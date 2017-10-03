Hepatitis Testing Markets, 2021 Featuring Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Biomerieux, Cepheid, Medmira, Orasure Technologies, Qiagen, Roche & Siemens

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Hepatitis Testing Markets” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Hepatitis infection remains a significant challenge for the medical community. According to the CDC, around 2.7 million people in the United States have a chronic HCV infection or nearly 1% of the population.

HCV in particular is a driver of sales in this market. While HCV infections are increasingly caught and treated among baby boomers (a fact easily observable in Medicare billings), U.S. HCV incidence is also sharply increasingly among younger generations or individuals 20-39 years of age. Intravenous drug use is again the cause of rising HCV cases in this age group as well.

Molecular diagnostics is unrivaled among the IVD technologies used for infectious disease testing in terms of its performance and applicability. Microarray, next-generation sequencing and development-stage isothermal amplification methods represent promising contributions to the market space. For the time being, PCR and isothermal amplification tests represent the bulk of the market with assay development proceeding faster than ever using genomic science tools, microfluidics, machine automation, and novel forms of results detection. Immunoassays are more often used for the initial detection of hepatitis infections, but with the increasing significance of hepatitis in healthcare and the development of sophisticated antiviral therapeutics, molecular tests are becoming just as integral to clinical hepatitis treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Figure 1-1 New Cases Hepatitis, U.S.

Virus Types Hep A Hep B Hep C Hep D Hep E

Increased Focus On HCV Table 1-1: New Cases, Hepatitis A, B And C – 2005 To 2014

Testing Methods – Molecular Diagnostics

Testing Methods – Immunoassays

Market For Hepatitis Testing Figure 1-1: Hepatitis Testing Market, 2016 -2021



2: Hepatitis Testing Technologies And Trends

Table 2-1: Selected Hepatitis Test Innovations

Immunoassays For Hepatitis Serological Antibody Assays Poc Rapid Immunoassays Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CIA) Recombinant Immunoblot Assay (RIBA) Eia.Immunofluorescence

Molecular Technologies Real-Time Pcr (QPCR) Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)



3: Market For Hepatitis Diagnostics

Market Analysis By Product Immuonassay Table 3-1: Hepatitis, Immunoassay Testing Market (United States, Row) 2016-21

Point Of Care Poc Developments Table 3-1: Hepatitis, Poc Testing Market (United States, ROW) 2016-21 Molecular Table 3-3: Molecular Hepatitis Market Breakdown 2016-2021 United States, ROW ($M)

Hepatitis Competitive Analysis

4: Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics Table 4-1: Abbott Diagnostics Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions) Infectious Diseases/QPCR

Beckman Coulter (Danaher) Hep C Hep B; A-H

Biomerieux Table 4-2: Biomrieux Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions) Biomerieux Hepatitis Tests Molecular Sequencing

Cepheid (Danaher) Table 4-3: Cepheid Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions)

Medmira Products

Orasure Technologies

Qiagen Table 4-4: Qiagen Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions) Artus

Roche Diagnostics Table 4-5: Roche Diagnostics Revenue (2013-2016) ($ Millions) Molecular Diagnostics Hepatitis Tests

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Hepatitis Tests



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qzsqj7/hepatitis_testing





CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 Related Topics: Infectious Disease Testing