The U.S is estimated to have a lucrative hold on the herbs and spices market at 16.6% of its total value according to FMI projections, fueled by an increasing population from Asia and Mexico bringing their unique flavors with them as they settle in North America

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The herbs and spices market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, according to FMI’s analysis. The industry’s value is anticipated to increase from US$ 171 Billion in 2023 to US$ 243 Billion by 2033 end.

Herbs and spices are traditionally incorporated into food and beverages to add fragrance, flavor, taste, and variety. They are also added to food products as additives or antibacterial condiments. Developers utilize herbs and spices to enhance the food quality and taste, along with increasing its shelf life.

Expanding curiosity for ethnic food products and customer willingness to explore different cuisines is leading to expanded item contributions. Increasing customer interest in high-quality food products, tastes, and an assortment of spices is projected to boost market expansion.

The growing popularity of veganism is boosting the demand for a plant-based diet that utilizes herbs and spices. Additionally, the producers of herbs and spices have stepped into the digital realm, selling the condiments online for buyer convenience. However, the online market for herbs and spices is still in its emerging stage. This is because the majority of customers still prefer buying directly to be sure of the quality of herbs and spices they are purchasing.

Key Takeaways from the Herbs and Spices Market:

The China herbs and spices market is projected to lead the global market. By 2033, the market is forecast to generate the largest revenue of US$ 36.7 Bn, accelerating at a CAGR of 3%. Rising consumer expectations, along with the dramatic increase in manufacturing capabilities in China, are positively influencing the market growth.

South Korea is emerging as the fastest-growing economy in the global herbs and spices market. The country is projected to represent a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. An increasing number of consumers exploring global cuisines via countries’ traditional sauces is expected to result in market expansion.

In Japan, herbs and spices are used to uplift the cooking. They are used as flavor enhancers to accentuate the other ingredients instead of modifying their natural flavors. The Japan herbs and spices market is projected to be valued at US$ 7 Bn by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6%.

Under the product type category, herbs are witnessing heightened demand, reflected in its CAGR of 3% for the forecast period. Health benefits associated with consuming and incorporating herb-enriched meals in the meal plan are projected to propel the demand for herbs.

Herbs and spices are observing increased inclusion in food. The growth in the food segment can be backed by the profuse consumption of food products the world over and the opening up of new food stores in its response. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the next decade.

News Featuring Market Developments by Companies Providing Herbs and Spices:

In December 2020, McCormick & Company Inc. unveiled that it has acquired FONA International, LLC, which is a leading producer of clean and natural flavors. The latter caters to diversified consumer base from various application segments like beverage, food, and nutritional markets. The complete acquisition was worth US$ 710 million.

In May 2021, Olam Food Ingredients (“OFI”) revealed that it has acquired Olde Thompson, a leading US private label manufacturer of spices and seasonings. The acquisition was completed at Enterprise Value of US$ 950 million.

Herbs and Spices Market by Category

Product type:

Herbs

Spices

Paprila (Hot Pepper)

Cumin

End Use:

Food Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments Bakery and Confectionery Breads/Cakes Biscuits Snacks Candies Other Baked Goods Dairy Products Flavored Milk Cheese/Cheese Products Butter Ice Creams Other Dairy Products Snacks & Savory Products Processed Food Soups Flavored/Infused Oils Others

Beverage

Food Service

Retail

Form:

Powder & Granules

Flakes

Paste

Whole/Fresh

Sales channel:

Direct

Indirect Store-based Retailing Online Retail



Nature:

Organic

Vegan

Natural

Non-GMO

Conventional

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

