EDISON, N.J., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), and other chronic diseases, announced that is has received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) granting the Company’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company now has until May 30, 2023, to meet the requirement.

Nasdaq’s extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market LLC under the trading symbol, “HEPA.” If at any time during the additional 180-day extension, the bid price of the Company’s common stock closes at, or above, $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, the Nasdaq Listing staff will provide the Company with written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

The Company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share under Rule 5550(a)(2) on June 3, 2022, and was given until November 30, 2022, to regain compliance. The Company will continue to monitor its bid price of its common stock.

If the Company does not meet the minimum bid requirement during the additional 180-day extension, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that it’s common stock will be subjected to delisting. At such time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (“the Panel”). There can be no assurance that if the Company does appeal a subsequent delisting determination, that such appeal would be successful.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company’s lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Rencofilstat is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease – from triggering events through to end-stage disease. Rencofilstat has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in nonclinical studies. In November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of NASH. That was followed in June 2022 by the FDA’s granting of Orphan Drug designation to rencofilstat for the treatment of HCC.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence – Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to rencofilstat, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the delta between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing NASH clinical development program, Hepion intends to use the platform to identify additional potential indications for rencofilstat to expand the company’s footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimated,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; risks associated with delays, increased costs and funding shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties with respect to lengthy and expensive clinical trials, that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any drug candidates under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this press release will be completed or successful, or that any product will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations

Direct: (646) 274-3580

skilmer@hepionpharma.com