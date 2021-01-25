Heritage Southeast Bank Hires Pamela Perdue as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer

Breaking News
ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Southeast Bank announced Pamela Perdue has joined as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer. She will be responsible for leading the company’s compliance organization and activities and ensuring adherence to applicable regulatory guidelines. She will be based at the company’s corporate offices in McDonough, GA.

Perdue has broad expertise in financial and regulatory technology, compliance, training, and auditing gained from more than 30 years of serving in compliance and regulatory roles at financial organizations. An alumna of The Ohio State University, she also holds credentials from the Institute of Certified Bankers, and the Dearborn Financial Institute and professional certifications from the American Institute of Banks, the Dearborn Financial Institute, and the University of Denver securities paralegal program.

“Pam brings a wealth of leadership, regulatory and compliance knowledge, and experience to Heritage Southeast Bank,” said Paul Hoerig, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit and Risk Officer, Heritage Southeast Bank. “We are excited to have her join our team to help us build a strong, modern compliance infrastructure that appropriately leverages current technology that will support our future success and growth plans.”

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc., and Heritage Southeast Bank:
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its more than 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website. 

While the branches of each of the three combined legacy institutions operate under their respective legacy names, all such branches are branches of the same single insured depository institution, Heritage Southeast Bank, and a customer’s deposits in branches operating under different trade names will be commonly insured and subject to the same FDIC insurance limits.

