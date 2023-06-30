Heroes on the Water Music City Chapter Chapter leadership team in Nashville

Heroes on the Water Music City Chapter Supporting local veterans and first responders through rec therapy

Nashville, Tennessee, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three years ago, Heroes on the Water established the Music City chapter in Nashville, TN. Initially focused on first responders, the chapter expanded to include all U.S. military veterans who could benefit from recreational therapy.

The chapter’s coordinator Alfredo Arevalo is an army veteran and now LT with the Metro Nashville Police Department. Serving in the Army for four and a half years, he experienced two deployments to Iraq, where he faced the harsh realities of military life. “Being in the military was rough. During my 2005 deployment, my battalion alone lost 22 soldiers,” says Alfredo.

He struggled to communicate the complexities of his experiences to those who had not served. “I wondered why I came back when others lost their loved ones. I kept wondering was there anything I could have done differently.”

Joining the Metro Nashville Police Department in 2009, he found a sense of camaraderie among fellow officers, and was surrounded by individuals who provided him with a support network. Like many first responders, Alfredo found it difficult to unwind. He needed a place to decompress and give him an opportunity to reset. He found that in fishing.

“I found that being on the water and in nature gave me time to reflect, be alone and not worry about anything else,” says Alfredo. “A buddy invited me to a tournament and that was fun, but I started to wonder why I was paying tournament fees when there should be another way.”

Looking online, Alfredo found Heroes on the Water. He did not find a chapter nearby, so inquired about starting his own.

“Our leadership team is all first responders, it wasn’t difficult to find three buddies to go on this journey with me,” says Alfredo. “We knew a bunch of people who could benefit from recreational therapy, and thought it looked fun.”

With the support of the community, The Heroes on the Water Music City chapter has become a source of positive peer support, providing guidance and wellness to others.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to find that one person you can talk to and HOW creates that opportunity,” says Alfredo. “Out on the water you witness grown men crying, just letting it out and going from being bottled up to feeling comfortable.”

Through monthly kayak fishing events, participants have the opportunity to unwind, connect with others who share similar backgrounds, and find solace in nature. By creating a safe space for individuals to share their experiences and emotions, participants are given a chance to decompress and leave their worries behind on the water.

Kayak fishing and outdoor recreational therapy is proven to alleviate stress and anxiety, improve relationships and increase confidence.

In addition to the Music City chapter, Heroes on the Water has 50 volunteer-led chapters across the United States. The chapters hold regularly scheduled kayak fishing events at no cost to veterans, first responders and their families.

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

CONTACT: Laura Armbruster Heroes On The Water 214-295-4541 laura.armbruster@heroesonthewater.org