ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Distribution Holdings, the U.S. platform for global HVAC wholesaler Beijer Ref, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of AMSCO Supply (“AMSCO”), a wholesale HVAC distributor serving contractors in the Midwest and Southwest United States including Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas – territories adjacent to our current holdings. AMSCO has annual sales of approximately USD 45 million.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AMSCO Supply is a family-owned company with more than 45 years of experience. The AMSCO team comprises skilled professionals committed to providing solutions for different HVAC market segments, such as residential add-on replacements and commercial projects. The company has strong alignment with Heritage Distribution’s key suppliers.

AMSCO will continue to operate under its own brand, in both distribution and marketing. The existing management will roll-over investment into Heritage Distribution and continue to run the business. The acquisition is expected to have a minor positive impact on the group’s result and position. AMSCO Supply employs approximately 50 people.

Alex Averitt, CEO Heritage Distribution, comments:

“We are excited to welcome AMSCO to the Heritage Distribution family and expand Beijer Ref’s U.S. platform into adjacent areas. As we continue to grow through strategic acquisitions, we are adding new customers and enabling more people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.”

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer’s warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and Oceania.

www.beijerref.com

