Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Record 2021 Earnings of $13.8 Million, or $1.92 Per Share; Fourth Quarter Earnings were $3.1 million, or $0.45 Per Share

JONESBORO, Ga., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced record 2021 earnings of $13.8 million, or $1.92 per share compared to $4.4 million, or $0.62 per share in fiscal 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased 211% from the prior year ended December 31, 2020 due primarily to lower loan loss provisions associated with the pandemic uncertainty and higher gains on SBA loan sales. For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.1 million or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Fourth quarter earnings included lower net interest income and higher operating expenses relative to the prior quarter.

Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:

All regulatory applications have been submitted and remain pending. On October 29, 2021, HSBI, Heritage Southeast Bank and VyStar Credit Union mutually agreed to extend the time available to obtain regulatory approvals until February 28, 2022.

Pre-tax core earnings increased to $6.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter September 30, 2021. Earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 excluding transaction costs was $17.7 million, or $2.45 per share.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $64.2 million in 2021 or 6.5%.

Asset quality continued to improve as non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.16% at December 31, 2021 from 0.79% a year ago. Allowance for loan losses increased to 1.46% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, from 1.42% the prior quarter. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in the current quarter was primarily due to net loan recoveries totaling $391,000.

“The results for fiscal year 2021 reflect an outstanding effort on behalf of the Heritage Southeast Bank team to continue to produce strong results in the face of the pandemic and added responsibilities of preparing for the acquisition by VyStar Credit Union. The team at HSB worked diligently to grow all aspects of our balance sheet, while at the same time completely cleaning the balance sheet of pre-pandemic problem assets,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “When we combined our three banks just over two years ago, we knew the path would be challenging, but we also knew the potential was worth it. Everyone on the team pulled together and were intentional on creating an exceptional customer experience while leveraging our talents to grow earnings. I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment each team member has provided to Heritage Southeast Bank.” Moreland added, “as we transition HSB into VyStar, the momentum we have in Georgia will provide VyStar with a great start to developing their vision.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income decreased to $12.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 from $13.2 million in the third quarter. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.45% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and margin was negatively impacted by lower revenue on the PPP portfolio. At December 31, 2021, the Company holds less than 100 PPP loans totaling $11.2 million, down approximately $12.5 million from the previous quarter. Related interest and fees totaled $428,000 in the period compared to $1.0 million during the third quarter. The earning asset yield decreased 18 basis points to 3.60% during the fourth quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 4 basis points to 0.29% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.23% for the fourth quarter from 3.28% one quarter earlier.

Loan Loss Provisions

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the fourth quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability for borrowers to meet their loan obligations. Additionally, asset quality continued to improve. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of December 31, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Fourth quarter non-interest income increased to $5.4 million from $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gains on the sale of SBA loans increased to $1.5 million during the quarter from $652,000 the previous quarter. Meanwhile, service charges and fees as well as interchange and ATM fees remained similar to the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased to $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $12.9 million the prior quarter. The fourth quarter included approximately $2.5 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021, relative to $1.64 billion at the previous quarter end. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased to $291.2 million, from $287.5 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale increased by $25.5 million to $197.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.8 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, remained at $1.04 billion at December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $10.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $23.1 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased slightly to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.41 billion three months earlier. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 34.0% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 30.8%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 19.3% and time deposits at 15.9%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $3.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $4.1 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease during the fourth quarter reflected a decrease of $408,000 in non-performing loans and $271,000 in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.16% of total assets compared to $3.3 million, or 0.20% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses increased slightly to $15.2 million, or 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2021 despite the addition of zero loan loss provisions from $14.8 million, or 1.39% of total loans at September 30, 2021. The increase primarily related to net loan recoveries totaling $391,000 during the most recent quarter. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.46% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $154.0 million at December 31, 2021 from $152.3 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.31% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 7.31% at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $16.40 at December 31, 2021, an increase of 11.5% from December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.81%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.67%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.90%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” estimates,” “potential,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT Leonard A. Moreland Philip F. Resch Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. 101 North Main Street P.O. Box 935 Jonesboro, GA 30236 (770) 824-9934

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Earnings: Net Interest Income $ 12,633 $ 13,152 $ 12,727 $ 12,769 $ 12,530 Net Income 3,108 3,503 2,869 4,333 977 Net Income excluding transaction costs 4,809 4,368 4,146 4,333 977 Per Share Data: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.62 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 $ 0.14 Diluted excluding transaction costs $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 6,979 6,976 6,967 6,956 6,924 Diluted 7,218 7,222 7,212 7,179 7,139 Period-end number of shares (1) 7,220 7,220 7,220 7,222 7,227 Book value per share (period-end) $ 21.32 $ 21.09 $ 20.65 $ 20.18 $ 19.76 Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 16.40 $ 16.13 $ 15.65 $ 15.16 $ 14.71 Key Ratios (percent): Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.84 % 0.69 % 1.10 % 0.25 % Return on average assets excluding transaction costs 1.16 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 0.25 % Return on average tangible equity 10.61 % 12.15 % 10.34 % 16.28 % 3.66 % Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs 16.41 % 15.15 % 14.95 % 16.28 % 3.66 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.60 % 3.78 % 3.72 % 4.00 % 4.05 % Cost of funds 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.52 % Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.45 % 3.36 % 3.58 % 3.53 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.23 % 3.28 % 3.26 % 3.48 % 3.50 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 29.9 % 25.4 % 26.6 % 26.0 % 26.7 % Efficiency ratio 77.4 % 72.0 % 76.5 % 67.2 % 83.1 % Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs 63.7 % 65.9 % 67.2 % 67.2 % 83.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.31 % 7.26 % 6.99 % 6.81 % 6.93 % Asset Quality (period-end): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.44 % 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.46 % 1.42 % 1.52 % 1.53 % 1.44 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 877.7 % 692.3 % 1113.0 % 731.0 % 143.1 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.24 % 0.79 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.15 % 0.12 % 0.04 % -0.43 % 0.19 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.15 % 0.13 % 0.04 % -0.46 % 0.21 % Capital (period-end): Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios: CET1 12.67 % 12.29 % 12.32 % 12.02 % 11.95 % Tier 1 12.67 % 12.29 % 12.32 % 12.02 % 11.95 % Total 13.90 % 13.50 % 13.57 % 13.27 % 13.19 % Leverage 9.81 % 9.40 % 9.01 % 9.10 % 8.98 % Other (period-end): Branches 23 23 22 22 22 FTE 280 278 276 278 288 (1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 12,666 $ 12,705 $ 12,592 $ 12,625 $ 12,938 PPP loans, including fees 428 1,014 1,024 1,071 984 Investment securities 518 564 376 516 393 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 113 107 79 55 61 Total interest and dividend revenue 13,725 14,390 14,071 14,267 14,376 Interest expense: Deposits 703 760 843 986 1,256 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 8 8 6 10 15 Line of credit 253 192 124 110 181 Subordinated notes 47 198 290 310 310 Junior subordinated debentures 81 80 81 82 84 Total interest expense 1,092 1,238 1,344 1,498 1,846 Net interest income 12,633 13,152 12,727 12,769 12,530 Provision for loan losses – – – – 1,700 Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 12,633 13,152 12,727 12,769 10,830 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 1,608 1,571 1,291 1,285 1,574 Interchange and ATM fees 1,506 1,517 1,665 1,536 1,480 Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,521 652 738 906 924 Other 759 741 913 765 579 Total noninterest revenue 5,394 4,481 4,607 4,492 4,557 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,692 6,760 6,551 6,528 8,309 Occupancy and equipment 1,394 1,434 1,443 1,402 1,404 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 93 27 165 7 391 Transaction costs 2,480 1,069 1,612 – – Other 3,538 3,634 3,720 3,904 4,335 Total other operating expenses 14,197 12,924 13,491 11,841 14,439 Income before income tax expense 3,830 4,709 3,843 5,420 948 Income tax expense 722 1,206 974 1,087 (29 ) Net income $ 3,108 $ 3,503 $ 2,869 $ 4,333 $ 977 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 6,979 6,976 6,967 6,956 6,924 Diluted 7,218 7,222 7,212 7,179 7,139 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.62 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 $ 0.14

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) Years Ended (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 50,263 $ 52,056 PPP loans, including fees 3,862 2,173 Investment securities 1,975 1,831 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 354 524 Total interest and dividend revenue 56,454 56,584 Interest expense: Deposits 3,292 6,408 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 33 106 Federal Home Loan Bank advances – 38 Line of credit 678 612 Subordinated debt 844 623 Junior subordinated debentures 325 384 Total interest expense 5,172 8,171 Net interest income 51,282 48,413 Provision for loan losses – 9,350 Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 51,282 39,063 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 5,755 5,923 Interchange and ATM fees 6,225 5,689 Securities gains, net – 1,313 Gain on sale of SBA loans 3,817 1,811 Other 3,176 2,602 Total noninterest revenue 18,973 17,338 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 26,531 27,519 Occupancy and equipment 5,674 5,555 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 292 1,196 Transaction costs 5,160 – Other 14,795 16,639 Total other operating expenses 52,452 50,909 Income before income tax expense 17,803 5,492 Income tax expense 3,989 1,050 Net income $ 13,814 $ 4,442 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 6,971 6,911 Diluted 7,210 7,126 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.98 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 1.92 $ 0.62

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 29,689 $ 28,201 $ 27,722 $ 23,851 $ 29,092 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 261,513 259,342 278,360 246,824 189,533 Cash and cash equivalents 291,202 287,543 306,082 270,675 218,625 Securities available for sale, at fair value 197,309 171,804 173,606 174,785 169,329 Other investments 786 786 786 786 1,203 Loans: Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,044,413 1,044,938 999,127 994,251 980,257 PPP loans 10,912 23,051 59,233 88,201 87,775 Allowance for loan losses (15,228 ) (14,837 ) (15,159 ) (15,256 ) (14,117 ) Loans, net 1,040,097 1,053,152 1,043,201 1,067,196 1,053,915 Premises and equipment, net 35,136 35,770 36,114 37,220 37,165 Bank owned life insurance 34,634 34,404 34,174 33,925 28,734 Other real estate owned 857 1,128 1,533 1,839 2,593 Goodwill 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 Core deposit intangible, net 7,283 7,521 7,758 7,995 8,232 Deferred tax asset, net 12,093 12,261 13,313 14,362 14,900 Other assets 6,893 7,366 7,423 8,140 8,219 Total Assets $ 1,654,565 $ 1,640,010 $ 1,652,265 $ 1,645,198 $ 1,571,190 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 485,754 $ 490,341 $ 488,877 $ 479,653 $ 415,476 Interest-bearing demand 275,115 259,811 270,380 269,517 283,009 Money market and savings 439,965 427,272 425,371 422,904 385,246 Time 226,604 237,292 250,839 261,710 278,825 Total deposits 1,427,438 1,414,716 1,435,467 1,433,784 1,362,556 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,988 23,424 15,241 13,413 13,187 Line of credit 34,188 23,688 22,688 14,688 14,688 Subordinated notes – 8,674 13,165 19,656 19,646 Junior subordinated debentures 9,403 9,365 9,327 9,288 9,250 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,588 7,862 7,312 8,598 9,030 Total liabilities 1,500,605 1,487,729 1,503,200 1,499,427 1,428,357 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 703 702 702 702 702 Additional paid in capital 117,443 117,298 117,151 116,972 116,825 Retained earnings 37,798 34,689 31,186 28,316 23,983 Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,984 ) (408 ) 26 (219 ) 1,323 Total Shareholders’ Equity 153,960 152,281 149,065 145,771 142,833 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,654,565 $ 1,640,010 $ 1,652,265 $ 1,645,198 $ 1,571,190

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Income before income tax expense (GAAP) $ 3,830 $ 4,709 $ 3,843 $ 5,420 $ 948 Provision for loan losses – – – – 1,700 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 93 27 165 7 391 Loss on sub-lease – – – – 800 Employee restructuring costs 311 – – – 1,310 Transaction costs 2,480 1,069 1,612 – – PPP impact (428 ) (1,014 ) (1,024 ) (1,396 ) (984 ) Pre-tax core earnings $ 6,286 $ 4,791 $ 4,596 $ 4,031 $ 4,165

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 159,630 $ 154,487 $ 144,263 $ 152,889 $ 142,513 Single-family residential 158,667 163,412 162,996 165,362 171,153 Commercial – owner occupied 265,900 275,220 260,186 266,258 259,592 Commercial – other 239,994 228,229 214,995 198,965 192,808 Multifamily 6,592 13,826 14,017 6,746 14,171 Total real estate loans 830,783 835,174 796,457 790,220 780,237 Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 202,966 197,084 190,095 190,365 184,509 Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 12,081 14,015 13,874 14,861 16,677 Gross loans 1,045,830 1,046,273 1,000,426 995,446 981,423 Unearned income (1,417 ) (1,335 ) (1,299 ) (1,195 ) (1,166 ) Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,044,413 $ 1,044,938 $ 999,127 $ 994,251 $ 980,257 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 PPP loans: Up to $50,000 $ 644 $ 2,344 $ 7,033 $ 11,718 $ 11,701 $50,001 – $150,000 804 3,936 15,438 24,231 23,448 $150,001 – $2 million 9,788 15,328 26,384 35,498 36,357 Greater than $2 million – 2,155 11,963 17,953 17,953 Total PPP loans (1) 11,236 23,763 60,818 89,400 89,459 Unearned income (324 ) (712 ) (1,585 ) (1,199 ) (1,684 ) PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 10,912 $ 23,051 $ 59,233 $ 88,201 $ 87,775 (1) December 31, 2021 includes $10.2 million and $1.0 million of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.