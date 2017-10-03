Breaking News
Hepatitis Testing Markets, 2021 Featuring Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Biomerieux, Cepheid, Medmira, Orasure Technologies, Qiagen, Roche & Siemens

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Hepatitis Testing Markets” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Hepatitis infection remains a significant challenge for the medical community. According to the CDC, around 2.7 million people in the United States have a chronic HCV infection or nearly 1% of the population.

HCV in particular is a driver of sales in this market. While HCV infections are increasingly caught and treated among baby boomers (a fact easily observable in Medicare billings), U.S. HCV incidence is also sharply increasingly among younger generations or individuals 20-39 years of age. Intravenous drug use is again the cause of rising HCV cases in this age group as well.

Molecular diagnostics is unrivaled among the IVD technologies used for infectious disease testing in terms of its performance and applicability. Microarray, next-generation sequencing and development-stage isothermal amplification methods represent promising contributions to the market space. For the time being, PCR and isothermal amplification tests represent the bulk of the market with assay development proceeding faster than ever using genomic science tools, microfluidics, machine automation, and novel forms of results detection. Immunoassays are more often used for the initial detection of hepatitis infections, but with the increasing significance of hepatitis in healthcare and the development of sophisticated antiviral therapeutics, molecular tests are becoming just as integral to clinical hepatitis treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

  • Introduction
  • Figure 1-1 New Cases Hepatitis, U.S.
  • Virus Types
    • Hep A
    • Hep B
    • Hep C
    • Hep D
    • Hep E
  • Increased Focus On HCV
    • Table 1-1: New Cases, Hepatitis A, B And C – 2005 To 2014
  • Testing Methods – Molecular Diagnostics
  • Testing Methods – Immunoassays
  • Market For Hepatitis Testing
    • Figure 1-1: Hepatitis Testing Market, 2016 -2021

2: Hepatitis Testing Technologies And Trends

  • Table 2-1: Selected Hepatitis Test Innovations
  • Immunoassays For Hepatitis
    • Serological Antibody Assays
    • Poc Rapid Immunoassays
    • Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)
    • Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CIA)
    • Recombinant Immunoblot Assay (RIBA)
    • Eia.Immunofluorescence
  • Molecular Technologies
    • Real-Time Pcr (QPCR)
    • Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

3: Market For Hepatitis Diagnostics

  • Market Analysis By Product
    • Immuonassay
    • Table 3-1: Hepatitis, Immunoassay Testing Market (United States, Row) 2016-21
  • Point Of Care
    • Poc Developments
    • Table 3-1: Hepatitis, Poc Testing Market (United States, ROW) 2016-21
    • Molecular
    • Table 3-3: Molecular Hepatitis Market Breakdown 2016-2021 United States, ROW ($M)
  • Hepatitis Competitive Analysis

4: Company Profiles

  • Abbott Diagnostics
    • Table 4-1: Abbott Diagnostics Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions)
    • Infectious Diseases/QPCR
  • Beckman Coulter (Danaher)
    • Hep C
    • Hep B; A-H
  • Biomerieux
    • Table 4-2: Biomrieux Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions)
    • Biomerieux Hepatitis Tests
    • Molecular
    • Sequencing
  • Cepheid (Danaher)
    • Table 4-3: Cepheid Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions)
  • Medmira
    • Products
  • Orasure Technologies
  • Qiagen
    • Table 4-4: Qiagen Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions) Artus
  • Roche Diagnostics
    • Table 4-5: Roche Diagnostics Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions)
    • Molecular Diagnostics
    • Hepatitis Tests
  • Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
    • Hepatitis Tests

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qzsqj7/hepatitis_testing 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
