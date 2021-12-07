Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Herborium® Announces 4th Quarter Update Record Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Bring 15% Revenue Growth in 4th Quarter and Expected Highest Yearly Revenues On Record.

Herborium® Announces 4th Quarter Update Record Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Bring 15% Revenue Growth in 4th Quarter and Expected Highest Yearly Revenues On Record.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

No Dilution in Shares Structure Anticipated

Houston, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Houston, Texas, 12/07/2021. Herborium Group, Inc.  (OTC Pink: HBRM),  a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products with a strong records of efficacy and safety, (Botanical Therapeutics®), and personalized, interactive, medical needs driven content, released today its 4th Quarter results marking 15% revenues growth for the Quarter over the same period last year,  and bringing the Yearly Sales for 2021 to the highest on Record.

Very Successful US and French Markets Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and an increase in end of the year wholesale orders helped Herborium to close 2021 as the the highest grossing year to date.

The Fourth Quarter of 2021 also marks a number of other milestones:

  1.  NO Dilution in share structure
  2.  Announcing Crypto-Currency Technology capabilities
  3. Herborium Protein Bar goes into production
  4. New Management for the French Market brings new partnerships with pharmacies in France
  5. Product L Extension Partnership in line for 2022
  6. Expansion of Asian Market presence

Herborium’s core business growth in 4th Quarter creates a strong foundation for further growth in 2022.  New developments together with steady progress in previous initiatives allowed the 4Th Quarter to advance shareholders value. These initiatives allowed Herborium to immediately expand in current markets and pave the way for entrance into future markets   Herborium’s global presence has expanded in 2021 and contributes to the company having  profitable international partnerships and points to further growth in 2022..  

About Herborium Group, Inc.
Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs.  Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.comwww.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual future results could materially differ from those discussed.  The Company intends that such statements about the Company’s future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the “Safe Harbors” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Attachment

  • logo PR 
CONTACT: Herborium Group, Inc.
 CustomerService@Herborium.com
Investorrelations@Herborium.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.