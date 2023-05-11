Herborium Steps into a New Phase in Natural Skin Care by Building the Company’s AI Platform for Integrated , Natural Skin Health, Skin Wellness and Beauty

Houston, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), www.Herborium.com , www.acnease.com a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of proprietary all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) and interactive, integrative , science centered content , targeting dermatological and other health and wellness concerns, announced today that is signed an Intent Letter with Adrecom, Inc. an American technology and e-commerce company, with offices in North Carolina and California to purchase and further advance, a proprietary AI technology that will power Herborium’s ‘ unique , natural skin health/ skin wellness platform. The platform will deliver streamlined and more precise diagnosis and curated, personalized skincare counseling, products and other related services such as nutrition and esthetician provided recommendations.

Artificial Intelligence is perceived as one of the key technologies that together with advances in understanding the human genome, drives the exponentially growing personalized medicine, wellness and also cosmetology . The power of AI and its ability to process vast amounts of existing and developing data, and to provide the precise and timely answers to the problems in point, will help reshape and re-define the future of medicine and related sectors including wellness and skincare. Herborium’s commitment to AI now, positions the Company as a first mover and leader in this burgeoning space and allows Herborium to not only harness the current power of AI but to shape its future.

Herborium’s Botanical Therapeutics and our focus on natural medicinal science to serve the individual consumer is already perceived as blazing a new trail in the skincare sector. Adding AI capabilities will allow the company to maximize consumers benefits, expand our innovation capabilities, and provide additional revenue streams through potential subscription of the technology and related capabilities to skincare professionals, SPAS and others. The combination of Botanical Therapeutics® know-how, natural medicinal expertise and AI will position Herborium and its ground breaking AI platform as a desirable partner for most prominent developers of natural, cutting edge skin-health and skincare.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company’s business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.

For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr , and www.acnease.eu

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company’s future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the “Safe Harbors” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

