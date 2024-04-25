SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors had declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share to holders of its common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of the business day on May 9, 2024. Heritage Commerce Corp has paid a cash dividend each quarter since 2013.

“As a result of another solid quarter of operating performance, the Board of Directors of Heritage Commerce Corp announced a $0.13 per share quarterly cash dividend to holders of common stock,” said Mr. Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Office. “We thank our loyal shareholders for their support and look forward to another profitable year.”

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

