Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hepatitis C Drug Market Share Expected to Reach USD 33.50 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

Hepatitis C Drug Market Share Expected to Reach USD 33.50 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Sarasota, FL, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Hepatitis C Drug Market for Hospitals, Private labs, Physician offices, Public health labs and Blood banks – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”.  According to the report, the global hepatitis C drug market share accounted for around USD 13.50 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 33.50 by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 16.0% between 2017 and 2022. 

Hepatitis C virus is a small (55 to 65 nm), spherical, enveloped, hepatotropic RNA virus that causes acute and chronic hepatitis in humans. Persistent virus infection with HCV often leads to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The WHO estimates that a minimum of 3 percent of the world’s population is chronically infected with HCV. HCV is most commonly spread by direct contact with infected blood and blood products. Availability of injectable therapies and drugs has had a remarkable influence on HCV epidemiology. The incubation period of HCV, though ranging up to several months, averages 6-8 weeks.

Browse through 13 Tables & 27 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Hepatitis C Drug Market for Hospitals, Private labs, Physician Offices, Public Health Labs and Blood Banks – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”.

Request Free Sample copy of Global Hepatitis C Drug Market Share Analysis Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/hepatitis-c-drug-market

The global hepatitis C drug market was expected to witness growth over the forecast period due to increase in the prevalence of HCV across the globe. Moreover, lack of awareness is considered as a major governing factor which promotes the demand for hepatitis C drug market. Furthermore, many lifestyle-related factors, such as having multiple sex partners, unsafe sex and transferring of body fluid, are estimated to drive the hepatitis C drug market.  However, lack of awareness and information about HCV, treatment cost, and threat-related to regulation and development of drug may hamper hepatitis C drug market. Nonetheless, new efficient therapies are expected to like to bring growth avenues in hepatitis C market nearby future.

On the basis of end-users, hepatitis C drug market is segmented into five types: hospitals, private labs, physician offices, public health labs and blood banks. These segments are the key end-users of hepatitis C drug market. In terms of revenue, hospitals were the leading end-user in 2016 and the same is expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed due to rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments across the globe. In addition, growing number of patient is also a key driving factor for the growth of hepatitis C drug market.

Browse the full “Hepatitis C Drug Market for Hospitals, Private labs, Physician Offices, Public Health Labs and Blood Banks – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hepatitis-c-drug-market

In terms of geography, North America was the leading market for hepatitis C drug market in 2016 in terms of revenue due to the wide availability of hospitals. Furthermore, lifestyle-related factors such as having multiple sex partners, unprotected sex has become very common in North America and European countries. Moreover, hepatitis C drug has a huge opportunity in emerging market like Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the increasing number of HCV patient, government initiatives, and healthcare infrastructure.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/hepatitis-c-drug-market

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global hepatitis C drug market including Merck & Co, Kenilworth, Roche, Basel GlaxoSmith, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

For media inquiry contact our sales team @ [email protected]

This report segments the global Hepatitis C drug market as follows:

Global Hepatitis C Drug Market:  End-User Analysis

  • Hospitals
  • Private labs
  • Physician offices
  • Public health labs
  • Blood Bank

Global Hepatitis C Drug Market: Regional Segment Analysis

  • North America
    • U.S.
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

  • Ingestible Smart Pills Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ingestible-smart-pills-market
  • Antifungal Drug Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antifungal-drug-market
  • Osteoporosis Drugs Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/osteoporosis-drugs-market
  • Generic Drug Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/generic-drug-market
  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market  

About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research 

CONTACT: 
Contact Us:

Joel John

4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143,
Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.