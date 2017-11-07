Here For America Reacts to Revised Excise Tax Amendment

Washington, D.C., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The revised excise tax proposal remains highly problematic: it preserves the discriminatory tax treatment in the underlying bill by targeting inbound companies that have integrated supply chains and have invested heavily in the United States, creating 1.29 million American jobs. We continue to advocate for a pro-growth tax reform plan that supports American job creators.”

Here For America tells the story of international automakers and dealers, their ever-growing impact on the U.S. economy, and the benefits they provide to local communities. The contributions of international automakers and dealers are integral to the success of today’s U.S. auto industry, the most vibrant and competitive auto market in the world. Here for America is an initiative of the Association of Global Automakers to increase public education about the importance of international automakers to American job creation, economic growth, technological innovation and strong communities. Visit www.hereforamerica.com and follow Here For America on Twitter and Facebook.

