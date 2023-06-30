Honor Circle Heroes on the Water Monthly Donation Community

Outdoor Wellness Recreation Therapy with Heroes on the Water

Allen, Texas, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For Heroes On the Water, community is an integral part of our organization, so it’s no surprise that our donors and volunteers become part of our community. Recently, Heroes on the Water launched The Honor Circle, a way for our donors to give in a monthly capacity, and provide continual wellness for our veterans and first responders through our monthly events across the U.S.

Whether it’s from large corporations, sponsors or individuals, every penny that a nonprofit receives goes towards the progress of their mission. Monthly recurring donations help nonprofit organizations build a steady, predictable income so they can expand and serve their participants on a larger scale.

We know that donations and volunteering can help nonprofits grow, but we don’t always hear about the impacts of giving on donors. Maintaining monthly recurring donations allows donors to stay connected to a cause and gives them a front row seat to an organization’s growth and progress. They get to see how their gifts make a real difference in the program, mission and the lives of the people served.

Being able to support causes you’re passionate about with a monthly donation is easy and affordable. By enrolling in a monthly recurring donation you don’t have to worry about it slipping your mind. Similar to the way you set up automatic payments for things like streaming services or bills, you can donate to your favorite organizations with the push of a button.

Studies show that 42% of people agree that the enjoyment they receive from giving is a key influence in their choice to donate time or money to causes they are passionate about. The knowledge that you’re helping others can feel empowering and increase feelings of fulfillment. Research has identified a link between donating to charity and increased activity in the area of the brain that registers pleasure. Donating regularly can have health benefits that include lower blood pressure, lower stress levels, increased self-esteem, and less depression and anxiety.

When you donate to an IRS-approved nonprofit organization, your donation is tax deductible. The IRS even offers a tool to help you figure out if your favorite organization is approved, just search the list of approved organizations on the IRS website.

Through monthly kayak fishing events at no cost to veterans, first responders and their families, Heroes on the Water participants have the opportunity to unwind and connect with others who share similar backgrounds. We introduce participants to the calming effects of being out on the water and provide tools through teaching that can be used to help cope with trauma, stress and other injuries.

By creating a safe space for individuals to share their experiences and emotions, participants are given a chance to decompress and leave their worries behind on the water. Kayak fishing and outdoor recreational therapy is proven to alleviate stress and anxiety, improve relationships and increase confidence.

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 charity with over 50 volunteer-led chapters across the United States, and 6 therapeutic programs. To learn more about the monthly giving program, Honor Circle, go to: https://heroesonthewater.org/honor-circle/. When you join Honor Circle you keep our heroes coming back to these healing events.

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

