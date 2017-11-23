Breaking News
Here's the best Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2017: Deal Tomato publishes list of top smartphone deals

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal Tomato have revealed the best Google Pixel smartphone and Pixelbook Chromebook deals available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017. Their top picks this year are: 

  • Google Pixel Unlocked 32GB Smartphone on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)
  • Google Pixel & Pixel XL Unlocked Smartphone deals live on eBay (up to 40% off)
  • Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Factory Unlocked Smartphone deals live on eBay (new & used models on sale)
  • Google Pixel 2 64GB Unlocked Smartphone on sale – Amazon (newest model)
  • Google Pixelbook Chromebook on sale – Amazon (Intel i5 core, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

Google have branched out into the smartphone and premium notebook markets in recent years to great effect. Google’s first foray into the smartphone market came last year with the Pixel and Pixel XL, whilst the second generation Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 were released this fall. The Pixel series of smartphones are super fast thanks to their powerful Snapdragon processors and have been judged as having the best smartphone cameras. Click here to check out every Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphone deal on Amazon at the moment﻿.

Analysts at Deal Tomato monitor deals from the biggest online retailers in order to identify the best savings for shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday shows no signs of slowing down with retailers gearing up to offer more deals than ever before. Shopper numbers and total spending in 2017 are expected to be up on previous years. Sales figures for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 are forecast to be up 4.5% on last year whilst retail sales for the full sales season, November to January, are likely to breach the $1 trillion mark.

In the past, Black Friday revolved around excitable shoppers queuing overnight to get their hands on discounts before stock ran out. However, shoppers are now choosing to research and make their purchases from the comfort of their home. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Black Friday sales week kicks off on November 20th and runs through the Thanksgiving weekend, ending shortly after Cyber Monday. Deal Tomato will be updating their site daily with the top Google Pixel Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato are a leading deal comparison website that provide reviews and information about the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available for shoppers. Deal Tomato participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
