Herantis Pharma Plc’s financial reporting schedule and annual general meeting in 2018

Herantis Pharma Plc.

Company release 4 December 2017 at 9:00 am

Herantis Pharma Plc (“Herantis”) will publish its Financial Statements in regard to 2017 on the 2nd of March 2018 (previously announced: 28th of February 2018). The financial reporting schedule of Herantis in 2018 is as follows:

Financial Statements bulletin in regard to 2017 on Friday the 2 nd of March 2018

of March 2018 Interim Report on January-June 2018 on Wednesday the 29th of August 2018

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday the 11th of April 2018. The Board of Directors will present a formal notice at a later stage.

The Annual Report for 2017 will be published in electronic format on the company’s web site by the 20th of March 2018.

Further information:

Herantis Pharma Plc, Pekka Simula, CEO, telephone: +358 40 7300 445

Company web site: www.herantis.com

Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, telephone: +358 9 25 380 225

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine for breakthrough in unmet clinical needs. Our first-in-class assets are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields: CDNF for disease modification in neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Parkinson’s and ALS; and Lymfactin® for breast cancer associated lymphedema, with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

