HerbSaver: Cannabis Elevated

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Lake Villa, IL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HerbSaver is revolutionizing one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, cannabis. HerbSaver offers premium grinders and containers for the cannabis, tobacco and culinary industry. 

Co-owner Cody Tucci explains,

“We are the owners of the worlds largest and most followed herb grinder brand. We design, manufacture, market and distribute our products worldwide. We run a very high-trafficked online retail store front, as well as selling on Amazon in the USA, CA, and all EU countries. We design new products for the cannabis, tobacco and culinary industry. Our flagship and most known product we manufacture is our HerbSaver Grinder. We make this product in a large and mini version that is available in multiple different colors. These include glitter, glow in the dark, tie dye and a 10+ neon colors. I and my best friend and co-owner, Isaac, designed our flagship product HerbSaver Grinder from the ground up.”

Cody continues, “Our HerbSaver grinders have been featured in 3+ daily high club subscription  boxes reaching thousands of consumers around the world. Along with mentions on High Times, Herb, Hotbox magazine and large social media outlets with followers anywhere from 5 to 11+ million. Our HerbSave grinder has done over 100M+ views to date on Instagram alone.”

HerbSaver is just getting started, with significant dreams of expansion.

“We intend to scale larger than we are now with a larger variety of products to offer the industry and consumers. We are always designing and coming up with new innovative products to offer the industry. It all comes with time as we do not launch anything unless we are fully confident with the quality and functionally aspect. We do expect to release a new game-changing product with our current flagship product in 2021.”

Learn more about HerbSaver’s products at https://herbsaverusa.com/large-herbsaver-grinder-various-colors-available/

CONTACT: Cody Tucci
Co-owner, HerbSaver
469-468-8828
[email protected]

