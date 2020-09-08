Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Bank of Commerce Complete San Jose Headquarters and Branch Relocation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), and its principal subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce, the premier community business bank of the San Francisco Bay Area, are pleased to announce that they have completed the move of their corporate headquarters, San Jose branch office and bank subsidiary, Bay View Funding, to their new location at 224 Airport Parkway, San Jose, CA 95110.

“Our new San Jose headquarters facility allowed us to consolidate many different operating areas of the Bank into a single location to better support our customers, community partners and the entire Heritage organization across the region,” said Keith A. Wilton, President & Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Bank of Commerce. “We remain committed to serving the Greater Bay Area community from the heart of this great city. While our San Jose branch is open at the new location, once the current health restrictions created by the pandemic are lifted, we invite our many customers and friends to come by and see the whole facility.”

The new headquarters is comprised of nearly 55,000 square feet of Class A office space on four floors and will house approximately 190 employees once the pandemic health restrictions are lifted. The facility provides sufficient room for future growth.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. Member FDIC

