Veterans, law enforcement and first responders may suffer from post-traumatic stress. Heroes on the Water's recently published article provides an important distinction between the types of post-traumatic stress most frequently seen between the groups.

In the article, Heroes on the Water outlines the primary differences between combat and cumulative post-traumatic stress. For example, while there are many ways a person in the military can experience PTS, combat related PTS is more widely known. Having an incident that occurs suddenly, such as having a convoy explode from an IED or front-line combat, is how many perceive the members of the military are exposed to negative experiences that create post-traumatic stress. For law enforcement and first responder community, the continual and repetitive nature of dealing with trauma creates the perfect storm for cumulative PTS. It slowly builds up over time and makes diagnosis difficult.

“It is important to recognize the similarities and differences of how post-traumatic stress manifests in our community,” says Neil Mullaney, Col (Ret) USAF, Heroes on the Water Executive Director. “Our focus is to ensure a relaxing and healing experience so that all participants, including family members, can benefit from our programs.”

Heroes on the Water has deep experience in providing recreational therapy as a healing modality. More than 60,000 veterans, law enforcement and first responders were served in the organization’s history, with more than 15,000 family members also participating.

“Our organization has 15 years of experience in providing services to support our community,” says Mullaney. “Coupled with our study which proves the efficacy of kayak fishing, we are better equipped to support our heroes through their wellness journeys.”

There are additional articles showcasing important information on recreational therapy in the organization’s Resources section. Visit the website for more information on Heroes on the Water.

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders, and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much-needed camaraderie and support.

