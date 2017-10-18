Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results

Highlights:

Third quarter 2017 diluted earnings per share was $0.20 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.10 in the third quarter of 2016. Excluding a non-recurring gain and severance costs described below, our diluted earnings per share would have been $0.15.

Revenues for the third quarter increased 1.8%, or $1.5 million, compared to the same quarter of 2016.

Environmental Services revenues increased 7.3%, or $3.8 million, compared to the third quarter of 2016.

EBITDA was $11.8 million in the third quarter compared to EBITDA of $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. Excluding a non-recurring gain and severance costs, our third quarter EBITDA would have been $10.6 million.

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the third quarter which ended September 9, 2017.

Third Quarter Review

Revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $83.3 million compared to $81.9 million for the same quarter of 2016, an increase of 1.8%.

Operating margin decreased to 19.6% compared to 20.5% in the third quarter of 2016 as both of our reporting segments experienced higher costs in certain areas. Our third quarter SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue remained flat at 14.2% compared to the third quarter of 2016 as we incurred higher severance and compensation expenses which were offset by significantly lower legal fees compared to the prior year.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $4.7 million compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.3 million in the year earlier quarter. Basic earnings per share was $0.21 in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to basic earnings per share of $0.10 in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2017 includes a $3.1 million gain on the sale of property, partially offset by $1.2 million of severance cost from the departure of our Chief Operating Officer during the third quarter.

Segments

Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste, vacuum services, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $55.0 million during the quarter compared to $51.3 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2016 as the Company saw growth in all of our services lines except for our field services business during the quarter. Environmental Services operating margin was 27.2% compared to 29.4% in 2016. The decline in operating margin was primarily due to higher labor costs due to the addition of sales and service resources along with higher solvent and workers’ compensation expense, partly offset by lower disposal costs.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, “We are pleased with the growth rate achieved in this segment during the quarter and we continue to invest the resources required to drive additional growth.”

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection activities, sales of recycled fuel oil, and re-refining activities. During the third quarter of fiscal 2017, Oil Business revenues decreased 7.5% to $28.3 million compared to $30.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Oil Business segment operating margin was 4.9% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 5.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. During the third quarter of fiscal 2017 rail service issues with one of our vendors negatively impacted our Oil Business revenues by approximately $1.0 million and negatively impacted operating profit in this segment by approximately $0.5 million. Additionally, incremental expenses due to a planned, extended shutdown at our re-refinery negatively impacted Oil Business operating profit by approximately $0.4 million during the quarter.

Brian Recatto commented, “Despite additional costs associated with a scheduled, extended shutdown during the beginning of our third quarter and logistical challenges caused by railroad service disruptions, we were still able to generate operating margin of almost 5%. The capital improvements completed during the shutdown should allow us to reduce future downtime and improve profitability.”

Safe Harbor Statement

All references to the “Company,” “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: general economic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses and small businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental, health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil processing facilities including other re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our ability to expand our non-hazardous programs for parts cleaning; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; our ability to effectively manage our extended network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2017 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 83 branches serving over 90,000 customer locations.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts) (Unaudited) September 9,

2017 December 31,

2016 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,452 $ 36,610 Accounts receivable – net 45,881 47,533 Inventory – net 20,934 18,558 Other current assets 6,832 6,094 Total Current Assets 107,099 108,795 Property, plant and equipment – net 128,123 131,175 Equipment at customers – net 23,052 23,033 Software and intangible assets – net 17,607 19,821 Goodwill 31,580 31,483 Total Assets $ 307,461 $ 314,307 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,730 $ 30,984 Current maturities of long-term debt — 6,936 Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits 5,693 6,312 Taxes payable 7,601 6,729 Other current liabilities 2,725 3,245 Total Current Liabilities 42,749 54,206 Long-term debt, less current maturities 28,651 56,518 Deferred income taxes 13,210 5,314 Total Liabilities $ 84,610 $ 116,038 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock – 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 22,879,830 and 22,300,007 shares issued and outstanding at September 9, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively $ 229 $ 223 Additional paid-in capital 192,416 185,099 Retained earnings 29,638 12,227 Total Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 222,283 197,549 Noncontrolling interest 568 720 Total Equity $ 222,851 $ 198,269 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 307,461 $ 314,307

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Third Quarters Ended, First Three Quarters Ended, September 9,

2017 September 10,

2016 September 9,

2017 September 10,

2016 Revenues Product revenues $ 29,283 $ 27,182 $ 88,095 $ 75,582 Service revenues 54,048 54,690 162,071 165,295 Total revenues $ 83,331 $ 81,872 $ 250,166 $ 240,877 Operating expenses Operating costs $ 63,649 $ 61,695 $ 188,210 $ 187,654 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 10,955 10,726 33,871 34,455 Depreciation and amortization 4,186 4,196 12,501 12,442 Other (income) expense – net (3,078 ) 1,439 (11,112 ) 1,238 Operating income 7,619 3,816 26,696 5,088 Interest expense – net 276 463 775 1,432 Income before income taxes 7,343 3,353 25,921 3,656 Provision for income taxes 2,586 942 9,361 1,140 Net income 4,757 2,411 16,560 2,516 Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 53 76 158 117 Net income attributable to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. common stockholders $ 4,704 $ 2,335 $ 16,402 $ 2,399 Net income per share: basic $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 0.73 $ 0.11 Net income per share: diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.72 $ 0.11 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic 22,686 22,267 22,515 22,246 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted 22,970 22,550 22,813 22,417

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information (Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended, September 9, 2017 (thousands) Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Product revenues $ 5,623 $ 23,660 $ — $ 29,283 Service revenues 49,419 4,629 — 54,048 Total revenues $ 55,042 $ 28,289 $ — $ 83,331 Operating expenses Operating costs 38,298 25,351 — 63,649 Operating depreciation and amortization 1,794 1,555 — 3,349 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 14,950 $ 1,383 $ — $ 16,333 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 10,955 10,955 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 837 837 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 11,792 $ 11,792 Other (income) – net (3,078 ) (3,078 ) Operating income 7,619 Interest expense – net 276 276 Income before income taxes $ 7,343

Third Quarter Ended, September 10, 2016 (thousands) Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Product revenues $ 4,691 $ 22,491 $ — $ 27,182 Service revenues 46,591 8,099 — 54,690 Total revenues $ 51,282 $ 30,590 $ — $ 81,872 Operating expenses Operating costs 34,456 27,239 — 61,695 Operating depreciation and amortization 1,742 1,618 — 3,360 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 15,084 $ 1,733 $ — $ 16,817 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 10,726 10,726 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 836 836 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 11,562 $ 11,562 Other (income) – net 1,439 1,439 Operating income 3,816 Interest expense – net 463 463 Income before income taxes $ 3,353

First Three Quarters Ended, September 9, 2017 (Thousands) Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Product revenues $ 17,215 $ 70,880 — $ 88,095 Service revenues 146,135 15,936 — 162,071 Total revenues $ 163,350 $ 86,816 $ — $ 250,166 Operating expenses Operating costs 111,419 76,791 — 188,210 Operating depreciation and amortization 5,341 4,624 — 9,965 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 46,590 $ 5,401 $ — $ 51,991 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 33,871 33,871 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 2,536 2,536 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 36,407 $ 36,407 Other (income) – net (11,112 ) (11,112 ) Operating income 26,696 Interest expense – net 775 775 Income before income taxes $ 25,921

First Three Quarters Ended, September 10, 2016 (Thousands) Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Product revenues $ 14,826 $ 60,756 $ — $ 75,582 Service revenues 141,254 24,041 — 165,295 Total revenues $ 156,080 $ 84,797 $ — $ 240,877 Operating expenses Operating costs 106,892 80,762 — 187,654 Operating depreciation and amortization 5,166 4,789 — 9,955 Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 44,022 $ (754 ) $ — $ 43,268 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 34,455 34,455 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 2,487 2,487 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 36,942 $ 36,942 Other expense – net 1,238 1,238 Operating income 5,088 Interest expense – net 1,432 1,432 Income before income taxes $ 3,656

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Reconciliation of our Net Income Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended, First Three Quarters Ended, (thousands) September 9,

2017 September 10,

2016 September 9,

2017 September 10,

2016 Net income $ 4,757 $ 2,411 $ 16,560 $ 2,516 Interest expense – net 276 463 775 1,432 Provision for income taxes 2,586 942 9,361 1,140 Depreciation and amortization 4,186 4,196 12,501 12,442 EBITDA (a) $ 11,805 $ 8,012 $ 39,197 $ 17,530 Legal Fees (b) — 1,805 727 5,044 Fines and Restitution (c) — 1,579 — 1,579 Non-cash compensation (d) 616 138 1,962 897 Inventory write down(e) — — — 1,651 Gain on sale of property(f) (3,071 ) — (3,071 ) — Severance of COO(g) 1,221 — 1,221 — Gain from Arbitration award(h) — — (5,136 ) — Gain from settlement with sellers of FCCE(i) — — (3,600 ) — Adjusted EBITDA(j) $ 10,571 $ 11,534 $ 31,300 $ 26,701 (a) EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement. (b) Legal fees incurred to resolve routine and non-routine matters stemming from the acquisition of FCC Environmental and International Petroleum Corp. (c) Fines and restitution related to activities at FCC Environmental and International Petroleum Corp. prior to our acquisition of these companies. (d) Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A (e) The write down of inventory values resulted in lower carrying costs for certain types of inventories. Depending on various factors, it is possible that these lower inventory values may result in lower cost of sales in future periods and thereby positively impact profitability in future periods. (f) Gain from having sold a facility located in Pompano Beach, Florida. (g) Severance charges related to the departure of our COO. (h) Gain from partial award for claims made in our arbitration related to our acquisition of FCC Environmental and International Petroleum Corp. in 2014. (i) Settlement of disputes related to the acquisition of FCC Environmental and International Petroleum Corp. of Delaware. (j) We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.