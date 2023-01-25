Proprietary AI Platform, New Partnerships and New “Natural & Clinical Hybrid” products will drive the value creation in 2023; Further improvement in Cap Table to increase Shareholders valuation

Houston, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), www.Herborium.com , www.acnease.com a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of proprietary all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) and interactive advanced content platform targeting dermatological and other health and wellness concerns, shares a Shareholders Update Letter Part 2 from the CEO, Dr. Agnes Olszewski.

To Our Valued Shareholders

Following last week’s Shareholder Letter Part 1, this Part 2 is to present the major focus for 2023 and beyond. This Plan stems from the analysis of lead market and scientific trends that are reshaping our space, and grounded in previously reported changes and advancements made in 2022.

New Products

One of the most important trends in the healthcare and beauty sectors is the merger of clinical skincare with natural skincare to create clinically validated “hybrid” products that actually work while maintaining their natural ingredient profile.

Herborium’s acne treatment represents such a unique product. We are presently working on the second generation of this clinically validated skincare solution that has a better consumer characteristics (broader application and simpler treatment routine) and improved business profile (increased margins)

The Company is also approaching the most advance science in clinical skincare- stem cell based products. We are working to add two highly innovative products in this category, to our 2023 product portfolio

New Partners

Since Herborium has a well established customer base and strong brand recognition, the most economic and expedient way to access innovative products is partnership with the product originators. We are presently in advanced talks with two companies – one from the US and a second from South Korea that is well known in cosmetic and skin wellness industry for high quality biotechnological applications in skincare.

New Platform

As reported in Part 1 of Shareholders Letter, Herborium already commenced the transformation process from A Product Company to A Content & Product Player in the Sector of Natural Skincare and Wellness. As the demand for natural, safe, and sustainable products is here to stay – the important and challenging advances involve blending natural scientific know-how and traditional medical know how (information) in this field and provide it in a user friendly manner to professionals and end users alike. This creates value added to the customer and additional revenues streams (paid counseling in skincare, beauty, nutrition etc.) for the Company.

We expect to progress aggressively with completing and launching this AI (Artificial Intelligence ) driven platform in 2023

Keeping an Eye on Shareholder Value

By harnessing the growing use of technology and the Company’s perfect fit in a rapidly expending domestic and global market for natural healthcare products (USD166 Billion in 2023; projected USD 347.5 Billion globally in 2029), Herborium® expects to further increase shareholder value. Furthermore, we plan to continue our efforts to minimize debt, control dilution, increase profitability and decrease cost.- all to further improve Corporate’ valuation and shareholder value.

