOE & MORE JOIN FORCES WITH IMPRESSIVE CELEBRITY LINEUP TO SUPPORT GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION

Celebrities vow to raise awareness and funds for life-saving and transformative medical care & research at Global’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

L-R: Eric Dane, Ronnie & Shamari DeVoe, John C. McGinley, Amanda Booth, Megan Bomgaars

L-R: Quincy Jones, Henry Winkler, Laura Linney, Terrell Davis, Charlotte Fonfara-LaRose

Denver, CO, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (Global) announced Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, and director Henry Winkler; Academy Award-nominated and award-winning actress Laura Linney; NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, and R&B royalty and husband-wife dream team Shamari and Ronnie DeVoe will join its celebrity lineup for the 11th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place, on Saturday, November 2. The marquee event is the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

Winkler, Linney, Davis, and the DeVoes will join Global in honoring their 2019 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award (Q–Award) winners and stars, Amanda Booth and Megan Bomgaars. Both women are passionate advocates for the differently-abled community, and Megan herself has Down syndrome.

Other confirmed celebrities for the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show include: music legend and inspiration behind the Q-Award, Quincy Jones; Global board member and award-winning actor John C. McGinley; award-winning actor Eric Dane; Q-Award winner DeOndra Dixon; U.S. Squad World Cup team member and Colorado Rapids player Kellyn Acosta; supermodel and Instagram influencer Mikaela Hoover; 2019 Miss Colorado Monica Thompson; and Denver Broncos cheerleaders Jozie, McKenna, and more.

Twenty-three models with Down syndrome from around the world, traveling from as far as India and London, will rock the runway with celebrity escorts. At the event, Global will also honor the 2019 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Ambassador Charlotte Fonfara-LaRose, while celebrating the return of past Ambassadors and Q-Award winners: DeOndra Dixon and Clarissa Capuano.

For over a decade Global has funded transformative and life-saving research and medical care through its affiliates – the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and the Rocky Mountain Alzheimer’s Disease Center both at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and the Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Since Down syndrome is one of the least funded genetic conditions by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Global depends on fundraising events to underwrite important work. This work includes Global’s lobbying Congress and outreach to NIH which has resulted in nearly a tripling of the NIH Down syndrome research budget – from $27 million in 2016 to $77 million in 2019.

“We are excited to share that Global’s unabating and difficult work in Washington, D.C. continues to succeed with the promise of elongating life and dramatically improving health outcomes for people with Down syndrome,” says Global President and CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten. “This wouldn’t be possible without the funds raised at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show and the support of our amazing donors, dedicated Congressional and NIH Champions, passionate self-advocate and families, and our brilliant researchers and medical professionals.”

Various levels of Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show tickets, table sponsorships, and model sponsorships are available, including VIP levels at www.bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

For more information on the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, please visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

For celebrity interviews, additional information, imagery, or to cover the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, please contact [email protected].

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Established in 2009, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (Global) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to significantly improving the lives of people with Down syndrome through research, medical care, education and advocacy. Global is part of a network of affiliates who work together to deliver on our mission, supporting hundreds of scientists and medical care professionals. Our affiliates include the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Rocky Mountain Alzheimer’s Disease Center and a new pilot Adult Clinic. For more information, visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook, Twitter @GDSFoundation, Instagram @globaldownsyndrome).

