SAN JOSE, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) (the “Company”) announced that Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) has been ranked 25th on S&P Global Market Intelligence’s top 50 list of best-performing community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. This prestigious recognition underscores the Bank’s commitment to excellence, sound financial management, and dedication to serving its community.

“Heritage Bank of Commerce has long been dedicated to fostering strong relationships with our clients while maintaining a focus on prudent risk management and sustainable growth,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer at Heritage Bank of Commerce. “We are extremely honored and pleased to receive this recognition from S&P Global Market Intelligence as further validation of our strategic approach and position as a leader in the banking industry.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranks financial institutions based on several key factors including returns, growth, and funding, with a particular emphasis on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

About Heritage Bank of Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

