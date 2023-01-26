SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced fourth quarter 2022 net income increased 49% to $20.8 million, or $0.34 per average diluted common share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased 15% from $18.1 million, or $0.30 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income increased 40% to $66.6 million, or $1.09 per average diluted common share, compared to $47.7 million, or $0.79 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. All results are unaudited.

“Our quarterly results were a strong end to what was a record year on several measures,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved record net income for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022 with a 23% increase in net interest income year-over-year, supported by solid loan growth both year-over-year and from the linked quarter. Performance metrics for the fourth quarter of 2022 were highlighted by a return on average tangible common equity of 18.89%, a return on average tangible assets of 1.59%, and net interest margin of 4.10%. Our efficiency ratio also improved to 44.98% for the fourth quarter and 49.93% for the year ended December 31, 2022.”

“Total deposits declined (6%) from the linked quarter and (8%) from 2021,” Mr. Jones stated. “The year-over-year decline was primarily related to the decrease in balances (of approximately $170 million) from two large depositors who had temporary high balances at December 31, 2021. Additional declines in deposits were related to the decrease in balances from the distribution of proceeds from the sale of client businesses and real estate, and to a lesser extent, clients moving funds to seek higher rates. We continue to foster our loyal client relationships as we focus on growing our Company in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area.”

“Our credit metrics remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets declined ($1.3) million from the fourth quarter a year ago, and classified assets decreased (57%) year-over-year and declined (49%) over the preceding quarter,” said Mr. Jones. “We recorded a $508,000 provision for credit losses on loans during the current quarter to support our growing loan portfolio, which resulted in an allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans of 1.44% at December 31, 2022. We continue to focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet with strong capital. I want to thank our employees for their efforts this and every year, and for their unwavering commitment to our clients, communities and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $0.30 for the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.09 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.79 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible common assets and the return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended: For the Year Ended: December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average tangible assets 1.59 % 1.36 % 1.00 % 1.27 % 0.96 % Return on average tangible common equity 18.89 % 16.60 % 13.50 % 15.57 % 11.86 %

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 36% to $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $38.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 126 basis points to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2022, from 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, a shift in the mix of earning assets into higher yielding loans and investment securities, and higher average yield on overnight funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and a higher cost of funds. Net interest income increased 8% to $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $48.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The FTE net interest margin increased 37 basis points to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.73% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities, and higher average yields on overnight funds, partially offset by a higher cost of funds. Net interest income increased 23% to $179.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $146.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the FTE net interest margin increased 52 basis points to 3.57%, compared to 3.05% for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, a lower yield on the Bay View Funding factoring portfolio, and a higher cost of funds.



The following table, as of December 31, 2022, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates from the base rate:

Increase/(Decrease) in Estimated Net Interest Income(1) Amount Percent Change in Interest Rates (basis points) (in $000’s, unaudited) +400 $ 20,274 9.4 % +300 $ 15,183 7.1 % +200 $ 10,119 4.7 % +100 $ 5,090 2.4 % 0 — — −100 $ (10,250 ) (4.8 ) % −200 $ (24,753 ) (11.5 ) % −300 $ (39,082 ) (18.2 ) % −400 $ (52,586 ) (24.5 ) %

(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.

The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated: The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.90% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by lower fees on PPP loans, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgage loans.



For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,654,311 $ 33,594 5.02 % $ 2,573,908 $ 30,490 4.70 % Prepayment fees — 123 0.02 % — 96 0.01 % PPP loans 1,255 3 0.95 % 4,593 11 0.95 % PPP fees, net — 25 7.90 % — 190 16.41 % Asset-based lending 35,519 756 8.44 % 53,514 1,032 7.65 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 71,789 3,696 20.43 % 62,623 3,201 20.28 % Purchased residential mortgages 485,149 3,842 3.14 % 446,190 3,414 3.04 % Purchased commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans 7,307 80 4.34 % 8,337 83 3.95 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (4,774 ) 382 0.06 % (5,178 ) 353 0.05 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,250,556 $ 42,501 5.19 % $ 3,143,987 $ 38,870 4.90 %

The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,654,311 $ 33,594 5.02 % $ 2,432,700 $ 26,484 4.32 % Prepayment fees — 123 0.02 % — 397 0.06 % PPP loans 1,255 3 0.95 % 127,592 318 0.99 % PPP fees, net — 25 7.90 % — 2,211 6.87 % Asset-based lending 35,519 756 8.44 % 52,918 683 5.12 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 71,789 3,696 20.43 % 62,571 3,248 20.59 % Purchased residential mortgages 485,149 3,842 3.14 % 199,139 1,437 2.86 % Purchased CRE loans 7,307 80 4.34 % 8,929 69 3.07 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (4,774 ) 382 0.06 % (7,728 ) 915 0.15 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,250,556 $ 42,501 5.19 % $ 2,876,121 $ 35,762 4.93 %

The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.91% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 5.03% for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in interest and fees on PPP loans, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and an increase in the average balance of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.

For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,561,195 $ 117,582 4.59 % $ 2,299,367 $ 101,690 4.42 % Prepayment fees — 1,278 0.05 % — 2,700 0.12 % PPP loans 21,689 213 0.98 % 249,253 2,481 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 2,054 9.47 % — 9,995 4.01 % Asset-based lending 51,990 3,613 6.95 % 39,798 2,106 5.29 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 64,099 12,819 20.00 % 52,618 11,485 21.83 % Purchased residential mortgages 417,672 12,395 2.97 % 122,566 3,555 2.90 % Purchased CRE loans 8,143 317 3.89 % 12,436 441 3.55 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (5,782 ) 2,739 0.11 % (9,717 ) 4,791 0.21 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,119,006 $ 153,010 4.91 % $ 2,766,321 $ 139,244 5.03 %

In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired from Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank was $4.6 million at December 31, 2022.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.10% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 0.13% for the third quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits was 0.15% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.11% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, there was a provision for credit losses on loans of $508,000, compared to a $615,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $766,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $3.1 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.8 million for both the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 included higher income on off-balance sheet deposits. The fourth quarter of 2021 included termination fees, a gain on sales of SBA loans, and a gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance. Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.8 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2022, as higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts was offset by a lower gain on sales of SBA loans during the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, total noninterest income increased 4% to $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to higher income on off-balance sheet deposits, and a $669,000 gain on warrants, partially offset by a lower gain on sales of SBA loans and a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $24.5 million, compared to $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, higher rent included in occupancy and equipment expense, higher professional fees, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2022. Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $24.5 million, compared to $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to approximately $900,000 in additional expense as a result of higher bonuses, professional fees, insurance and information technology related expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2022. The higher salaries and employee benefits during the third quarter of 2022 included $784,000 of restricted stock expense for vesting of restricted common stock held by the previous President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, which was partially offset by a higher bonus accrual during the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased to $94.9 million, compared to $93.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, higher rent included in occupancy and equipment expense, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses during the year ended December 31, 2022. These increases were partially offset by higher legal fees included in professional fees and a reserve for a legal settlement included in other noninterest expense during the year ended December 31, 2021. Full time equivalent employees were 331 at December 31, 2022, and 326 at December 31, 2021, and 327 at September 30, 2022.



The efficiency ratio was 44.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 54.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 47.02% for the third quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 49.93%, compared to 59.74% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income from the rising interest rate environment.

Income tax expense was $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 29.5%, compared to 27.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 30.3% for the third quarter of 2022. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $27.8 million, compared to $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 29.5%, compared to 27.6% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

Total assets decreased (6%) to $5.154 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.499 billion at December 31, 2021, and decreased (5%) from $5.431 billion at September 30, 2022.

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $489.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $102.3 million at December 31, 2021, and $478.5 million at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $418.5 million of U.S. Treasury securities and $71.1 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities). The pre-tax unrealized loss on U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2022 was ($10.3) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($10.1) million at September 30, 2022. There were no U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2021. The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2022 was ($5.8) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($7.3) million at September 30, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2022 was ($16.1) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($17.4) million at September 30, 2022. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized loss in the securities portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $11.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 4.53% and an average life of 1.28 years. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased $425.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 3.08% and an average life of 2.25 years.

At December 31, 2022, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $715.0 million, compared to $658.4 million at December 31, 2021, and $703.8 million at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $677.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $37.6 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at December 31, 2022 was ($99.7) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($1.6) million at December 31, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($108.1) million at September 30, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on municipal bonds held-to-maturity at December 31, 2022 was ($810,000), compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $805,000 at December 31, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($2.1) million at September 30, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities held-to-maturity at December 31, 2022 was ($100.6) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($790,000) at December 31, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($110.2) million at September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $27.1 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 5.13% and an average life of 8.56 years. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased $146.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 2.75% and an average life of 6.92 years.

The average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.93 years at December 31, 2022.

The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 532,749 16 % $ 541,215 17 % $ 594,108 19 % PPP Loans(1) 1,166 0 % 1,614 0 % 88,726 3 % Real estate: CRE – owner occupied 614,663 19 % 612,241 19 % 595,934 19 % CRE – non-owner occupied 1,066,368 32 % 1,023,405 32 % 902,326 29 % Land and construction 163,577 5 % 167,439 5 % 147,855 5 % Home equity 120,724 4 % 116,489 3 % 109,579 4 % Multifamily 244,882 7 % 229,455 7 % 218,856 7 % Residential mortgages 537,905 16 % 508,839 16 % 416,660 13 % Consumer and other 17,033 1 % 16,620 1 % 16,744 1 % Total Loans 3,299,067 100 % 3,217,317 100 % 3,090,788 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (517 ) — (844 ) — (3,462 ) — Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 3,298,550 100 % $ 3,216,473 100 % $ 3,087,326 100 %

(1) Less than 1% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $211.2 million, or 7%, to $3.299 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.087 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased $82.1 million, or 3%, from $3.216 billion at September 30, 2022. Total loans at December 31, 2022 included $1.2 million of PPP loans, compared to $88.7 million at December 31, 2021 and $1.6 million at September 30, 2022. Total loans at December 31, 2022 included $537.9 million of residential mortgages, compared to $416.7 million at December 31, 2021, and $508.8 million at September 30, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $175.5 million, or 7%, to $2.760 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.584 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased $53.4 million, or 2%, from $2.706 billion at September 30, 2022. Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 29% at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, compared to 31% at December 31, 2021. At both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, there was 37% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner-occupied real estate, compared to 40% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, approximately 33% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 38% at December 31, 2021, and 34% at September 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $37.4 million, tied to homes located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $1.0 million and a bond equivalent yield of approximately 5.22%, which uses the average life of the loan to recognize the discount into income. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $185.4 million, tied to homes located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $934,000.

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:

At or For the Quarter Ended: For the Year Ended: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Balance at beginning of period $ 46,921 $ 45,490 $ 43,680 $ 43,290 $ 44,400 Charge-offs during the period (56 ) (7 ) (87 ) (434 ) (520 ) Recoveries during the period 139 432 312 3,890 2,544 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period 83 425 225 3,456 2,024 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period 508 1,006 (615 ) 766 (3,134 ) Balance at end of period $ 47,512 $ 46,921 $ 43,290 $ 47,512 $ 43,290 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 3,298,550 $ 3,216,473 $ 3,087,326 $ 3,298,550 $ 3,087,326 Total nonperforming loans $ 2,425 $ 1,036 $ 3,738 $ 2,425 $ 3,738 ACLL to total loans 1.44 % 1.46 % 1.40 % 1.44 % 1.40 % ACLL to total nonperforming loans 1,959.26 % 4,529.05 % 1,158.11 % 1,959.26 % 1,158.11 %

The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for the full year of 2022:

DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL (in $000’s, unaudited) ACLL at December 31, 2021 $ 43,290 Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2022 including net recoveries (33 ) Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts (469 ) ACLL at March 31, 2022 42,788 Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2022 including net recoveries 1,383 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts 1,319 ACLL at June 30, 2022 45,490 Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2022 including net recoveries 2,009 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts (578 ) ACLL at September 30, 2022 46,921 Portfolio changes during the fourth quarter of 2022 including net recoveries 1,316 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the fourth quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts (725 ) ACLL at December 31, 2022 $ 47,512

The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:

NONPERFORMING ASSETS December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing $ 1,685 70 % $ 545 53 % $ 278 8 % Commercial loans 642 26 % 491 47 % 1,122 30 % Home equity loans 98 4 % — — % 84 2 % CRE loans — — % — — % 2,254 60 % Total nonperforming assets $ 2,425 100 % $ 1,036 100 % $ 3,738 100 %

• NPAs totaled $2.4 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and $1.0 million, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. • There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, or September 30, 2022. • Classified assets decreased to $14.5 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $33.7 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and $28.6 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

DEPOSITS December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,736,722 40 % $ 1,883,574 40 % $ 1,903,768 40 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,196,427 27 % 1,154,403 24 % 1,308,114 27 % Savings and money market 1,285,444 29 % 1,487,400 32 % 1,375,825 29 % Time deposits — under $250 32,445 1 % 34,728 1 % 38,734 1 % Time deposits — $250 and over 108,192 2 % 93,263 2 % 94,700 2 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 30,374 1 % 29,897 1 % 38,271 1 % Total deposits $ 4,389,604 100 % $ 4,683,265 100 % $ 4,759,412 100 %

• Total deposits decreased ($369.8) million, or (8%), to $4.390 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $4.759 billion at December 31, 2021, and decreased ($293.7) million, or (6%), from $4.683 billion at September 30, 2022. • Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, decreased ($369.2) million, or (8%), to $4.219 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $4.588 billion at December 31, 2021, and decreased ($306.8) million, or (7%), compared to $4.525 billion at September 30, 2022. • Off-balance sheet deposits increased $9.4 million, or 4%, to $254.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $245.0 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $3.9 million, or 2%, from $250.5 million at September 30, 2022.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2022, as reflected in the following table:

Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Capital 14.8 % 14.2 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Capital 12.7 % 13.2 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.7 % 13.2 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Tier 1 Leverage 9.2 % 9.5 % 5.0 % 4.0 %

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale $ (11,506 ) $ (12,398 ) $ 1,991 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (3,091 ) (5,511 ) (5,480 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (2,371 ) (7,428 ) (7,669 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 112 125 162 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (16,856 ) $ (25,212 ) $ (10,996 )

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (3) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (6) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (7) conditions relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (8) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (9) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area, the impact of the cost of deposits and our ability to retain deposits; (10) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (11) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (12) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce's ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (18) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft; (19) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (20) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration ("SBA") or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (21) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (22) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (23) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (24) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (25) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (26) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (27) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; and (28) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Year Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021 2022 2021

Change Interest income $ 55,192 $ 50,174 $ 39,956 10 % 38 % $ 188,828 $ 153,256 23 % Interest expense 3,453 2,133 1,847 62 % 87 % 8,948 7,131 25 % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 51,739 48,041 38,109 8 % 36 % 179,880 146,125 23 % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans 508 1,006 (615 ) (50 ) % 183 % 766 (3,134 ) 124 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 51,231 47,035 38,724 9 % 32 % 179,114 149,259 20 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,801 1,360 644 32 % 180 % 4,640 2,488 86 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 481 484 454 (1 ) % 6 % 1,925 1,838 5 % Servicing income 138 125 138 10 % 0 % 508 553 (8 ) % Gain on sales of SBA loans — 308 491 (100 ) % (100 ) % 491 1,718 (71 ) % Gain on warrants — 32 — (100 ) % N/A 669 11 5982 % Termination fees — 16 618 (100 ) % (100 ) % 61 797 (92 ) % Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance — — 104 N/A (100 ) % 27 675 (96 ) % Other 352 456 361 (23 ) % (2 ) % 1,790 1,608 11 % Total noninterest income 2,772 2,781 2,810 0 % (1 ) % 10,111 9,688 4 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,915 14,119 12,871 (1 ) % 8 % 55,331 51,862 7 % Occupancy and equipment 2,510 2,415 2,366 4 % 6 % 9,639 9,038 7 % Professional fees 1,414 1,230 1,200 15 % 18 % 5,015 5,901 (15 ) % Other 6,679 6,135 5,790 9 % 15 % 24,874 26,276 (5 ) % Total noninterest expense 24,518 23,899 22,227 3 % 10 % 94,859 93,077 2 % Income before income taxes 29,485 25,917 19,307 14 % 53 % 94,366 65,870 43 % Income tax expense 8,686 7,848 5,342 11 % 63 % 27,811 18,170 53 % Net income $ 20,799 $ 18,069 $ 13,965 15 % 49 % $ 66,555 $ 47,700 40 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.23 13 % 48 % $ 1.10 $ 0.79 39 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.23 13 % 48 % $ 1.09 $ 0.79 38 % Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 60,788,803 60,686,992 60,298,424 0 % 1 % 60,602,962 60,133,821 1 % Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 61,357,023 61,123,801 60,844,221 0 % 1 % 61,090,290 60,689,062 1 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,852,723 60,716,794 60,339,837 0 % 1 % 60,852,723 60,339,837 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 0 % 0 % $ 0.52 $ 0.52 0 % Book value per share $ 10.39 $ 10.04 $ 9.91 3 % 5 % $ 10.39 $ 9.91 5 % Tangible book value per share $ 7.46 $ 7.09 $ 6.91 5 % 8 % $ 7.46 $ 6.91 8 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 13.40 % 11.72 % 9.35 % 14 % 43 % 10.95 % 8.15 % 34 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity 18.89 % 16.60 % 13.50 % 14 % 40 % 15.57 % 11.86 % 31 % Annualized return on average assets 1.54 % 1.31 % 0.97 % 18 % 59 % 1.23 % 0.92 % 34 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.59 % 1.36 % 1.00 % 17 % 59 % 1.27 % 0.96 % 32 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.10 % 3.73 % 2.84 % 10 % 44 % 3.57 % 3.05 % 17 % Efficiency ratio 44.98 % 47.02 % 54.32 % (4 ) % (17 ) % 49.93 % 59.74 % (16 ) % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,360,867 $ 5,466,330 $ 5,695,136 (2 ) % (6 ) % $ 5,401,220 $ 5,166,294 5 % Average tangible assets $ 5,181,793 $ 5,286,591 $ 5,513,359 (2 ) % (6 ) % $ 5,221,159 $ 4,983,407 5 % Average earning assets $ 5,009,578 $ 5,117,373 $ 5,336,129 (2 ) % (6 ) % $ 5,051,552 $ 4,805,630 5 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,346 $ 3,282 $ 4,047 (29 ) % (42 ) % $ 2,238 $ 4,095 (45 ) % Average total loans $ 3,248,210 $ 3,140,705 $ 2,872,074 3 % 13 % $ 3,116,768 $ 2,762,226 13 % Average deposits $ 4,600,533 $ 4,712,044 $ 4,945,204 (2 ) % (7 ) % $ 4,647,200 $ 4,426,885 5 % Average demand deposits – noninterest-bearing $ 1,851,003 $ 1,910,748 $ 1,979,940 (3 ) % (7 ) % $ 1,863,928 $ 1,834,909 2 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,749,530 $ 2,801,296 $ 2,965,264 (2 ) % (7 ) % $ 2,783,272 $ 2,591,976 7 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,788,880 $ 2,840,611 $ 3,005,212 (2 ) % (7 ) % $ 2,825,035 $ 2,631,848 7 % Average equity $ 615,941 $ 611,707 $ 592,291 1 % 4 % $ 607,603 $ 585,156 4 % Average tangible common equity $ 436,867 $ 431,968 $ 410,514 1 % 6 % $ 427,542 $ 402,269 6 %

For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2022

2022

2021

Interest income $ 55,192 $ 50,174 $ 43,556 $ 39,906 $ 39,956 Interest expense 3,453 2,133 1,677 1,685 1,847 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 51,739 48,041 41,879 38,221 38,109 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans 508 1,006 (181 ) (567 ) (615 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 51,231 47,035 42,060 38,788 38,724 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,801 1,360 867 612 644 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 481 484 480 480 454 Servicing income 138 125 139 106 138 Gain on sales of SBA loans — 308 27 156 491 Gain on warrants — 32 — 637 — Termination fees — 16 45 — 618 Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance — — 27 — 104 Other 352 456 513 469 361 Total noninterest income 2,772 2,781 2,098 2,460 2,810 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,915 14,119 13,476 13,821 12,871 Occupancy and equipment 2,510 2,415 2,277 2,437 2,366 Professional fees 1,414 1,230 1,291 1,080 1,200 Other 6,679 6,135 6,146 5,914 5,790 Total noninterest expense 24,518 23,899 23,190 23,252 22,227 Income before income taxes 29,485 25,917 20,968 17,996 19,307 Income tax expense 8,686 7,848 6,147 5,130 5,342 Net income $ 20,799 $ 18,069 $ 14,821 $ 12,866 $ 13,965 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 60,788,803 60,686,992 60,542,170 60,393,883 60,298,424 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 61,357,023 61,123,801 60,969,154 60,921,835 60,844,221 Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,852,723 60,716,794 60,666,794 60,407,846 60,339,837 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 10.39 $ 10.04 $ 10.01 $ 9.95 $ 9.91 Tangible book value per share $ 7.46 $ 7.09 $ 7.04 $ 6.96 $ 6.91 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 13.40 % 11.72 % 9.86 % 8.71 % 9.35 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity 18.89 % 16.60 % 14.06 % 12.47 % 13.50 % Annualized return on average assets 1.54 % 1.31 % 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.97 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.59 % 1.36 % 1.15 % 0.99 % 1.00 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.10 % 3.73 % 3.38 % 3.05 % 2.84 % Efficiency ratio 44.98 % 47.02 % 52.73 % 57.16 % 54.32 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,360,867 $ 5,466,330 $ 5,334,636 $ 5,443,240 $ 5,695,136 Average tangible assets $ 5,181,793 $ 5,286,591 $ 5,154,245 $ 5,262,175 $ 5,513,359 Average earning assets $ 5,009,578 $ 5,117,373 $ 4,985,611 $ 5,093,851 $ 5,336,129 Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,346 $ 3,282 $ 1,824 $ 1,478 $ 4,047 Average total loans $ 3,248,210 $ 3,140,705 $ 3,048,353 $ 3,027,111 $ 2,872,074 Average deposits $ 4,600,533 $ 4,712,044 $ 4,579,436 $ 4,697,136 $ 4,945,204 Average demand deposits – noninterest-bearing $ 1,851,003 $ 1,910,748 $ 1,836,350 $ 1,857,164 $ 1,979,940 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,749,530 $ 2,801,296 $ 2,743,086 $ 2,839,972 $ 2,965,264 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,788,880 $ 2,840,611 $ 2,791,527 $ 2,879,952 $ 3,005,212 Average equity $ 615,941 $ 611,707 $ 603,182 $ 599,355 $ 592,291 Average tangible common equity $ 436,867 $ 431,968 $ 422,791 $ 418,290 $ 410,514

End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 27,595 $ 40,500 $ 15,703 (32 ) % 76 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 279,008 641,251 1,290,513 (56 ) % (78 ) % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 489,596 478,534 102,252 2 % 379 % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 714,990 703,794 658,397 2 % 9 % Loans held-for-sale – SBA, including deferred costs 2,456 2,081 2,367 18 % 4 % Loans: Commercial 532,749 541,215 594,108 (2 ) % (10 ) % PPP loans 1,166 1,614 88,726 (28 ) % (99 ) % Real estate: CRE – owner occupied 614,663 612,241 595,934 0 % 3 % CRE – non-owner occupied 1,066,368 1,023,405 902,326 4 % 18 % Land and construction 163,577 167,439 147,855 (2 ) % 11 % Home equity 120,724 116,489 109,579 4 % 10 % Multifamily 244,882 229,455 218,856 7 % 12 % Residential mortgages 537,905 508,839 416,660 6 % 29 % Consumer and other 17,033 16,620 16,744 2 % 2 % Loans 3,299,067 3,217,317 3,090,788 3 % 7 % Deferred loan fees, net (517 ) (844 ) (3,462 ) (39 ) % (85 ) % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 3,298,550 3,216,473 3,087,326 3 % 7 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,512 ) (46,921 ) (43,290 ) 1 % 10 % Loans, net 3,251,038 3,169,552 3,044,036 3 % 7 % Company-owned life insurance 78,945 78,456 77,589 1 % 2 % Premises and equipment, net 9,301 9,428 9,639 (1 ) % (4 ) % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 11,033 11,692 13,668 (6 ) % (19 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 122,631 128,343 117,614 (4 ) % 4 % Total assets $ 5,154,224 $ 5,431,262 $ 5,499,409 (5 ) % (6 ) % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,736,722 $ 1,883,574 $ 1,903,768 (8 ) % (9 ) % Demand, interest-bearing 1,196,427 1,154,403 1,308,114 4 % (9 ) % Savings and money market 1,285,444 1,487,400 1,375,825 (14 ) % (7 ) % Time deposits – under $250 32,445 34,728 38,734 (7 ) % (16 ) % Time deposits – $250 and over 108,192 93,263 94,700 16 % 14 % CDARS – money market and time deposits 30,374 29,897 38,271 2 % (21 ) % Total deposits 4,389,604 4,683,265 4,759,412 (6 ) % (8 ) % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,350 39,312 39,925 0 % (1 ) % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 92,814 99,168 102,044 (6 ) % (9 ) % Total liabilities 4,521,768 4,821,745 4,901,381 (6 ) % (8 ) % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 502,923 501,240 497,695 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 146,389 133,489 111,329 10 % 31 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,856 ) (25,212 ) (10,996 ) 33 % (53 ) % Total shareholders’ equity 632,456 609,517 598,028 4 % 6 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,154,224 $ 5,431,262 $ 5,499,409 (5 ) % (6 ) %

End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 27,595 $ 40,500 $ 35,764 $ 29,729 $ 15,703 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 279,008 641,251 840,821 1,187,436 1,290,513 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 489,596 478,534 332,129 111,217 102,252 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 714,990 703,794 723,716 736,823 658,397 Loans held-for-sale – SBA, including deferred costs 2,456 2,081 2,281 831 2,367 Loans: Commercial 532,749 541,215 523,268 568,053 594,108 PPP loans 1,166 1,614 8,153 37,393 88,726 Real estate: CRE – owner occupied 614,663 612,241 597,521 597,542 595,934 CRE – non-owner occupied 1,066,368 1,023,405 993,621 928,220 902,326 Land and construction 163,577 167,439 155,389 153,323 147,855 Home equity 120,724 116,489 116,641 111,609 109,579 Multifamily 244,882 229,455 221,938 221,767 218,856 Residential mortgages 537,905 508,839 448,958 391,171 416,660 Consumer and other 17,033 16,620 18,354 17,110 16,744 Loans 3,299,067 3,217,317 3,083,843 3,026,188 3,090,788 Deferred loan fees, net (517 ) (844 ) (1,391 ) (2,124 ) (3,462 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 3,298,550 3,216,473 3,082,452 3,024,064 3,087,326 Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,512 ) (46,921 ) (45,490 ) (42,788 ) (43,290 ) Loans, net 3,251,038 3,169,552 3,036,962 2,981,276 3,044,036 Company-owned life insurance 78,945 78,456 77,972 78,069 77,589 Premises and equipment, net 9,301 9,428 9,593 9,580 9,639 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 11,033 11,692 12,351 13,009 13,668 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 122,631 128,343 117,621 111,797 117,614 Total assets $ 5,154,224 $ 5,431,262 $ 5,356,841 $ 5,427,398 $ 5,499,409 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,736,722 $ 1,883,574 $ 1,846,365 $ 1,811,943 $ 1,903,768 Demand, interest-bearing 1,196,427 1,154,403 1,218,538 1,268,942 1,308,114 Savings and money market 1,285,444 1,487,400 1,387,003 1,447,434 1,375,825 Time deposits – under $250 32,445 34,728 36,691 38,417 38,734 Time deposits – $250 and over 108,192 93,263 98,760 93,161 94,700 CDARS – money market and time deposits 30,374 29,897 26,287 30,008 38,271 Total deposits 4,389,604 4,683,265 4,613,644 4,689,905 4,759,412 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,350 39,312 39,274 39,987 39,925 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 92,814 99,168 96,699 96,450 102,044 Total liabilities 4,521,768 4,821,745 4,749,617 4,826,342 4,901,381 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 502,923 501,240 499,832 498,763 497,695 Retained earnings 146,389 133,489 123,310 116,347 111,329 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,856 ) (25,212 ) (15,918 ) (14,054 ) (10,996 ) Total shareholders’ equity 632,456 609,517 607,224 601,056 598,028 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,154,224 $ 5,431,262 $ 5,356,841 $ 5,427,398 $ 5,499,409

At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2022 2021 Nonaccrual loans – held-for-investment $ 740 $ 491 $ 3,460 51 % (79 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,685 545 278 209 % 506 % Total nonperforming loans 2,425 1,036 3,738 134 % (35 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 2,425 $ 1,036 $ 3,738 134 % (35 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 171 $ 93 $ 125 84 % 37 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (83 ) $ (425 ) $ (225 ) 80 % 63 % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ 508 $ 1,006 $ (615 ) (50 ) % 183 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 47,512 $ 46,921 $ 43,290 1 % 10 % Classified assets $ 14,544 $ 28,570 $ 33,719 (49 ) % (57 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.44 % 1.46 % 1.40 % (1 ) % 3 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,959.26 % 4,529.05 % 1,158.11 % (57 ) % 69 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.07 % 150 % (29 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.12 % 133 % (42 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 3 % 6 % 7 % (50 ) % (57 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 3 % 5 % 7 % (40 ) % (57 ) % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 453,792 $ 430,194 $ 416,729 5 % 9 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.27 % 11.22 % 10.87 % 9 % 13 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.12 % 8.19 % 7.84 % 11 % 16 % Loan to deposit ratio 75.14 % 68.68 % 64.87 % 9 % 16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 39.56 % 40.22 % 40.00 % (2 ) % (1 ) % Total capital ratio 14.8 % 14.5 % 14.4 % 2 % 3 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.4 % 12.3 % 2 % 3 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.4 % 12.3 % 2 % 3 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.2 % 8.7 % 7.9 % 6 % 16 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 14.2 % 14.0 % 13.8 % 1 % 3 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.2 % 12.9 % 12.8 % 2 % 3 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.2 % 12.9 % 12.8 % 2 % 3 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.5 % 9.0 % 8.2 % 6 % 16 %

(1) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

At or For the Quarter Ended: CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Nonaccrual loans – held-for-investment $ 740 $ 491 $ 1,734 $ 3,303 $ 3,460 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,685 545 981 527 278 Total nonperforming loans 2,425 1,036 2,715 3,830 3,738 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 2,425 $ 1,036 $ 2,715 $ 3,830 $ 3,738 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 171 $ 93 $ 113 $ 125 $ 125 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (83 ) $ (425 ) $ (2,883 ) $ (65 ) $ (225 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ 508 $ 1,006 $ (181 ) $ (567 ) $ (615 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 47,512 $ 46,921 $ 45,490 $ 42,788 $ 43,290 Classified assets $ 14,544 $ 28,570 $ 28,929 $ 30,579 $ 33,719 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.44 % 1.46 % 1.48 % 1.41 % 1.40 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,959.26 % 4,529.05 % 1,675.51 % 1,117.18 % 1,158.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.12 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 3 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 7 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 3 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 7 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 453,792 $ 430,194 $ 427,242 $ 420,416 $ 416,729 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.27 % 11.22 % 11.34 % 11.07 % 10.87 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.12 % 8.19 % 8.25 % 8.01 % 7.84 % Loan to deposit ratio 75.14 % 68.68 % 66.81 % 64.48 % 64.87 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 39.56 % 40.22 % 40.02 % 38.63 % 40.00 % Total capital ratio 14.8 % 14.5 % 14.6 % 14.6 % 14.4 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.4 % 12.5 % 12.4 % 12.3 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.4 % 12.5 % 12.4 % 12.3 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.2 % 8.7 % 8.7 % 8.3 % 7.9 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 14.2 % 14.0 % 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.8 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.2 % 12.9 % 13.0 % 12.9 % 12.8 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.2 % 12.9 % 13.0 % 12.9 % 12.8 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.5 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 8.7 % 8.2 %

(1) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 3,250,556 $ 42,501 5.19 % $ 2,876,121 $ 35,762 4.93 % Securities – taxable 1,156,563 6,941 2.38 % 660,663 2,686 1.61 % Securities – exempt from Federal tax (3) 37,958 324 3.39 % 54,965 457 3.30 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 564,501 5,494 3.86 % 1,744,380 1,147 0.26 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,009,578 55,260 4.38 % 5,336,129 40,052 2.98 % Cash and due from banks 36,392 38,178 Premises and equipment, net 9,436 9,755 Goodwill and other intangible assets 179,074 181,777 Other assets 126,387 129,297 Total assets $ 5,360,867 $ 5,695,136 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,851,003 $ 1,979,940 Demand, interest-bearing 1,164,378 945 0.32 % 1,346,878 559 0.16 % Savings and money market 1,424,964 1,694 0.47 % 1,451,230 582 0.16 % Time deposits – under $100 12,157 7 0.23 % 13,766 5 0.14 % Time deposits – $100 and over 120,246 268 0.88 % 118,089 116 0.39 % CDARS – money market and time deposits 27,785 1 0.01 % 35,301 2 0.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,749,530 2,915 0.42 % 2,965,264 1,264 0.17 % Total deposits 4,600,533 2,915 0.25 % 4,945,204 1,264 0.10 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,326 538 5.43 % 39,896 583 5.80 % Short-term borrowings 24 — 0.00 % 52 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,788,880 3,453 0.49 % 3,005,212 1,847 0.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,639,883 3,453 0.30 % 4,985,152 1,847 0.15 % Other liabilities 105,043 117,693 Total liabilities 4,744,926 5,102,845 Shareholders’ equity 615,941 592,291 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,360,867 $ 5,695,136 Net interest income (3) / margin 51,807 4.10 % 38,205 2.84 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (68 ) (96 ) Net interest income $ 51,739 $ 38,109

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 (of which $25,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,567,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 (of which $2,211,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $123,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $397,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 3,250,556 $ 42,501 5.19 % $ 3,143,987 $ 38,870 4.90 % Securities – taxable 1,156,563 6,941 2.38 % 1,076,742 5,874 2.16 % Securities – exempt from Federal tax (3) 37,958 324 3.39 % 38,733 329 3.37 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 564,501 5,494 3.86 % 857,911 5,170 2.39 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,009,578 55,260 4.38 % 5,117,373 50,243 3.90 % Cash and due from banks 36,392 37,961 Premises and equipment, net 9,436 9,591 Goodwill and other intangible assets 179,074 179,739 Other assets 126,387 121,666 Total assets $ 5,360,867 $ 5,466,330 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,851,003 $ 1,910,748 Demand, interest-bearing 1,164,378 945 0.32 % 1,205,937 543 0.18 % Savings and money market 1,424,964 1,694 0.47 % 1,429,055 925 0.26 % Time deposits – under $100 12,157 7 0.23 % 12,329 5 0.16 % Time deposits – $100 and over 120,246 268 0.88 % 123,458 121 0.39 % CDARS – money market and time deposits 27,785 1 0.01 % 30,517 1 0.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,749,530 2,915 0.42 % 2,801,296 1,595 0.23 % Total deposits 4,600,533 2,915 0.25 % 4,712,044 1,595 0.13 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,326 538 5.43 % 39,288 538 5.43 % Short-term borrowings 24 — 0.00 % 27 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,788,880 3,453 0.49 % 2,840,611 2,133 0.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,639,883 3,453 0.30 % 4,751,359 2,133 0.18 % Other liabilities 105,043 103,264 Total liabilities 4,744,926 4,854,623 Shareholders’ equity 615,941 611,707 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,360,867 $ 5,466,330 Net interest income (3) / margin 51,807 4.10 % 48,110 3.73 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (68 ) (69 ) Net interest income $ 51,739 $ 48,041

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 (of which $25,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $507,000 for the third quarter of 2022 (of which $190,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $123,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $96,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 3,119,006 $ 153,010 4.91 % $ 2,766,321 $ 139,244 5.03 % Securities – taxable 983,137 20,666 2.10 % 534,387 8,678 1.62 % Securities – exempt from Federal tax (3) 40,478 1,372 3.39 % 60,566 1,995 3.29 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 908,931 14,068 1.55 % 1,444,356 3,758 0.26 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,051,552 189,116 3.74 % 4,805,630 153,675 3.20 % Cash and due from banks 37,287 39,841 Premises and equipment, net 9,574 10,056 Goodwill and other intangible assets 180,061 182,887 Other assets 122,746 127,880 Total assets $ 5,401,220 $ 5,166,294 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,863,928 $ 1,834,909 Demand, interest-bearing 1,224,676 2,415 0.20 % 1,164,556 1,988 0.17 % Savings and money market 1,394,283 3,720 0.27 % 1,251,438 2,195 0.18 % Time deposits – under $100 12,587 21 0.17 % 14,924 29 0.19 % Time deposits – $100 and over 122,018 609 0.50 % 128,753 598 0.46 % CDARS – money market and time deposits 29,708 5 0.02 % 32,305 6 0.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,783,272 6,770 0.24 % 2,591,976 4,816 0.19 % Total deposits 4,647,200 6,770 0.15 % 4,426,885 4,816 0.11 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 41,739 2,178 5.22 % 39,827 2,314 5.81 % Short-term borrowings 24 — 0.00 % 45 1 2.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,825,035 8,948 0.32 % 2,631,848 7,131 0.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,688,963 8,948 0.19 % 4,466,757 7,131 0.16 % Other liabilities 104,654 114,381 Total liabilities 4,793,617 4,581,138 Shareholders’ equity 607,603 585,156 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,401,220 $ 5,166,294 Net interest income (3) / margin 180,168 3.57 % 146,544 3.05 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (288 ) (419 ) Net interest income $ 179,880 $ 146,125

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $3,437,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 (of which $2,054,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $11,257,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 (of which $9,995,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $1,278,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2,700,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.