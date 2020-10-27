Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Herniated Disc: How Chiropractors Can Help with Spinal Decompression to Avoid Surgery

Herniated Disc: How Chiropractors Can Help with Spinal Decompression to Avoid Surgery

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Back pain, inflammation, and weakness caused by a herniated disc can prevent you from being an active participant in your own life. Spinal decompression is a proven method of addressing back pain and impaired mobility brought on by a herniated disc. What many people do not realize is that there are two types of spinal decompression procedures – surgical and non-surgical.

While surgical spinal decompression is an effective method of herniated disc treatment, it comes with several drawbacks. Spinal decompression surgery requires a lengthy recovery period averaging between four and six weeks. Recovery from this surgery also involves the use of prescription pain medication. Spinal decompression performed by a chiropractor is an attractive method of herniated disc treatment because it is natural and non-invasive.

Dr. Donald Phillips, DC, of Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness in San Antonio, TX, seeks to draw attention to the benefits of chiropractic spinal decompression. An advocate of natural healing, Dr. Phillips urges those suffering from disc herniation to consider natural alternatives before committing themselves to an invasive surgical procedure.

“Chiropractic spinal decompression has changed the lives of many of my patients,” says Dr. Phillips. “Before committing to surgery, consider the natural alternative.”

Dr. Phillips graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He holds multiple degrees and an extensive list of certifications. Dr. Phillips is a strong proponent of holistic medicine and seeks to share the benefits of chiropractic care with his community.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness can be reached online or over the phone at (210) 545-1144.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.