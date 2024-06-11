ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Distribution Holdings (“Heritage”), the fastest growing HVAC/R distributor in the U.S. and the U.S. platform for global HVAC/R wholesaler Beijer Ref AB (publ) (BEIJ-B.ST), today announced that Brian J. Sasadu has been named Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel. Reporting to Alex Averitt, Heritage’s CEO, Sasadu will provide broad legal and strategic guidance to the company overseeing all legal matters including corporate, transactional, M&A, real estate, and litigation, while also being responsible for daily administrative operations including human resources, communications, and compliance.

“Brian has been a key advisor to me and many others at Heritage, who rely on his strategic thinking, sound judgment, and deep knowledge of manufacturing and distribution in a variety of industries. He is also an empathetic leader who manages our risks and opportunities with a deep understanding of and care for our business and our people,” said Averitt.

Sasadu joined Heritage in 2022 as the Chief Human Resources Officer, focusing on developing and executing high-impact human capital strategies, programs, and services that engage employees, drive business results, and support the strategic growth of the Company. Prior to Heritage, he had more than 20 years of legal, compliance and HR experience in distribution, manufacturing, and service organizations including serving as the Chief Human Resources Officer of BlueLinx Corporation (building materials) and Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Coca-Cola Refreshments (food/beverage). He started his professional career at King & Spalding LLP, an international law firm, where he focused on representation and counsel to management on a wide range of labor and employment compliance and litigation matters. He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida.

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customers’ warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and Oceania.

