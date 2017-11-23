Breaking News
Here's the Best Dyson Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017: Eye See 360 Publishes List of Top Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of deal review experts at Eye See 360 are comparing the best Dyson Black Friday deals. The best value deals for shoppers this year are:

  • Dyson Ball, V8 & V6 Animal Cordless Vacuums on sale at the Dyson Online Store (10+ deals available)
  • Dyson Cordless, Upright and Handheld Vacuums on sale at Macy’s (save over 50% on best-selling models)
  • Wide range of Dyson Cord-Free & Upright Vacuums on sale at Kohl’s

Dyson manufacture a wide range of high quality vacuum cleaners and hair dryers. Their vacuums are known for their build quality and impressive features. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is an upright vacuum with a ball-point design, powerful suction and adjustable cleaning head that has been noted for its ability to clean on a variety of surfaces.  Check out the entire range of Dyson vacuums & dryers on sale at Amazon here.

This year’s Black Friday sale is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of both the number of deals available and total online spending. Over $650 billion was spent by shoppers during the 2016 holiday shopping season. For the past six years this number has been growing at close to 5% annually, based on survey data from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The Black Friday sales week has transitioned over the years from an in-store sales day to a week long event with purchases just as likely to be made online as in physical stores. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

Deals from the big retailers start on Monday November 20th and run until the end of Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Throughout Black Friday week, the team at Eye See 360 are continually monitoring and posting new Black Friday Dyson deals on their website.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
