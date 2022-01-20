Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Record 2021 Earnings of $13.8 Million, or $1.92 Per Share; Fourth Quarter Earnings were $3.1 million, or $0.45 Per Share

Breaking News
JONESBORO, Ga., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced record 2021 earnings of $13.8 million, or $1.92 per share compared to $4.4 million, or $0.62 per share in fiscal 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased 211% from the prior year ended December 31, 2020 due primarily to lower loan loss provisions associated with the pandemic uncertainty and higher gains on SBA loan sales. For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.1 million or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Fourth quarter earnings included lower net interest income and higher operating expenses relative to the prior quarter.

Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:

  • All regulatory applications have been submitted and remain pending. On October 29, 2021, HSBI, Heritage Southeast Bank and VyStar Credit Union mutually agreed to extend the time available to obtain regulatory approvals until February 28, 2022.
  • Pre-tax core earnings increased to $6.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter September 30, 2021. Earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 excluding transaction costs was $17.7 million, or $2.45 per share.
  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $64.2 million in 2021 or 6.5%.
  • Asset quality continued to improve as non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.16% at December 31, 2021 from 0.79% a year ago. Allowance for loan losses increased to 1.46% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, from 1.42% the prior quarter. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in the current quarter was primarily due to net loan recoveries totaling $391,000.

“The results for fiscal year 2021 reflect an outstanding effort on behalf of the Heritage Southeast Bank team to continue to produce strong results in the face of the pandemic and added responsibilities of preparing for the acquisition by VyStar Credit Union. The team at HSB worked diligently to grow all aspects of our balance sheet, while at the same time completely cleaning the balance sheet of pre-pandemic problem assets,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “When we combined our three banks just over two years ago, we knew the path would be challenging, but we also knew the potential was worth it. Everyone on the team pulled together and were intentional on creating an exceptional customer experience while leveraging our talents to grow earnings. I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment each team member has provided to Heritage Southeast Bank.” Moreland added, “as we transition HSB into VyStar, the momentum we have in Georgia will provide VyStar with a great start to developing their vision.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income decreased to $12.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 from $13.2 million in the third quarter. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.45% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and margin was negatively impacted by lower revenue on the PPP portfolio. At December 31, 2021, the Company holds less than 100 PPP loans totaling $11.2 million, down approximately $12.5 million from the previous quarter. Related interest and fees totaled $428,000 in the period compared to $1.0 million during the third quarter. The earning asset yield decreased 18 basis points to 3.60% during the fourth quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 4 basis points to 0.29% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.23% for the fourth quarter from 3.28% one quarter earlier.

Loan Loss Provisions

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the fourth quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability for borrowers to meet their loan obligations. Additionally, asset quality continued to improve. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of December 31, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Fourth quarter non-interest income increased to $5.4 million from $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gains on the sale of SBA loans increased to $1.5 million during the quarter from $652,000 the previous quarter. Meanwhile, service charges and fees as well as interchange and ATM fees remained similar to the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased to $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $12.9 million the prior quarter. The fourth quarter included approximately $2.5 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021, relative to $1.64 billion at the previous quarter end. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased to $291.2 million, from $287.5 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale increased by $25.5 million to $197.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.8 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, remained at $1.04 billion at December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $10.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $23.1 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased slightly to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.41 billion three months earlier. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 34.0% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 30.8%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 19.3% and time deposits at 15.9%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $3.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $4.1 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease during the fourth quarter reflected a decrease of $408,000 in non-performing loans and $271,000 in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.16% of total assets compared to $3.3 million, or 0.20% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses increased slightly to $15.2 million, or 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2021 despite the addition of zero loan loss provisions from $14.8 million, or 1.39% of total loans at September 30, 2021. The increase primarily related to net loan recoveries totaling $391,000 during the most recent quarter. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.46% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $154.0 million at December 31, 2021 from $152.3 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.31% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 7.31% at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $16.40 at December 31, 2021, an increase of 11.5% from December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.81%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.67%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.90%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” estimates,” “potential,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT  
Leonard A. Moreland Philip F. Resch
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
   
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.  
101 North Main Street  
P.O. Box 935  
Jonesboro, GA 30236  
(770) 824-9934  

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Highlights          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)          
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020  
Earnings:          
Net Interest Income $ 12,633   $ 13,152   $ 12,727   $ 12,769   $ 12,530  
Net Income   3,108     3,503     2,869     4,333     977  
Net Income excluding transaction costs   4,809     4,368     4,146     4,333     977  
           
Per Share Data:          
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 0.45   $ 0.50   $ 0.41   $ 0.62   $ 0.14  
Diluted $ 0.43   $ 0.49   $ 0.40   $ 0.60   $ 0.14  
Diluted excluding transaction costs $ 0.67   $ 0.60   $ 0.57   $ 0.60   $ 0.14  
Weighted average number of shares:          
Basic   6,979     6,976     6,967     6,956     6,924  
Diluted   7,218     7,222     7,212     7,179     7,139  
Period-end number of shares (1)   7,220     7,220     7,220     7,222     7,227  
Book value per share (period-end) $ 21.32   $ 21.09   $ 20.65   $ 20.18   $ 19.76  
Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 16.40   $ 16.13   $ 15.65   $ 15.16   $ 14.71  
           
Key Ratios (percent):          
Return on average assets   0.75 %   0.84 %   0.69 %   1.10 %   0.25 %
Return on average assets excluding transaction costs   1.16 %   1.05 %   1.00 %   1.10 %   0.25 %
Return on average tangible equity   10.61 %   12.15 %   10.34 %   16.28 %   3.66 %
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs   16.41 %   15.15 %   14.95 %   16.28 %   3.66 %
Yield on interest earning assets   3.60 %   3.78 %   3.72 %   4.00 %   4.05 %
Cost of funds   0.29 %   0.33 %   0.36 %   0.42 %   0.52 %
Net interest margin   3.31 %   3.45 %   3.36 %   3.58 %   3.53 %
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans   3.23 %   3.28 %   3.26 %   3.48 %   3.50 %
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue   29.9 %   25.4 %   26.6 %   26.0 %   26.7 %
Efficiency ratio   77.4 %   72.0 %   76.5 %   67.2 %   83.1 %
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs   63.7 %   65.9 %   67.2 %   67.2 %   83.1 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.31 %   7.26 %   6.99 %   6.81 %   6.93 %
           
Asset Quality (period-end):          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.44 %   1.39 %   1.43 %   1.41 %   1.32 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans   1.46 %   1.42 %   1.52 %   1.53 %   1.44 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   877.7 %   692.3 %   1113.0 %   731.0 %   143.1 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.16 %   0.20 %   0.18 %   0.24 %   0.79 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans   -0.15 %   0.12 %   0.04 %   -0.43 %   0.19 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans   -0.15 %   0.13 %   0.04 %   -0.46 %   0.21 %
           
Capital (period-end):          
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:        
CET1   12.67 %   12.29 %   12.32 %   12.02 %   11.95 %
Tier 1   12.67 %   12.29 %   12.32 %   12.02 %   11.95 %
Total   13.90 %   13.50 %   13.57 %   13.27 %   13.19 %
Leverage   9.81 %   9.40 %   9.01 %   9.10 %   8.98 %
           
Other (period-end):          
Branches   23     23     22     22     22  
FTE   280     278     276     278     288  
           
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.      
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Consolidated Statements of Income          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)        
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2021   2021   2021   2021   2020  
Interest and dividend revenue:          
   Loans, including fees $ 12,666 $ 12,705 $ 12,592 $ 12,625 $ 12,938  
   PPP loans, including fees   428   1,014   1,024   1,071   984  
   Investment securities   518   564   376   516   393  
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other   113   107   79   55   61  
      Total interest and dividend revenue   13,725   14,390   14,071   14,267   14,376  
           
Interest expense:          
   Deposits   703   760   843   986   1,256  
   Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements   8   8   6   10   15  
   Line of credit   253   192   124   110   181  
   Subordinated notes   47   198   290   310   310  
   Junior subordinated debentures   81   80   81   82   84  
Total interest expense   1,092   1,238   1,344   1,498   1,846  
           
Net interest income   12,633   13,152   12,727   12,769   12,530  
Provision for loan losses           1,700  
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses   12,633   13,152   12,727   12,769   10,830  
           
Noninterest revenue:          
   Service charges and fees   1,608   1,571   1,291   1,285   1,574  
   Interchange and ATM fees   1,506   1,517   1,665   1,536   1,480  
   Gain on sale of SBA loans   1,521   652   738   906   924  
   Other   759   741   913   765   579  
      Total noninterest revenue   5,394   4,481   4,607   4,492   4,557  
           
Operating expenses:          
   Salaries and employee benefits   6,692   6,760   6,551   6,528   8,309  
   Occupancy and equipment   1,394   1,434   1,443   1,402   1,404  
   Other real estate expenses, including losses          
   on sales and impairments, net   93   27   165   7   391  
   Transaction costs   2,480   1,069   1,612      
   Other   3,538   3,634   3,720   3,904   4,335  
      Total other operating expenses   14,197   12,924   13,491   11,841   14,439  
      Income before income tax expense   3,830   4,709   3,843   5,420   948  
Income tax expense   722   1,206   974   1,087   (29 )
      Net income $ 3,108 $ 3,503 $ 2,869 $ 4,333 $ 977  
           
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:          
   Basic   6,979   6,976   6,967   6,956   6,924  
   Diluted   7,218   7,222   7,212   7,179   7,139  
           
Earnings per share:          
   Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.62 $ 0.14  
   Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 $ 0.14  
           
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income    
(in thousands, except per share data)    
     
     
  Years Ended
  (Unaudited)  
  December 31, December 31,
    2021   2020
Interest and dividend revenue:    
   Loans, including fees $ 50,263 $ 52,056
   PPP loans, including fees   3,862   2,173
   Investment securities   1,975   1,831
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other   354   524
      Total interest and dividend revenue   56,454   56,584
     
Interest expense:    
   Deposits   3,292   6,408
   Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements   33   106
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances     38
   Line of credit   678   612
   Subordinated debt   844   623
   Junior subordinated debentures   325   384
Total interest expense   5,172   8,171
     
Net interest income   51,282   48,413
Provision for loan losses     9,350
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses   51,282   39,063
     
Noninterest revenue:    
   Service charges and fees   5,755   5,923
   Interchange and ATM fees   6,225   5,689
   Securities gains, net     1,313
   Gain on sale of SBA loans   3,817   1,811
   Other   3,176   2,602
      Total noninterest revenue   18,973   17,338
     
Operating expenses:    
   Salaries and employee benefits   26,531   27,519
   Occupancy and equipment   5,674   5,555
   Other real estate expenses, including losses    
   on sales and impairments, net   292   1,196
   Transaction costs   5,160  
   Other   14,795   16,639
      Total other operating expenses   52,452   50,909
      Income before income tax expense   17,803   5,492
Income tax expense   3,989   1,050
      Net income $ 13,814 $ 4,442
     
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:    
   Basic   6,971   6,911
   Diluted   7,210   7,126
     
Earnings per share:    
   Basic $ 1.98 $ 0.64
   Diluted $ 1.92 $ 0.62
     
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Consolidated Balance Sheets            
(in thousands)            
             
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)    
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020    
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 29,689   $ 28,201   $ 27,722   $ 23,851   $ 29,092    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   261,513     259,342     278,360     246,824     189,533    
   Cash and cash equivalents   291,202     287,543     306,082     270,675     218,625    
Securities available for sale, at fair value   197,309     171,804     173,606     174,785     169,329    
Other investments   786     786     786     786     1,203    
Loans:            
Loans, excluding PPP loans   1,044,413     1,044,938     999,127     994,251     980,257    
PPP loans   10,912     23,051     59,233     88,201     87,775    
Allowance for loan losses   (15,228 )   (14,837 )   (15,159 )   (15,256 )   (14,117 )  
   Loans, net   1,040,097     1,053,152     1,043,201     1,067,196     1,053,915    
             
Premises and equipment, net   35,136     35,770     36,114     37,220     37,165    
Bank owned life insurance   34,634     34,404     34,174     33,925     28,734    
Other real estate owned   857     1,128     1,533     1,839     2,593    
Goodwill   28,275     28,275     28,275     28,275     28,275    
Core deposit intangible, net   7,283     7,521     7,758     7,995     8,232    
Deferred tax asset, net   12,093     12,261     13,313     14,362     14,900    
Other assets   6,893     7,366     7,423     8,140     8,219    
   Total Assets $ 1,654,565   $ 1,640,010   $ 1,652,265   $ 1,645,198   $ 1,571,190    
             
Liabilities            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing $ 485,754   $ 490,341   $ 488,877   $ 479,653   $ 415,476    
Interest-bearing demand   275,115     259,811     270,380     269,517     283,009    
Money market and savings   439,965     427,272     425,371     422,904     385,246    
Time   226,604     237,292     250,839     261,710     278,825    
   Total deposits   1,427,438     1,414,716     1,435,467     1,433,784     1,362,556    
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   23,988     23,424     15,241     13,413     13,187    
Line of credit   34,188     23,688     22,688     14,688     14,688    
Subordinated notes       8,674     13,165     19,656     19,646    
Junior subordinated debentures   9,403     9,365     9,327     9,288     9,250    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   5,588     7,862     7,312     8,598     9,030    
   Total liabilities   1,500,605     1,487,729     1,503,200     1,499,427     1,428,357    
             
Shareholders’ Equity            
Common stock   703     702     702     702     702    
Additional paid in capital   117,443     117,298     117,151     116,972     116,825    
Retained earnings   37,798     34,689     31,186     28,316     23,983    
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (1,984 )   (408 )   26     (219 )   1,323    
   Total Shareholders’ Equity   153,960     152,281     149,065     145,771     142,833    
   Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,654,565   $ 1,640,010   $ 1,652,265   $ 1,645,198   $ 1,571,190    
             
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020  
Income before income tax expense (GAAP) $ 3,830   $ 4,709   $ 3,843   $ 5,420   $ 948  
Provision for loan losses                   1,700  
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net   93     27     165     7     391  
Loss on sub-lease                   800  
Employee restructuring costs   311                 1,310  
Transaction costs   2,480     1,069     1,612          
PPP impact   (428 )   (1,014 )   (1,024 )   (1,396 )   (984 )
Pre-tax core earnings $ 6,286   $ 4,791   $ 4,596   $ 4,031   $ 4,165  
           

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Loan Portfolio          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
       
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020  
Real estate loans:          
   Construction and land development $ 159,630   $ 154,487   $ 144,263   $ 152,889   $ 142,513  
   Single-family residential   158,667     163,412     162,996     165,362     171,153  
   Commercial – owner occupied   265,900     275,220     260,186     266,258     259,592  
   Commercial – other   239,994     228,229     214,995     198,965     192,808  
   Multifamily   6,592     13,826     14,017     6,746     14,171  
      Total real estate loans   830,783     835,174     796,457     790,220     780,237  
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate)   202,966     197,084     190,095     190,365     184,509  
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)   12,081     14,015     13,874     14,861     16,677  
      Gross loans   1,045,830     1,046,273     1,000,426     995,446     981,423  
Unearned income   (1,417 )   (1,335 )   (1,299 )   (1,195 )   (1,166 )
      Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,044,413   $ 1,044,938   $ 999,127   $ 994,251   $ 980,257  
           
           
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020  
PPP loans:          
   Up to $50,000 $ 644   $ 2,344   $ 7,033   $ 11,718   $ 11,701  
   $50,001 – $150,000   804     3,936     15,438     24,231     23,448  
   $150,001 – $2 million   9,788     15,328     26,384     35,498     36,357  
   Greater than $2 million       2,155     11,963     17,953     17,953  
      Total PPP loans (1)   11,236     23,763     60,818     89,400     89,459  
Unearned income   (324 )   (712 )   (1,585 )   (1,199 )   (1,684 )
      PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 10,912   $ 23,051   $ 59,233   $ 88,201   $ 87,775  
           
(1) December 31, 2021 includes $10.2 million and $1.0 million of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.    
HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Asset Quality Information            
(Unaudited) (in thousands)            
         
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020    
Classified assets:            
Nonperforming loans $ 1,735   $ 2,143   $ 1,362   $ 2,087   $ 9,866    
Other real estate owned   857     1,128     1,533     1,839     2,593    
Total nonperforming assets   2,592     3,271     2,895     3,926     12,459    
Accruing classified loans   676     804     811     835     888    
Total classified assets $ 3,268   $ 4,075   $ 3,706   $ 4,761   $ 13,347    
             
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL   1.9 %   2.5 %   2.3 %   3.1 %   8.9 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.16 %   0.20 %   0.18 %   0.24 %   0.79 %  
             
Allowance for loan losses:            
Balance at beginning of period $ 14,837   $ 15,159   $ 15,256   $ 14,117   $ 12,925    
Provision for loan losses                   1,700    
Charge-offs   (295 )   (403 )   (195 )   (198 )   (860 )  
Recoveries   686     81     98     1,337     352    
Balance at end of period $ 15,228   $ 14,837   $ 15,159   $ 15,256   $ 14,117    
             
Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 1,044,413   $ 1,044,938   $ 999,127   $ 994,251   $ 980,257    
PPP loans   10,912     23,051     59,233     88,201     87,775    
Performing past due loans   1,277     3,541     1,464     2,500     2,472    
Allowance as % of loans   1.44 %   1.39 %   1.43 %   1.41 %   1.32 %  
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans   1.46 %   1.42 %   1.52 %   1.53 %   1.44 %  
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans   877.7 %   692.3 %   1113.0 %   731.0 %   143.1 %  
Average loans, excluding PPP loans   1,044,492     1,017,213     993,346     988,230     960,808    
Average PPP loans   15,164     40,910     77,325     83,489     100,725    
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans   -0.15 %   0.12 %   0.04 %   -0.43 %   0.19 %  
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans   -0.15 %   0.13 %   0.04 %   -0.46 %   0.21 %  

