HERE supports Baidu with indoor maps

Las Vegas, CES – HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location services, today announced that it will broaden its collaboration with Baidu to power Baidu Maps with indoor map data for outside of China.

HERE has already powered Baidu Maps’ desktop and mobile services in South East Asia outside of China for the last three years. Last year this support was extended to more than 150 countries worldwide. In 87 of those countries, this coverage will now also include maps for shopping malls, hospitals, universities, stadiums, museums, airports and train stations powered by HERE Venue Maps.

Enriched with HERE Venue Maps, Baidu Maps will give people access to maps of venues with 2D and 3D floor plans. This means they can easily find their way around a complex venue, know where they are at any given time, and route to their favorite location inside a venue. HERE currently has nearly 15,000 public venue maps in 87 countries, covering over 100,000 buildings in all.

Baidu Maps has more than 350 million active users globally, and has expanded its map service with the support of HERE to accommodate the growing number of Chinese visitors to Europe and other parts of the world outside of Asia.

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies, said: “Truly comprehensive map coverage is not just about the road network. Our expanding Reality Index extends to worldwide venues and beyond to create the world’s first digital representation of the physical world. It’s great that we can now also support tourists, particularly from China, on their global travels with our high-quality maps for venues. We’re looking forward to exploring further opportunities in our partnership with Baidu in the future.”

