Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 30th November 2018

HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Société en Commandite par Actions with a capital of 53 840 400,12 € euros,

Incorporated under the n° 572 076 396 RCS PARIS

Whose registered office is situated 24, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS FRANCE

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and of shares envisaged by the article L 233-8 of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers “(AMF)

Date Total number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock) Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings) Publications 30 November 2018 105 569 412 175 147 721 173 830 058 7 December 2018 31 October 2018 105 569 412 175 147 522 173 832 304 9 November 2018 30 September 2018 105 569 412 175 138 169 173 830 756 12 October 2018 31 August 2018 105 569 412 175 138 358 173 833 834 14 September 2018 31 July 2018 105 569 412 175 128 042 173 825 032 9 August 2018 30 June 2018 105 569 412 175 132 569 173 831 353 12 July 2018 31 May 2018 105 569 412 174 925 618 173 652 271 15 June 2018 30 April 2018 105 569 412 174 923 889 173 508 051 15 May 2018 31 March 2018 105 569 412 174 946 378 173 529 101 12 April 2018 28 February 2018 105 569 412 174 946 564 173 529 664 15 March 2018 31 January 2018 105 569 412 174 907 134 173 489 814 15 February 2018 31 December 2017 105 569 412 174 840 779 173 425 158 15 January 2018 30 November 2017 105 569 412 174 128 500 172 714 094 15 December 2017 31 October 2017 105 569 412 174 126 106 172 838 064 14 November 2017 30 September 2017 105 569 412 174 092 529 173 004 099 13 October 2017 31 August 2017 105 569 412 174 099 833 173 093 440 12 September 2017 31 July 2017 105 569 412 174 099 902 173 090 791 11 August 2017 30 June 2017 105 569 412 174 063 847 173 056 058 13 July 2017 31 May 2017 105 569 412 174 060 847 173 056 200 15 June 2017 30 April 2017 105 569 412 174 056 256 172 958 986 15 May 2017 31 March 2017 105 569 412 174 057 356 172 966 851 13 April 2017 28 February 2017 105 569 412 174 062 531 172 972 826 10 March 2017 31 January 2017 105 569 412 174 063 182 172 975 908 14 February 2017 31 December 2016 105 569 412 174 057 477 172 977 902 13 January 2017 30 November 2016 105 569 412 174 057 875 172 984 238 14 December 2016 31 October 2016 105 569 412 174 056 756 172 997 482 15 November 2016 30 September 2016 105 569 412 174 056 837 173 046 935 14 October 2016 31 August 2016 105 569 412 174 057 149 173 082 592 13 September 2016 31 July 2016 105 569 412 174 057 038 173 107 363 12 August 2016 30 June 2016 105 569 412 174 052 961 173 126 636 12 July 2016 31 May 2016 105 569 412 174 053 923 173 185 269 14 June 2016 30 April 2016 105 569 412 173 991 105 172 807 989 12 May 2016

31 March 2016 105 569 412 173 977 667 172 796 440 14 April 2016 29 February 2016 105 569 412 173 956 413 172 774 669 15 March 2016 31 January 2016 105 569 412 173 038 578 171 858 880 15 February 2016 31 December 2015 105 569 412 173 042 173 171 861 402 15 January 2016 30 November 2015 105 569 412 152 772 988 151 597 571 15 December 2015 31 October 2015 105 569 412 152 635 916 151 462 521 15 November 2015 30 September 2015 105 569 412 152 508 780 151 334 045 15 October 2015 31 August 2015 105 569 412 152 509 301 151 328 592 15 September 2015 31 July 2015 105 569 412 152 509 401 151 336 536 12 August 2015 30 June 2015 105 569 412 152 514 112 151 339 336 13 July 2015 31 May 2015 105 569 412 151 835 112 150 663 813 15 June 2015 30 April 2015 105 569 412 151 833 209 150 660 596 15 May 2015 31 March 2015 105 569 412 151 834 185 150 667 442 15 April 2015 28 February 2015 105 569 412 151 835 197 150 664 197 13 March 2015 31 January 2015 105 569 412 151 835 234 150 667 460 13 February 2015 31 December 2014 105 569 412 151 832 195 150 664 450 16 January 2015 30 November 2014 105 569 412 151 892 588 150 709 354 15 December 2014

Attachment