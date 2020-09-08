Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Bank of Commerce Complete San Jose Headquarters and Branch Relocation

Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Bank of Commerce Complete San Jose Headquarters and Branch Relocation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), and its principal subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce, the premier community business bank of the San Francisco Bay Area, are pleased to announce that they have completed the move of their corporate headquarters, San Jose branch office and bank subsidiary, Bay View Funding, to their new location at 224 Airport Parkway, San Jose, CA 95110.

“Our new San Jose headquarters facility allowed us to consolidate many different operating areas of the Bank into a single location to better support our customers, community partners and the entire Heritage organization across the region,” said Keith A. Wilton, President & Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Bank of Commerce. “We remain committed to serving the Greater Bay Area community from the heart of this great city. While our San Jose branch is open at the new location, once the current health restrictions created by the pandemic are lifted, we invite our many customers and friends to come by and see the whole facility.”

The new headquarters is comprised of nearly 55,000 square feet of Class A office space on four floors and will house approximately 190 employees once the pandemic health restrictions are lifted. The facility provides sufficient room for future growth.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.  Member FDIC

For additional information,
contact: Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary                                                                             
(408) 947-6900

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.