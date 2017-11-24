Here’s the Best Dell Black Friday Deals of 2017: Cyber Monday Hero Publishes Top XPS & Inspiron Laptop & Monitor Deals for 2017

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deals analysts at Cyber Monday Hero are comparing and recording the best Dell Black Friday deals. The following have been identified as the most popular deals for 2017:

  • Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop with 7th Gen Intel Core i3 on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)
  • Dell XPS 13.3″ Laptop with 7th Gen Intel Core i5 on sale – Amazon (with Infinity Edge touch display)
  • Dell Computer Ultrasharp 24” Screen LED Monitor on sale – Amazon (bestselling monitor)

Dell is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of desktops, laptops and monitors. Their laptops range from affordable Chromebooks to high-end gaming laptops and premium Ultrabooks. Their XPS 2-in-1 laptops are commended for their InfinityEdge displays, attractive design and extended battery life. Check the entire range of Dell laptop and monitor deals on sale at Amazon here.

The Cyber Monday Hero team uses price tracking charts and data gathered from a database of retailers to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a wide range of products each year. Shoppers’ appetite for online deals continues to drive Black Friday sales growth. Since 2010 average consumer spending during the holiday season has been on the rise, increasing at 5% per annum. Information provided by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates that spending reached close to $700 billion in 2016.

As more and more shoppers head to the web to find deals, Black Friday has transitioned into an online sales event and moved away from the in-store sales that often led to chaotic scenes. A survey from the National Retail federation found that more people shopped via the internet for the Black Friday weekend 2016 showing the growing importance of e-commerce to retailers.

When are Black Friday sales in full swing? The biggest retailers began their deals on Monday 20 November and will end them shortly after Cyber Monday week.

