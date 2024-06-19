Rep. Kevin Hern won the Republican primary for Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, ending a lopsided fundraising battle, according to the Associated Press.
The battle for the seat pitted Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who has held the seat for six years, and Paul Royse, who ran on a platform his campaign boasted was “against Trump,” including plans to make “drastic cuts” to both Social Security and Medicare.
