Herborium Group Introduces Proprietary Two- in- One Biodegradable, Multi-Use Facial Mask

Repels aerosols droplets caring Covid-19 virus; helps to prevent mask-acne

FORT LEE, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fort Lee, New Jersey, February 7, 2021 Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) announced today that with a deep sense of social and environmental responsibility, has launched an antimicrobial, anti-viral, water repellent (Prevents Aerosol Viral Transmission), reusable fabric face mask. The mask will provide protection for yourself and those around you by preventing COVID-19 transmission www.memasklife.com .

The Herborium ME-Mask is based on proprietary Japanese technology and has been tested by Intertek www.intertek.com , a Total Quality Assurance provider based in the UK that provides Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services in over 100 countries.

Herborium’s ME-Masks are differentiated from any other standard cloth masks on the market, by their internationally confirmed ability to protect the user as well as others. Through their 2 -in -One double layer innovative technology they show 99.98% Reduction Water Repellant and retain its beneficial qualities for 30 washes. The inner layer of the mask uses colloidal copper and colloidal silver known for their antimicrobial and anti-viral properties to enhance the protective value of the mask. Herborium masks also provide superb comfort for prolonged use and are created to prevent and mitigate mask acne.. Consumer’s cost is less than $0.70 per use since Herborium feels responsible to make the product available to a large number of consumers and customers. Herborium expects to sell the masks using its own e-commerce platform and through the network of existing and new distributors and partners in the US and abroad.

According to Polaris Market Research the Face Mask Market will surpass $31.83 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 24.6%. With 50% of the US population expected to wear masks at this time next year, the fastest growth in face mask market is expected in the sector of reusable, personal masks which are projected to surpass $9 billion in revenues by the end of 2021. This calculation is based on a rather conservative assumption that each consumer will buy only 5 multi use masks (according to Keybanc Capital Markets).

“We feel that the introduction of Herborium ME-Mask meets a number of important Company goals”, said Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski, CEO of Herborium Group, Inc. “We expect to generate additional, sizable revenues through the sales of our proprietary new masks, while at the same time expanding our product line and reach to existing and potential new consumers suffering from such skin problems as acne and Rosacea ( www.acnease.com ). ME-Mask not only offers superb protection against the spread of Covid-19. It is also created to mitigate the occurrence of a new, emerging type of acne, mask acne (maskne) resulting from prolonged wear of facial covering.”

“Providing an important solution to problems facing consumers while growing the company, improving our bottom line and building our brand name is a very beneficial path both – short term and for the company’s future.” concluded Dr Olszewski.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidelines 2016; 2017) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, womens health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other problems. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Sunrise Consulting Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company’s future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the “Safe Harbors” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.