HERBALIFE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. on Behalf of Herbalife Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) on behalf of Herbalife stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Herbalife has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 7, 2020, Herbalife filed its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In its quarterly report, Herbalife advised investors that the Company had “reached an understanding in principle” to resolve bribery investigations by both the SEC and Department of Justice (“DOJ”) in connection with Herbalife’s China operations. Per the agreement, Herbalife stated that it: 1) “would enter into an administrative resolution with the SEC with respect to alleged violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the FCPA [Foreign Corrupt Practices Act]”; 2) “would separately enter into a deferred prosecution agreement (“DPA”) with DOJ, under which DOJ would defer criminal prosecution of the Company for a period of three years”; and 3) “would agree to pay the SEC and DOJ aggregate penalties, disgorgement and prejudgment interest of approximately $123 million.”

Herbalife’s stock price fell over the following days as media outlets reported on the Company’s settlement, and the stock closed at $39.62 per share on May 11, 2020.

Then, on August 28, 2020, the SEC accepted the Offer of Settlement and issued an administrative order finding that the Company violated the books and records and internal controls provisions of the FCPA. The same day, the Company and DOJ separately entered into a court approved DPA under which DOJ deferred criminal prosecution of the Company for a period of three years related to a conspiracy to violate the books and records provisions of the FCPA. During the three-year period, the Company is required to among other things, undertake compliance self-reporting obligations. If the Company remains in compliance with the DPA during its three-year term, the deferred charge against the Company will be dismissed with prejudice. The Company has also agreed to pay the SEC and DOJ aggregate penalties, disgorgement, and prejudgment interest of approximately $123 million.

On this news, the price of Herbalife’s stock fell significantly during intraday trading on August 28, 2020, trading as low as $43.01 per share, and eventually closing at $49.52 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Herbalife shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

