GIG HARBOR, Wash., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. (“HDC” “Heritage” or “The Company”), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, today announced its outstanding achievements at the esteemed 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Awards. HDC’s commitment to quality and innovation has been recognized with a Double Gold Medal for Stiefel’s Select Single Barrel 4 Grain Bourbon and a Silver Medal for Florescence Grapefruit & Pomelo Vodka.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Tasting Alliance for our commitment to crafting spirits of unparalleled quality. To receive the Double Gold Medal for our namesake spirit, Stiefel’s Select Single Barrel 4 Grain Bourbon, from one of the industry’s most influential spirits competitions is testament to the passion and unwavering pursuit of excellence by our team,” said Justin Stiefel, Co-founder and CEO of Heritage Distilling Company.

Jennifer Stiefel, President of HDC and the other half of the co-founder pair for whom the namesake whiskey is named, said, “From grain to glass, each step is intentionally executed in-house from only the best of our barrels. We take great pride in being an integral part of America’s thriving distilling community, constantly pushing the limits of innovation and upholding uncompromising quality. We are especially honored that we can announce this Double Gold Medal for our Stiefel’s Select Bourbon today, on National Bourbon Day.”

To celebrate these accolades, on June 16th and 17th, spirits enthusiasts will have the chance to sample Stiefel’s Select at Reserve Bar’s Top Shelf Tasting Experience at the Resorts World Las Vegas. Double Gold medalists will be poured at the Grand Tasting event and enter the throngs of competition once again, with the finest being revealed as Best In Show at the awards gala.

Co-founded by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel in 2011, Heritage Distilling Company is celebrating its tenth year as the Most Awarded Craft Distillery in North America, producing premium whiskies, gins, vodkas, rums, and ready-to-drink cocktails. In addition to Stiefel’s Select and Florescence, HDC’s impressive lineup includes renowned spirits such as Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey, Elk Rider®, BATCH NO. 12®, Special Forces Whiskey, and the HDC series featuring more than 20 naturally flavored vodkas, among others.

In addition to its five tasting rooms and two distilleries in Washington and Oregon, and a branded tasting room in partnership with the Chehalis Tribe at their Talking Cedar facility, Heritage Distilling’s line of spirits is available in select retailers and for direct-to-consumer delivery in 34 states. For more information on Heritage Distilling Company, visit heritagedistilling.com .

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, currently a subsidiary of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc., was founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel. Heritage is among the premier independent craft spirits distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage is the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for the past ten years out of more than 2,600 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty.

