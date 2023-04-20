Dallas, TX, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heroes on the Water is proud to announce it will be a Carry The Load non-profit partner for the 2023 Memorial May campaign. Carry The Load is a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Together, we will kick off Memorial May on Thursday, April 27 to raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“We need to be intentional and focused on the true meaning of Memorial Day. Through our partnership with Carry The Load, Heroes on the Water will honor our brothers and sisters who have laid down their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms like no other country. Together we can extend our reach and support more veterans, first responders and their families to find peace and healing,” says Neil Mullaney, Col (Ret) USAF, HOW Executive Director.

Join us as we unite with Carry The Load this year at the Dallas Memorial March and at several points along the relay routes:

KY – Cave Hill National Cemetery May 18th

TX – Houston Fire Station & National Cemetery May 27th

TN – Nashville Fire Department May 21st

AL – Huntsville College Plaza May 21st

CA – Riverside National Cemetery May 11th

NV – Clark County Fire Station 11 May 12th

TX – Sulpher Springs May 27th

TX – 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, Fort Hood May 25th

CA – DAV Veterans Thrift Store, Oceanside May 9th

MD – Baltimore National Cemetery May 6th

OK – Tulsa Fire Station No. 14 May 26th

CT – Big Y World Class Market May 8th

LA – Veterans Affairs Hospital May 25th

LA – Baton Rouge National Cemetery May 25th

OH – Kroger 1 W Corry St. Cincinnati May 17th

OR – The Bomber Restaurant & Catering Co. Portland April 28th

SC – Charleston Fire Dept Station 11 May 15th

FL – Chase Bank 7255 Baymeadows Way Jacksonville May 16th

Supporters are encouraged to join any of our Heroes on the Water teams and raise funds for our local and national team throughout the month of May.

“The funds we raise through our Carry The Load teams will provide opportunities for camaraderie, healing and wellness to our veterans, first responders and their families through our kayak fishing events held across the country,” says Mullaney.

How to get involved:

People of all ages can join any of our teams or attend a national relay or rally at a location near them. Join national team or Join a local team.

Join us at the Dallas Memorial March .

“Honoring our nation’s heroes is a unifying effort where people come together as a country and pay tribute to the sacrifices made for our freedom,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “It’s truly inspiring to see the positive impact these partnerships have on the lives of so many people around the world.”

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

HeroesontheWater.org | Videos | Success Stories

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load’s mission is to provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. It focuses on three outreach programs: Awareness, Continuum of Care, and Education. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org | Media Resources

CONTACT: Laura Lindsey Heroes On The Water 214-295-4541 laura.lindsey@heroesonthewater.org