Active Adult Community Will Host the Musical Group March 27

Fredericksburg, Va., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D.C.’s Finest, also known as the Doo-Wop Cops, a Washington D.C.- based a cappella group that has entertained presidents and performed with legendary recording artists, is coming to Jubilation by Silver Companies. The active adult community will host the musical group on Wednesday, March 27, at 7 p.m. Jubilation by Silver Companies, is located at 1301 Ashford Circle in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The Doo-Wop Cops’ performance is free and open to anyone interested in learning about Jubilation by Silver Companies, an active adult community exclusively created for people ages 55 and up.

Featured on national morning shows, major news networks and glossy magazines, the Doo-Wop Cops are five homegrown law enforcement officers and Washingtonians who sang in doo-wop groups in the 1950s and 1960s. Fittingly, local police are encouraged to attend and enjoy the performance.

“The magic of a cappella singing is a treasured art form for our amazing members at Jubilation by Silver Companies, and we are honored to have the Doo-Wop Cops perform at Jubilation,” said Chris Newport, VP of senior housing at Silver Companies. “Our entertainment team is always looking to create memorable moments for our members, and this one will be a highlight that we can share with our local police officers. It will be an incredible night of music and nostalgia while members and guests experience the carefree lifestyle at Jubilation!”

Jubilation features luxury apartment homes with concierge services in a five-star, resort-style community with curated amenities designed for the active adult.

Beyond their music, the Doo-Wop Cops are committed to spreading their anti-violence messages of peace and harmony to kids in America through their music.

To learn more about the Doo-Wop Cops’ concert at Jubilation by Silver Companies, please call 540.702.1111. For more information on Jubilation by Silver Companies visit jubilationbysilvercompanies.com.

About Jubilation by Silver Companies

Jubilation’s members, age 55 and up, enjoy concierge services in a five-star, resort-style community. Jubilation consists of 207 maintenance-free one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with access to all the wonderful amenities you’d expect in an active living environment — and then some. At Jubilation, you are in control of how you want to live. Their motto is “Live Life, Your Way.”

