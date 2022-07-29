Breaking News
Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $14.8 Million for the Second Quarter of 2022, and $27.7 Million for the First Six Months of 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $14.8 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $12.9 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $27.7 million, or $0.45 per average diluted common share, compared to $20.0 million, or $0.33 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. All results are unaudited.

“Our second quarter of 2022 results were stellar, generating record earnings for the quarter and for the first half of 2022,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Year-over-year core deposit growth was solid, supporting strong organic loan growth. Loans, excluding Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and residential mortgages, increased 12% from a year earlier. Additionally, our strong liquidity provides us with the opportunity for investment strategies that positively impact our net interest income.”

“We continue to deliver solid profitability metrics, including an annualized return on average tangible equity of 14.06% and an efficiency ratio of 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “Our excellent credit quality further improved during the second quarter of 2022 with nonperforming assets declining 56% from a year ago and down 29% from the linked quarter. Our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans increased to 1.48%, or $45.5 million, at June 30, 2022, from 1.41%, or $42.8 million, at March 31, 2022, despite having a negative provision for credit losses on loans, due to net loan recoveries on previously charged off loans of $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin improved to 3.38% for the second quarter 2022, compared to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022.”

“Our franchise is growing as we continue to look for opportunities to expand in the San Francisco Bay area. We recently opened a new banking office in Oakland, at 1111 Broadway, Suite 1650, offering a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees. We will continue to focus on deepening our existing customer relationships while cultivating new customer relationships,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “Going forward, our balance sheet remains well positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. Together with our strong liquidity and capital levels, earnings capacity and dedicated employees, we are well positioned for further success as we head into the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.24 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.15 for the second quarter of 2021, and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 for the first six months of 2022, compared to $0.33 for the first six months of 2021.
  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
    For the Quarter Ended:   For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(unaudited)   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Return on average tangible assets   1.15 %     0.99 %     0.73 %     1.07 %     0.85 %  
Return on average tangible equity   14.06 %     12.47 %     8.84 %     13.28 %     10.16 %  
                                         
  • Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 20% to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans. Net interest income increased 10% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on loans, investment securities and overnight funds, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans. Net interest income increased 15% to $80.1 million for the first six months of 2022, compared to $69.8 million for the first six months of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.
    • The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 33 basis points to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 from 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities, higher average yield on overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.
    • The FTE net interest margin increased 38 basis points to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022, from 3.00% for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets into higher yielding loans and investment securities, higher average yield on overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and a decline in the cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.
    • For the first six months of 2022, the FTE net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.21%, compared to 3.10% for the first six months of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.
  • The following table, as of June 30, 2022, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates from the base rate:
    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Net  
    Interest Income(1)  
    Amount   Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Change in Interest Rates (basis points)            
+400   $ 40,591     22.7 %
+300   $ 30,388     17.0 %
+200   $ 20,241     11.3 %
+100   $ 10,153     5.7 %
0          
−100   $ (19,568 )   (11.0 )%
−200   $ (36,408 )   (20.4 )%

___________________

(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.
___________________

  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 4.70% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower fees on PPP loans, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgage loans.
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,530,836     $ 27,402   4.34 % $ 2,483,708     $ 26,097   4.26 %
Prepayment fees           549   0.09 %         510   0.08 %
PPP loans     21,479       53   0.99 %   60,264       146   0.98 %
PPP fees, net           493   9.21 %         1,346   9.06 %
Asset-based lending     49,667       874   7.06 %   69,617       950   5.53 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     64,085       3,129   19.58 %   57,761       2,793   19.61 %
Purchased residential mortgages     381,988       2,711   2.85 %   355,626       2,428   2.77 %
Purchased commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans     8,425       77   3.67 %   8,514       77   3.67 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (6,303 )     1,250   0.20 %   (6,901 )     754   0.12 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,050,177     $ 36,538   4.80 % $ 3,028,589     $ 35,101   4.70 %
                                       
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio remained flat at 4.80% for both the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, as an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans and higher yields on the asset-based lending portfolio, was offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, declines in the average yields of the core bank loans and Bay View Funding factored receivables.
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2022   June 30, 2021  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,530,836     $ 27,402   4.34 % $ 2,246,030     $ 25,036   4.47 %
Prepayment fees           549   0.09 %         504   0.09 %
PPP loans     21,479       53   0.99 %   334,604       831   1.00 %
PPP fees, net           493   9.21 %         1,876   2.25 %
Asset-based lending     49,667       874   7.06 %   35,125       464   5.30 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     64,085       3,129   19.58 %   48,993       2,772   22.69 %
Purchased residential mortgages     381,988       2,711   2.85 %   125,710       981   3.13 %
Purchased CRE loans     8,425       77   3.67 %   14,602       110   3.02 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (6,303 )     1,250   0.20 %   (10,643 )     865   0.15 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,050,177     $ 36,538   4.80 % $ 2,794,421     $ 33,439   4.80 %

  The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 5.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, and a decrease in interest and fees on PPP loans.

    For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2022   June 30, 2021  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,507,403     $ 53,498   4.30 % $ 2,222,135     $ 49,729   4.51 %
Prepayment fees           1,059   0.09 %         1,021   0.09 %
PPP loans     40,764       199   0.98 %   326,928       1,615   1.00 %
PPP fees, net           1,839   9.10 %         5,276   3.25 %
Asset-based lending     59,587       1,825   6.18 %   31,268       838   5.40 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     60,940       5,922   19.60 %   48,546       5,422   22.52 %
Purchased residential mortgages     368,880       5,139   2.81 %   74,238       1,099   2.99 %
Purchased CRE loans     8,469       154   3.67 %   15,875       281   3.57 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (6,600 )     2,004   0.16 %   (11,132 )     1,994   0.18 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,039,443     $ 71,639   4.75 % $ 2,707,858     $ 67,275   5.01 %

  In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired from Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank was $5.3 million at June 30, 2022.
  • The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for both the second and first quarters of 2022, compared to 0.11% for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • During the second quarter of 2022, there was a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $181,000, compared to a $493,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2021, and a $567,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2022. There was a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $748,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a $2.0 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, mostly due to a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance, partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2022. Total noninterest income decreased from $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $637,000 gain on warrants and a higher gain on sale of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2022.
    • For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $4.6 million, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $637,000 gain on warrants and higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the first six months of 2022, partially offset by a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and a lower gain on sale of SBA loans during the first six months of 2022.
  • Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 decreased to $23.2 million, compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement during the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments during the second quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 remained relatively flat compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.
    • Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to $46.4 million, compared to $49.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a reserve for a legal settlement during the first six months of 2021, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense and FDIC assessments during the first six months of 2022.
    • Full time equivalent employees was 332 at June 30, 2022, and 330 at June 30, 2021, and 325 at March 31, 2022.
  • The efficiency ratio was 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 69.58% for the second quarter of 2021, and 57.16% for the first quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 54.86%, compared to 65.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement, the efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the second quarter of 2021, and 60.59% for the first six months of 2021.
  • Income tax expense was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 29.3%, compared to 25.1% for the second quarter of 2021, and 28.5% for the first quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $11.3 million, compared to $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 28.9%, compared to 26.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
    • The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% was primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets increased 6% to $5.357 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.073 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased (1%) from $5.427 billion at March 31, 2022.
  • Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $332.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $146.0 million at June 30, 2021, and $111.2 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $250.1 million of U.S. Treasury securities and $82.0 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities).
    • The pre-tax unrealized loss on U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($1.2) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $94,000 at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($94,000) at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($2.9) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($1.4) million at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($4.1) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.3 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($1.5) million at March 31, 2022. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized loss on the securities portfolio.
    • During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $229.3 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 2.80% and an average life of 2.58 years. During the first six months of 2022, the Company purchased $251.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 2.75% and an average life of 2.57 years.
  • At June 30, 2022, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $723.7 million, compared to $421.3 million at June 30, 2021, and $736.8 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $683.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $40.0 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.
    • The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($72.5) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($46.2) million at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on municipal bonds held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($436,000), compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized gain of $148,000 at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($72.9) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $5.4 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($46.1) million at March 31, 2021.
    • During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $9.8 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 3.26% and an average life of 6.92 years. During the first six months of 2022, the Company purchased $119.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 2.21% and an average life of 6.55 years.
  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
LOANS   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   June 30, 2021  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total  
Commercial   $ 523,268     17 % $ 568,053     19 % $ 557,686     20 %
PPP Loans(1)     8,153     0 %   37,393     1 %   286,461     10 %
Real estate:                                
CRE – owner occupied     597,521     19 %   597,542     20 %   583,091     21 %
CRE – non-owner occupied     993,621     32 %   928,220     31 %   742,135     26 %
Land and construction     155,389     5 %   153,323     5 %   129,426     4 %
Home equity     116,641     4 %   111,609     3 %   107,873     4 %
Multifamily     221,938     7 %   221,767     7 %   198,771     7 %
Residential mortgages     448,958     15 %   391,171     13 %   205,904     7 %
Consumer and other     18,354     1 %   17,110     1 %   21,519     1 %
Total Loans     3,083,843     100 %   3,026,188     100 %   2,832,866     100 %
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (1,391 )       (2,124 )       (8,070 )    
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees   $ 3,082,452     100 % $ 3,024,064     100 % $ 2,824,796     100 %

___________________

(1)   Less than 1% at June 30, 2022.

  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $257.7 million, or 9%, to $3.082 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.825 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $58.4 million, or 2%, from $3.024 billion at March 31, 2022. Total loans at June 30, 2022 included $8.2 million of PPP loans, compared to $286.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $37.4 million at March 31, 2022. Total loans at June 30, 2022 included $449.0 million of residential mortgages, compared to $205.9 million at June 30, 2021, and $391.2 million at March 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $286.3 million, or 12%, to $2.626 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.339 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $29.3 million, or 1%, from $2.596 billion at March 31, 2022.
     
  Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 28% at June 30, 2022, compared to 27% at June 30, 2021, and 31% at March 31, 2022.
     
  At June 30, 2022, 38% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate, compared to 44% at June 30, 2021, and 39% at March 31, 2022.
     
  At June 30, 2022, approximately 36% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 44% at June 30, 2021, and 38% at March 31, 2022.
     
  In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans totaling $530.8 million. At June 30, 2022, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 1” PPP loans were $43,000 and “Round 2” PPP loans were $8.1 million. In total, the Bank had $8.2 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at June 30, 2022. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:

    At or For the Quarter Ended:   At or For the Six Months Ended:
PPP LOANS   June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022
   2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
Interest income   $ 53     $ 146     $ 831     $ 199     $ 1,615  
Fee income, net     493       1,346       1,876       1,839       5,276  
Total   $ 546     $ 1,492     $ 2,707     $ 2,038     $ 6,891  
                               
PPP loans outstanding at period end:                              
Round 1   $ 43     $ 1,186     $ 91,849     $ 43     $ 91,849  
Round 2     8,110       36,207       194,612       8,110       194,612  
Total   $ 8,153     $ 37,393     $ 286,461     $ 8,153     $ 286,461  
                               
Deferred fees outstanding at period end   $ (337 )   $ (876 )   $ (7,747 )   $ (337 )   $ (7,747 )
Deferred costs outstanding at period end     24       69       869       24       869  
Total   $ (313 )   $ (807 )   $ (6,878 )   $ (313 )   $ (6,878 )

  During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $74.5 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $821,000 and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.14%. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $140.0 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $585,000 and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.39% (excluding servicing costs, which are netted against interest income contributing to a lower overall average yield).
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   For the Six Months Ended  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS   June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022
   2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
  
Balance at beginning of period   $ 42,788     $ 43,290     $ 44,296     $ 43,290     $ 44,400    
Charge-offs during the period     (355 )     (16 )     (105 )     (371 )     (368 )  
Recoveries during the period     3,238       81       258       3,319       1,929    
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period     2,883       65       153       2,948       1,561    
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period     (181 )     (567 )     (493 )     (748 )     (2,005 )  
Balance at end of period   $ 45,490     $ 42,788     $ 43,956     $ 45,490     $ 43,956    
                                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 3,082,454     $ 3,024,064     $ 2,824,796     $ 3,082,454     $ 2,824,796    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 2,715     $ 3,830     $ 6,180     $ 2,715     $ 6,180    
ACLL to total loans     1.48   %   1.41   %   1.56   %   1.48   %   1.56   %
ACLL to total nonperforming loans     1,675.51   %   1,117.18   %   711.26   %   1,675.51   %   711.26   %

  The ACLL was 1.48% of total loans at June 30, 2022 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,675.51%. The ACLL was 1.56% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 711.26% at June 30, 2021. The ACLL was 1.41% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,117.18% at March 31, 2022.
     
  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for the second quarter of 2022:

DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL    
(in $000’s, unaudited)    
ACLL at December 31, 2021   $ 43,290  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2022 including net recoveries     (33 )
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first      
quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts     (469 )
ACLL at March 31, 2022     42,788  
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2022 including net recoveries     1,383  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second      
quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts     1,319  
ACLL at June 30, 2022   $ 45,490  
  • Net recoveries totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $153,000 for the second quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $65,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries totaled $2.9 million during both the second quarter and the first six months of 2022, primarily due to recoveries of a couple of larger loans that were previously charged off.
  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   June 30, 2021  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
CRE loans   $ 1,094   40 % $ 2,233   58 % $ 2,923   47 %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     981   36 %   527   14 %   889   14 %
Commercial loans     640   24 %   997   26 %   1,793   29 %
Home equity loans       %   73   2 %   407   7 %
Consumer and other loans       %     %   168   3 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 2,715   100 % $ 3,830   100 % $ 6,180   100 %

  NPAs totaled $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, $3.8 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2022.
     
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, or March 31, 2022.
     
  Classified assets decreased to $28.9 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, compared to $32.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, and $30.6 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at March 31, 2022.
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
DEPOSITS   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   June 30, 2021  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,846,365   40 % $ 1,811,943   38 % $ 1,840,516   42 %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,218,538   26 %   1,268,942   27 %   1,140,867   26 %
Savings and money market     1,387,003   30 %   1,447,434   31 %   1,174,587   27 %
Time deposits — under $250     36,691   1 %   38,417   1 %   42,118   1 %
Time deposits — $250 and over     98,760   2 %   93,161   2 %   110,111   3 %
CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                
money market and time deposits     26,287   1 %   30,008   1 %   36,273   1 %
Total deposits   $ 4,613,644   100 % $ 4,689,905   100 % $ 4,344,472   100 %

  Total deposits increased $269.2 million, or 6%, to $4.614 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.344 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased ($76.3) million, or (2%), from $4.690 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to March 31, 2022, was primarily due to a decline in temporary deposits from two customers. The deposits from those two customers decreased ($61.2) million to $149.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $210.5 million at March 31, 2022.
     
  Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $295.9 million, or 7%, to $4.452 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.156 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased ($76.4) million, or (2%), compared to $4.528 billion at March 31, 2022.
  • During the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed a private placement offering of $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due May 15, 2032 (“Sub Debt due 2032”). The Company used the net proceeds of the Sub Debt due 2032 for general corporate purposes, including the repayment on June 1, 2022 of the Company’s $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 1, 2027. The Sub Debt due 2032, net of unamortized issuance costs of $726,000, totaled $39,274,000 at June 30, 2022, and qualifies as Tier 2 capital for the Company under the guidelines established by the Federal Reserve Bank.
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2022, as reflected in the following table:
                Well-capitalized    
                Financial    
                Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   Basel III PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirement (1)
Total Capital   14.6 %   14.1 %   10.0 %   10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital   12.5 %   13.0 %   8.0 %   8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   12.5 %   13.0 %   6.5 %   7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage   8.7 %   9.0 %   5.0 %   4.0 %

___________________

(1)   Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
___________________

  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022   2022
   2021
Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale   $ (3,037 )   $ (1,127 )   $ 2,674  
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities                  
available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity                 243  
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (5,501 )     (5,491 )     (6,142 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (7,507 )     (7,588 )     (8,506 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     127       152       199  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (15,918 )   $ (14,054 )   $ (11,532 )
  • Tangible equity was $427.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $400.6 million at June 30, 2021, and $420.4 million at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share was $7.04 at June 30, 2022, compared to $6.65 at June 30, 2021, and $6.96 at March 31, 2022.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy prices and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, and financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (3) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (4) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (5) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margin and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; (6) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (7) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (8) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (9) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (10) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (11) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (12) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (16) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (17) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (18) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (19) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (20) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (21) risks of loss of funding of SBA or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (22) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (23) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (24) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (25) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (26) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (27) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (28) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes and flooding) and other events beyond our control; (29) our participation as a lender in the SBA PPP and similar programs and its effect on our liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (30) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:     For the Six Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,   Percent  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022
   2022
   2021
   2022   2021     2022
   2021
   Change  
Interest income   $ 43,556     $ 39,906     $ 36,632     9   % 19   %   $ 83,462     $ 73,393     14   %
Interest expense     1,677       1,685       1,756     0   % (4 ) %     3,362       3,559     (6 ) %
Net interest income before provision                                              
for credit losses on loans     41,879       38,221       34,876     10   % 20   %     80,100       69,834     15   %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans     (181 )     (567 )     (493 )   68   % 63   %     (748 )     (2,005 )   63   %
Net interest income after provision                                              
for credit losses on loans     42,060       38,788       35,369     8   % 19   %     80,848       71,839     13   %
Noninterest income:                                              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     867       612       659     42   % 32   %     1,479       1,260     17   %
Increase in cash surrender value of                                              
life insurance     480       480       458     0   % 5   %     960       914     5   %
Servicing income     139       106       104     31   % 34   %     245       286     (14 ) %
Termination fees     45             57     N/A   (21 ) %     45       147     (69 ) %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     27       156       83     (83 ) % (67 ) %     183       633     (71 ) %
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance     27             396     N/A   (93 ) %     27       462     (94 ) %
Gain on warrants           637           (100 ) % N/A       637           N/A  
Other     513       469       412     9   % 25   %     982       768     28   %
Total noninterest income     2,098       2,460       2,169     (15 ) % (3 ) %     4,558       4,470     2   %
Noninterest expense:                                              
Salaries and employee benefits     13,476       13,821       12,572     (2 ) % 7   %     27,297       26,530     3   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,277       2,437       2,247     (7 ) % 1   %     4,714       4,521     4   %
Professional fees     1,291       1,080       1,771     20   % (27 ) %     2,371       3,490     (32 ) %
Other     6,146       5,914       9,185     4   % (33 ) %     12,060       14,478     (17 ) %
Total noninterest expense     23,190       23,252       25,775     0   % (10 ) %     46,442       49,019     (5 ) %
Income before income taxes     20,968       17,996       11,763     17   % 78   %     38,964       27,290     43   %
Income tax expense     6,147       5,130       2,950     20   % 108   %     11,277       7,273     55   %
Net income   $ 14,821     $ 12,866     $ 8,813     15   % 68   %   $ 27,687     $ 20,017     38   %
                                               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                              
(unaudited)                                              
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.24     $ 0.21     $ 0.15     14   % 60   %   $ 0.46     $ 0.33     39   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.24     $ 0.21     $ 0.15     14   % 60   %   $ 0.45     $ 0.33     36   %
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     60,542,170       60,393,883       60,089,327     0   % 1   %     60,468,027       60,008,071     1   %
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     60,969,154       60,921,835       60,730,141     0   % 0   %     60,945,711       60,572,457     1   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     60,666,794       60,407,846       60,202,766     0   % 1   %     60,666,794       60,202,766     1   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     0   % 0   %   $ 0.26     $ 0.26     0   %
Book value per share   $ 10.01     $ 9.95     $ 9.69     1   % 3   %   $ 10.01     $ 9.69     3   %
Tangible book value per share   $ 7.04     $ 6.96     $ 6.65     1   % 6   %   $ 7.04     $ 6.65     6   %
                                               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                              
(unaudited)                                              
Annualized return on average equity     9.86   %   8.71   %   6.06   % 13   % 63   %     9.29   %   6.95   % 34   %
Annualized return on average tangible equity     14.06   %   12.47   %   8.84   % 13   % 59   %     13.28   %   10.16   % 31   %
Annualized return on average assets     1.11   %   0.96   %   0.70   % 16   % 59   %     1.04   %   0.82   % 27   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     1.15   %   0.99   %   0.73   % 16   % 58   %     1.07   %   0.85   % 26   %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.38   %   3.05   %   3.00   % 11   % 13   %     3.21   %   3.10   % 4   %
Efficiency ratio     52.73   %   57.16   %   69.58   % (8 ) % (24 ) %     54.86   %   65.97   % (17 ) %
                                               
AVERAGE BALANCES                                              
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                              
Average assets   $ 5,334,636     $ 5,443,240     $ 5,047,097     (2 ) % 6   %   $ 5,388,638     $ 4,911,242     10   %
Average tangible assets   $ 5,154,245     $ 5,262,175     $ 4,863,814     (2 ) % 6   %   $ 5,207,912     $ 4,727,594     10   %
Average earning assets   $ 4,985,611     $ 5,093,851     $ 4,678,084     (2 ) % 7   %   $ 5,039,432     $ 4,549,736     11   %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 1,824     $ 1,478     $ 4,053     23   % (55 ) %   $ 1,652     $ 3,757     (56 ) %
Average total loans   $ 3,048,353     $ 3,027,111     $ 2,790,368     1   % 9   %   $ 3,037,791     $ 2,704,101     12   %
Average deposits   $ 4,579,436     $ 4,697,136     $ 4,307,555     (3 ) % 6   %   $ 4,637,960     $ 4,178,968     11   %
Average demand deposits – noninterest-bearing   $ 1,836,350     $ 1,857,164     $ 1,808,638     (1 ) % 2   %   $ 1,846,699     $ 1,761,035     5   %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,743,086     $ 2,839,972     $ 2,498,917     (3 ) % 10   %   $ 2,791,261     $ 2,417,933     15   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 2,791,527     $ 2,879,952     $ 2,538,747     (3 ) % 10   %   $ 2,835,495     $ 2,457,749     15   %
Average equity   $ 603,182     $ 599,355     $ 583,009     1   % 3   %   $ 601,279     $ 581,094     3   %
Average tangible equity   $ 422,791     $ 418,290     $ 399,726     1   % 6   %   $ 420,553     $ 397,446     6   %

                                 
    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
   2021
  
Interest income   $ 43,556     $ 39,906     $ 39,956     $ 39,907     $ 36,632    
Interest expense     1,677       1,685       1,847       1,725       1,756    
Net interest income before provision                                
for credit losses on loans     41,879       38,221       38,109       38,182       34,876    
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans     (181 )     (567 )     (615 )     (514 )     (493 )  
Net interest income after provision                                
for credit losses on loans     42,060       38,788       38,724       38,696       35,369    
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     867       612       644       584       659    
Increase in cash surrender value of                                
life insurance     480       480       454       470       458    
Servicing income     139       106       138       129       104    
Termination fees     45             618       32       57    
Gain on sales of SBA loans     27       156       491       594       83    
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance     27             104       109       396    
Gain on warrants           637                      
Other     513       469       361       490       412    
Total noninterest income     2,098       2,460       2,810       2,408       2,169    
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     13,476       13,821       12,871       12,461       12,572    
Occupancy and equipment     2,277       2,437       2,366       2,151       2,247    
Professional fees     1,291       1,080       1,200       1,211       1,771    
Other     6,146       5,914       5,790       6,008       9,185    
Total noninterest expense     23,190       23,252       22,227       21,831       25,775    
Income before income taxes     20,968       17,996       19,307       19,273       11,763    
Income tax expense     6,147       5,130       5,342       5,555       2,950    
Net income   $ 14,821     $ 12,866     $ 13,965     $ 13,718     $ 8,813    
                                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.24     $ 0.21     $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.15    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.24     $ 0.21     $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.15    
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     60,542,170       60,393,883       60,298,424       60,220,717       60,089,327    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     60,969,154       60,921,835       60,844,221       60,760,189       60,730,141    
Common shares outstanding at period-end     60,666,794       60,407,846       60,339,837       60,266,316       60,202,766    
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13    
Book value per share   $ 10.01     $ 9.95     $ 9.91     $ 9.79     $ 9.69    
Tangible book value per share   $ 7.04     $ 6.96     $ 6.91     $ 6.77     $ 6.65    
                                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                
(unaudited)                                
Annualized return on average equity     9.86   %   8.71   %   9.35   %   9.29   %   6.06   %
Annualized return on average tangible equity     14.06   %   12.47   %   13.50   %   13.49   %   8.84   %
Annualized return on average assets     1.11   %   0.96   %   0.97   %   1.06   %   0.70   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     1.15   %   0.99   %   1.00   %   1.10   %   0.73   %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.38   %   3.05   %   2.84   %   3.18   %   3.00   %
Efficiency ratio     52.73   %   57.16   %   54.32   %   53.78   %   69.58   %
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                
Average assets   $ 5,334,636     $ 5,443,240     $ 5,695,136     $ 5,139,239     $ 5,047,097    
Average tangible assets   $ 5,154,245     $ 5,262,175     $ 5,513,359     $ 4,956,738     $ 4,863,814    
Average earning assets   $ 4,985,611     $ 5,093,851     $ 5,336,129     $ 4,778,574     $ 4,678,084    
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 1,824     $ 1,478     $ 4,047     $ 4,810     $ 4,053    
Average total loans   $ 3,048,353     $ 3,027,111     $ 2,872,074     $ 2,766,731     $ 2,790,368    
Average deposits   $ 4,579,436     $ 4,697,136     $ 4,945,204     $ 4,396,315     $ 4,307,555    
Average demand deposits – noninterest-bearing   $ 1,836,350     $ 1,857,164     $ 1,979,940     $ 1,835,219     $ 1,808,638    
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,743,086     $ 2,839,972     $ 2,965,264     $ 2,561,096     $ 2,498,917    
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 2,791,527     $ 2,879,952     $ 3,005,212     $ 2,601,002     $ 2,538,747    
Average equity   $ 603,182     $ 599,355     $ 592,291     $ 586,012     $ 583,009    
Average tangible equity   $ 422,791     $ 418,290     $ 410,514     $ 403,511     $ 399,726    

                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022
   2022
   2021
   2022   2021  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks   $ 35,764     $ 29,729     $ 41,904     20   % (15 ) %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                            
in other financial institutions     840,821       1,187,436       1,286,418     (29 ) % (35 ) %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     332,129       111,217       145,955     199   % 128   %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     723,716       736,823       421,286     (2 ) % 72   %
Loans held-for-sale – SBA, including deferred costs     2,281       831       4,344     174   % (47 ) %
Loans:                            
Commercial     523,268       568,053       557,686     (8 ) % (6 ) %
PPP loans     8,153       37,393       286,461     (78 ) % (97 ) %
Real estate:                            
CRE – owner occupied     597,521       597,542       583,091     0   % 2   %
CRE – non-owner occupied     993,621       928,220       742,135     7   % 34   %
Land and construction     155,389       153,323       129,426     1   % 20   %
Home equity     116,641       111,609       107,873     5   % 8   %
Multifamily     221,938       221,767       198,771     0   % 12   %
Residential mortgages     448,958       391,171       205,904     15   % 118   %
Consumer and other     18,354       17,110       21,519     7   % (15 ) %
Loans     3,083,843       3,026,188       2,832,866     2   % 9   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (1,391 )     (2,124 )     (8,070 )   (35 ) % (83 ) %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     3,082,452       3,024,064       2,824,796     2   % 9   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (45,490 )     (42,788 )     (43,956 )   6   % 3   %
Loans, net     3,036,962       2,981,276       2,780,840     2   % 9   %
Company-owned life insurance     77,972       78,069       77,393     0   % 1   %
Premises and equipment, net     9,593       9,580       10,040     0   % (4 ) %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   % 0   %
Other intangible assets     12,351       13,009       15,177     (5 ) % (19 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     117,621       111,797       121,887     5   % (3 ) %
Total assets   $ 5,356,841     $ 5,427,398     $ 5,072,875     (1 ) % 6   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,846,365     $ 1,811,943     $ 1,840,516     2   % 0   %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,218,538       1,268,942       1,140,867     (4 ) % 7   %
Savings and money market     1,387,003       1,447,434       1,174,587     (4 ) % 18   %
Time deposits – under $250     36,691       38,417       42,118     (4 ) % (13 ) %
Time deposits – $250 and over     98,760       93,161       110,111     6   % (10 ) %
CDARS – money market and time deposits     26,287       30,008       36,273     (12 ) % (28 ) %
Total deposits     4,613,644       4,689,905       4,344,472     (2 ) % 6   %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,274       39,987       39,832     (2 ) % (1 ) %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     96,699       96,450       105,127     0   % (8 ) %
Total liabilities     4,749,617       4,826,342       4,489,431     (2 ) % 6   %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                            
Common stock     499,832       498,763       495,665     0   % 1   %
Retained earnings     123,310       116,347       99,311     6   % 24   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (15,918 )     (14,054 )     (11,532 )   (13 ) % (38 ) %
Total shareholders’ equity     607,224       601,056       583,444     1   % 4   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,356,841     $ 5,427,398     $ 5,072,875     (1 ) % 6   %

                               
    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
   2021
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 35,764     $ 29,729     $ 15,703     $ 33,013     $ 41,904  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
in other financial institutions     840,821       1,187,436       1,290,513       1,588,334       1,286,418  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     332,129       111,217       102,252       121,000       145,955  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     723,716       736,823       658,397       537,285       421,286  
Loans held-for-sale – SBA, including deferred costs     2,281       831       2,367       3,678       4,344  
Loans:                              
Commercial     523,268       568,053       594,108       578,944       557,686  
PPP loans     8,153       37,393       88,726       164,506       286,461  
Real estate:                              
CRE – owner occupied     597,521       597,542       595,934       580,624       583,091  
CRE – non-owner occupied     993,621       928,220       902,326       829,022       742,135  
Land and construction     155,389       153,323       147,855       141,277       129,426  
Home equity     116,641       111,609       109,579       106,690       107,873  
Multifamily     221,938       221,767       218,856       205,952       198,771  
Residential mortgages     448,958       391,171       416,660       211,467       205,904  
Consumer and other     18,354       17,110       16,744       20,106       21,519  
Loans     3,083,843       3,026,188       3,090,788       2,838,588       2,832,866  
Deferred loan fees, net     (1,391 )     (2,124 )     (3,462 )     (5,729 )     (8,070 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     3,082,452       3,024,064       3,087,326       2,832,859       2,824,796  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (45,490 )     (42,788 )     (43,290 )     (43,680 )     (43,956 )
Loans, net     3,036,962       2,981,276       3,044,036       2,789,179       2,780,840  
Company-owned life insurance     77,972       78,069       77,589       77,509       77,393  
Premises and equipment, net     9,593       9,580       9,639       9,821       10,040  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     12,351       13,009       13,668       14,423       15,177  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     117,621       111,797       117,614       121,129       121,887  
Total assets   $ 5,356,841     $ 5,427,398     $ 5,499,409     $ 5,463,002     $ 5,072,875  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,846,365     $ 1,811,943     $ 1,903,768     $ 1,804,965     $ 1,840,516  
Demand, interest-bearing     1,218,538       1,268,942       1,308,114       1,141,944       1,140,867  
Savings and money market     1,387,003       1,447,434       1,375,825       1,600,754       1,174,587  
Time deposits – under $250     36,691       38,417       38,734       39,628       42,118  
Time deposits – $250 and over     98,760       93,161       94,700       103,046       110,111  
CDARS – money market and time deposits     26,287       30,008       38,271       36,044       36,273  
Total deposits     4,613,644       4,689,905       4,759,412       4,726,381       4,344,472  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,274       39,987       39,925       39,878       39,832  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     96,699       96,450       102,044       106,625       105,127  
Total liabilities     4,749,617       4,826,342       4,901,381       4,872,884       4,489,431  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Common stock     499,832       498,763       497,695       496,622       495,665  
Retained earnings     123,310       116,347       111,329       105,202       99,311  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (15,918 )     (14,054 )     (10,996 )     (11,706 )     (11,532 )
Total shareholders’ equity     607,224       601,056       598,028       590,118       583,444  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,356,841     $ 5,427,398     $ 5,499,409     $ 5,463,002     $ 5,072,875  

                             
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022
   2022
   2021
   2022   2021  
Nonaccrual loans – held-for-investment   $ 1,734     $ 3,303     $ 5,291     (48 ) % (67 ) %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                            
and still accruing     981       527       889     86   % 10   %
Total nonperforming loans     2,715       3,830       6,180     (29 ) % (56 ) %
Foreclosed assets                     N/A   N/A  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 2,715     $ 3,830     $ 6,180     (29 ) % (56 ) %
Other restructured loans still accruing   $ 113     $ 125     $ 93     (10 ) % 22   %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ (2,883 )   $ (65 )   $ (153 )   (4,335 ) % (1,784 ) %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ (181 )   $ (567 )   $ (493 )   68   % 63   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 45,490     $ 42,788     $ 43,956     6   % 3   %
Classified assets   $ 28,929     $ 30,579     $ 32,402     (5 ) % (11 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.48   %   1.41   %   1.56   % 5   % (5 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     1,675.51   %   1,117.18   %   711.26   % 50   % 136   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05   %   0.07   %   0.12   % (29 ) % (58 ) %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.09   %   0.13   %   0.22   % (31 ) % (59 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %   6   %   7   % 0   % (14 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %   6   %   7   % 0   % (14 ) %
                             
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                            
(in $000’s, unaudited)                            
Heritage Commerce Corp:                            
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 427,242     $ 420,416     $ 400,636     2   % 7   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     11.34   %   11.07   %   11.50   % 2   % (1 ) %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     8.25   %   8.01   %   8.19   % 3   % 1   %
Loan to deposit ratio     66.81   %   64.48   %   65.02   % 4   % 3   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     40.02   %   38.63   %   42.36   % 4   % (6 ) %
Total capital ratio     14.6   %   14.6   %   15.6   % 0   % (6 ) %
Tier 1 capital ratio     12.5   %   12.4   %   13.3   % 1   % (6 ) %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     12.5   %   12.4   %   13.3   % 1   % (6 ) %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.7   %   8.3   %   8.6   % 5   % 1   %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                            
Total capital ratio     14.1   %   13.9   %   15.0   % 1   % (6 ) %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.0   %   12.9   %   13.9   % 1   % (6 ) %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.0   %   12.9   %   13.9   % 1   % (6 ) %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.0   %   8.7   %   9.0   % 3   % 0   %

___________________

(1)   Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2)   Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
   2021
  
Nonaccrual loans – held-for-investment   $ 1,734     $ 3,303     $ 3,460     $ 4,091     $ 5,291    
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                
and still accruing     981       527       278       642       889    
Total nonperforming loans     2,715       3,830       3,738       4,733       6,180    
Foreclosed assets                                
Total nonperforming assets   $ 2,715     $ 3,830     $ 3,738     $ 4,733     $ 6,180    
Other restructured loans still accruing   $ 113     $ 125     $ 125     $ 90     $ 93    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ (2,883 )   $ (65 )   $ (225 )   $ (238 )   $ (153 )  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ (181 )   $ (567 )   $ (615 )   $ (514 )   $ (493 )  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 45,490     $ 42,788     $ 43,290     $ 43,680     $ 43,956    
Classified assets   $ 28,929     $ 30,579     $ 33,719     $ 31,937     $ 32,402    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.48   %   1.41   %   1.40   %   1.54   %   1.56   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     1,675.51   %   1,117.18   %   1,158.11   %   922.88   %   711.26   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05   %   0.07   %   0.07   %   0.09   %   0.12   %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.09   %   0.13   %   0.12   %   0.17   %   0.22   %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %   6   %   7   %   7   %   7   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %   6   %   7   %   7   %   7   %
                                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 427,242     $ 420,416     $ 416,729     $ 408,064     $ 400,636    
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     11.34   %   11.07   %   10.87   %   10.80   %   11.50   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     8.25   %   8.01   %   7.84   %   7.73   %   8.19   %
Loan to deposit ratio     66.81   %   64.48   %   64.87   %   59.94   %   65.02   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     40.02   %   38.63   %   40.00   %   38.19   %   42.36   %
Total capital ratio     14.6   %   14.6   %   14.4   %   15.1   %   15.6   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     12.5   %   12.4   %   12.3   %   12.9   %   13.3   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     12.5   %   12.4   %   12.3   %   12.9   %   13.3   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.7   %   8.3   %   7.9   %   8.6   %   8.6   %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                
Total capital ratio     14.1   %   13.9   %   13.8   %   14.5   %   15.0   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.0   %   12.9   %   12.8   %   13.5   %   13.9   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.0   %   12.9   %   12.8   %   13.5   %   13.9   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.0   %   8.7   %   8.2   %   9.0   %   9.0   %

 ___________________

(1)   Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2)   Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2022   June 30, 2021  
          Interest   Average         Interest   Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 3,050,177     36,538     4.80 % $ 2,794,421   $ 33,439     4.80 %
Securities – taxable     912,408     4,407     1.94 %   479,419     1,944     1.63 %
Securities – exempt from Federal tax (3)     40,447     343     3.40 %   62,257     511     3.29 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
in other financial institutions     982,579     2,340     0.96 %   1,341,987     845     0.25 %
Total interest earning assets (3)     4,985,611     43,628     3.51 %   4,678,084     36,739     3.15 %
Cash and due from banks     37,172               42,449            
Premises and equipment, net     9,666               10,147            
Goodwill and other intangible assets     180,391               183,283            
Other assets     121,796               133,134            
Total assets   $ 5,334,636             $ 5,047,097            
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,836,350             $ 1,808,638            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     1,249,875     468     0.15 %   1,139,090     477     0.17 %
Savings and money market     1,327,665     558     0.17 %   1,179,321     528     0.18 %
Time deposits – under $100     12,643     4     0.13 %   15,335     8     0.21 %
Time deposits – $100 and over     125,258     114     0.37 %   133,935     164     0.49 %
CDARS – money market and time deposits     27,645     2     0.03 %   31,236     2     0.03 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,743,086     1,146     0.17 %   2,498,917     1,179     0.19 %
Total deposits     4,579,436     1,146     0.10 %   4,307,555     1,179     0.11 %
                                   
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     48,425     531     4.40 %   39,802     577     5.81 %
Short-term borrowings     16         0.00 %   28         0.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,791,527     1,677     0.24 %   2,538,747     1,756     0.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds     4,627,877     1,677     0.15 %   4,347,385     1,756     0.16 %
Other liabilities     103,577               116,703            
Total liabilities     4,731,454               4,464,088            
Shareholders’ equity     603,182               583,009            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,334,636             $ 5,047,097            
                                   
Net interest income (3) / margin           41,951     3.38 %         34,983     3.00 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)           (72 )               (107 )      
Net interest income         $ 41,879               $ 34,876        

___________________

(1)   Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)   Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $816,000 for the second quarter of 2022 (of which $493,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,192,000 for the second quarter of 2021 (of which $1,876,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $549,000 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $504,000 for the second quarter of 2021.
(3)   Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022  
          Interest   Average         Interest   Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 3,050,177   $ 36,538     4.80 % $ 3,028,589   $ 35,101     4.70 %
Securities – taxable     912,408     4,407     1.94 %   781,689     3,444     1.79 %
Securities – exempt from Federal tax (3)     40,447     343     3.40 %   44,871     376     3.40 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
in other financial institutions     982,579     2,340     0.96 %   1,238,702     1,064     0.35 %
Total interest earning assets (3)     4,985,611     43,628     3.51 %   5,093,851     39,985     3.18 %
Cash and due from banks     37,172               37,630            
Premises and equipment, net     9,666               9,605            
Goodwill and other intangible assets     180,391               181,065            
Other assets     121,796               121,089            
Total assets   $ 5,334,636             $ 5,443,240            
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,836,350             $ 1,857,164            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     1,249,875     468     0.15 %   1,279,989     459     0.15 %
Savings and money market     1,327,665     558     0.17 %   1,394,734     543     0.16 %
Time deposits – under $100     12,643     4     0.13 %   13,235     5     0.15 %
Time deposits – $100 and over     125,258     114     0.37 %   119,082     106     0.36 %
CDARS – money market and time deposits     27,645     2     0.03 %   32,932     1     0.01 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,743,086     1,146     0.17 %   2,839,972     1,114     0.16 %
Total deposits     4,579,436     1,146     0.10 %   4,697,136     1,114     0.10 %
                                   
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     48,425     531     4.40 %   39,951     571     5.80 %
Short-term borrowings     16         0.00 %   29         0.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,791,527     1,677     0.24 %   2,879,952     1,685     0.24 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds     4,627,877     1,677     0.15 %   4,737,116     1,685     0.14 %
Other liabilities     103,577               106,769            
Total liabilities     4,731,454               4,843,885            
Shareholders’ equity     603,182               599,355            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,334,636             $ 5,443,240            
                                   
Net interest income (3) / margin           41,951     3.38 %         38,300     3.05 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)           (72 )               (79 )      
Net interest income         $ 41,879               $ 38,221        
                                   

___________________

(1)   Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)   Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $816,000 for the second quarter of 2022 (of which $493,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $1,788,000 for the first quarter of 2022 (of which $1,346,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $549,000 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $510,000 for the first quarter of 2021.
(3)   Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

                                   
    For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2022   June 30, 2021  
          Interest   Average         Interest   Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 3,039,443     71,639     4.75 % $ 2,707,858   $ 67,275     5.01 %
Securities – taxable     847,409     7,851     1.87 %   458,256     3,672     1.62 %
Securities – exempt from Federal tax (3)     42,647     719     3.40 %   64,373     1,053     3.30 %
Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other                                  
financial institutions and Federal funds sold     1,109,933     3,404     0.62 %   1,319,249     1,613     0.25 %
Total interest earning assets (3)     5,039,432     83,613     3.35 %   4,549,736     73,613     3.26 %
Cash and due from banks     37,400               41,640            
Premises and equipment, net     9,636               10,257            
Goodwill and other intangible assets     180,726               183,648            
Other assets     121,444               125,961            
Total assets   $ 5,388,638             $ 4,911,242            
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,846,699             $ 1,761,035            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     1,264,849     927     0.15 %   1,082,962     956     0.18 %
Savings and money market     1,361,014     1,101     0.16 %   1,158,693     1,100     0.19 %
Time deposits – under $100     12,937     9     0.14 %   15,616     17     0.22 %
Time deposits – $100 and over     122,187     220     0.36 %   132,397     335     0.51 %
CDARS – money market and time deposits     30,274     3     0.02 %   28,265     3     0.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,791,261     2,260     0.16 %   2,417,933     2,411     0.20 %
Total deposits     4,637,960     2,260     0.10 %   4,178,968     2,411     0.12 %
                                   
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     44,211     1,102     5.03 %   39,780     1,148     5.82 %
Short-term borrowings     23         0.00 %   36         0.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,835,495     3,362     0.24 %   2,457,749     3,559     0.29 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds     4,682,194     3,362     0.14 %   4,218,784     3,559     0.17 %
Other liabilities     105,165               111,364            
Total liabilities     4,787,359               4,330,148            
Shareholders’ equity     601,279               581,094            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,388,638             $ 4,911,242            
                                   
Net interest income (3) / margin           80,251     3.21 %         70,054     3.10 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)           (151 )               (220 )      
Net interest income         $ 80,100               $ 69,834        

___________________

(1)   Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)   Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,604,000 for the first six months of 2022 (of which $1,839,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $5,881,000 for the first six months of 2021 (of which $5,277,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $1,059,000 for the first six months of 2022, compared to $1,021,000 for the first six months of 2021.
(3)   Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

