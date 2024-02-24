Voters are casting ballots today in South Carolina, the last of the major early states to choose a Republican nominee for president before Super Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump has maintained a consistent and commanding polling lead, while the state’s former governor, Nikki Haley, will try to prove that she is a viable candidate with a competitive performance.

She will need to win at least in Charleston and Richland to clear that bar, while Trump will be looking to sweep

