Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 30th November 2018

HERMES INTERNATIONAL
Société en Commandite par Actions with a capital of 53 840 400,12 € euros,
Incorporated under the n° 572 076 396 RCS PARIS
Whose registered office is situated 24, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS FRANCE
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and of shares envisaged by the article L 233-8 of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers “(AMF)
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock)
|Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings)
|Publications
|30 November 2018
|105 569 412
|175 147 721
|173 830 058
|7 December 2018
|31 October 2018
|105 569 412
|175 147 522
|173 832 304
|9 November 2018
|30 September 2018
|105 569 412
|175 138 169
|173 830 756
|12 October 2018
|31 August 2018
|105 569 412
|175 138 358
|173 833 834
|14 September 2018
|31 July 2018
|105 569 412
|175 128 042
|173 825 032
|9 August 2018
|30 June 2018
|105 569 412
|175 132 569
|173 831 353
|12 July 2018
|31 May 2018
|105 569 412
|174 925 618
|173 652 271
|15 June 2018
|30 April 2018
|105 569 412
|174 923 889
|173 508 051
|15 May 2018
|31 March 2018
|105 569 412
|174 946 378
|173 529 101
|12 April 2018
|28 February 2018
|105 569 412
|174 946 564
|173 529 664
|15 March 2018
|31 January 2018
|105 569 412
|174 907 134
|173 489 814
|15 February 2018
|31 December 2017
|105 569 412
|174 840 779
|173 425 158
|15 January 2018
|30 November 2017
|105 569 412
|174 128 500
|172 714 094
|15 December 2017
|31 October 2017
|105 569 412
|174 126 106
|172 838 064
|14 November 2017
|30 September 2017
|105 569 412
|174 092 529
|173 004 099
|13 October 2017
|31 August 2017
|105 569 412
|174 099 833
|173 093 440
|12 September 2017
|31 July 2017
|105 569 412
|174 099 902
|173 090 791
|11 August 2017
|30 June 2017
|105 569 412
|174 063 847
|173 056 058
|13 July 2017
|31 May 2017
|105 569 412
|174 060 847
|173 056 200
|15 June 2017
|30 April 2017
|105 569 412
|174 056 256
|172 958 986
|15 May 2017
|31 March 2017
|105 569 412
|174 057 356
|172 966 851
|13 April 2017
|28 February 2017
|105 569 412
|174 062 531
|172 972 826
|10 March 2017
|31 January 2017
|105 569 412
|174 063 182
|172 975 908
|14 February 2017
|31 December 2016
|105 569 412
|174 057 477
|172 977 902
|13 January 2017
|30 November 2016
|105 569 412
|174 057 875
|172 984 238
|14 December 2016
|31 October 2016
|105 569 412
|174 056 756
|172 997 482
|15 November 2016
|30 September 2016
|105 569 412
|174 056 837
|173 046 935
|14 October 2016
|31 August 2016
|105 569 412
|174 057 149
|173 082 592
|13 September 2016
|31 July 2016
|105 569 412
|174 057 038
|173 107 363
|12 August 2016
|30 June 2016
|105 569 412
|174 052 961
|173 126 636
|12 July 2016
|31 May 2016
|105 569 412
|174 053 923
|173 185 269
|14 June 2016
|30 April 2016
|105 569 412
|173 991 105
|172 807 989
|12 May 2016
|31 March 2016
|105 569 412
|173 977 667
|172 796 440
|14 April 2016
|29 February 2016
|105 569 412
|173 956 413
|172 774 669
|15 March 2016
|31 January 2016
|105 569 412
|173 038 578
|171 858 880
|15 February 2016
|31 December 2015
|105 569 412
|173 042 173
|171 861 402
|15 January 2016
|30 November 2015
|105 569 412
|152 772 988
|151 597 571
|15 December 2015
|31 October 2015
|105 569 412
|152 635 916
|151 462 521
|15 November 2015
|30 September 2015
|105 569 412
|152 508 780
|151 334 045
|15 October 2015
|31 August 2015
|105 569 412
|152 509 301
|151 328 592
|15 September 2015
|31 July 2015
|105 569 412
|152 509 401
|151 336 536
|12 August 2015
|30 June 2015
|105 569 412
|152 514 112
|151 339 336
|13 July 2015
|31 May 2015
|105 569 412
|151 835 112
|150 663 813
|15 June 2015
|30 April 2015
|105 569 412
|151 833 209
|150 660 596
|15 May 2015
|31 March 2015
|105 569 412
|151 834 185
|150 667 442
|15 April 2015
|28 February 2015
|105 569 412
|151 835 197
|150 664 197
|13 March 2015
|31 January 2015
|105 569 412
|151 835 234
|150 667 460
|13 February 2015
|31 December 2014
|105 569 412
|151 832 195
|150 664 450
|16 January 2015
|30 November 2014
|105 569 412
|151 892 588
|150 709 354
|15 December 2014
Attachment
- Shares and voting rights.pdf
