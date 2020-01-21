Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2019

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT); (“Hersha” or “the Company”), owner of high-quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations, today announced the tax classification of its Priority Class A Common Share (“Common Shares”), Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series C Preferred Shares”), Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series D Preferred Shares”) and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series E Preferred Shares”) distributions for 2019 for Federal income tax reporting purposes.  The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis.  Shareholders should consult their tax advisors as to the tax treatment of the distributions.

                             
CLASS A COMMON SHARES 
Record
Dates		   Paid Dates   Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share		   Taxable
Ordinary
Income		   Total
Capital Gain
Distribution		   Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		   Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)*		   Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/5/2019   1/15/2019   $ 0.2800     $ 0.092485     $ –    $ –    $ 0.187515     $ 0.092485  
3/29/2019   4/15/2019   $ 0.2800     $ 0.092485     $ –    $ –    $ 0.187515     $ 0.092485  
6/28/2019   7/15/2019   $ 0.2800     $ 0.092485     $ –    $ –    $ 0.187515     $ 0.092485  
9/30/2019   10/15/2019   $ 0.2800     $ 0.092485     $ –    $ –    $ 0.187515     $ 0.092485  
TOTAL       $ 1.1200     $ 0.369940     $ –    $ –    $ 0.750060     $ 0.369940  
Percent         100.00%       33.03%     N/A   N/A     66.97%       33.03%  
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Common Shares is 427825500.    
                             
                             
SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES 
Record
Dates		   Paid Dates   Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share		   Taxable
Ordinary
Income		   Total
Capital Gain
Distribution		   Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		   Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)*		   Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2019   1/15/2019   $ 0.4297     $ 0.4297     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4297  
4/1/2019   4/15/2019   $ 0.4297     $ 0.4297     $ –    $ –    $  –      $ 0.4297  
7/1/2019   7/15/2019   $ 0.4297     $ 0.4297     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4297  
10/1/2019   10/15/2019   $ 0.4297     $ 0.4297     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4297  
TOTAL       $ 1.7188     $ 1.7188     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 1.718800  
Percent         100.00%       100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%  
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Series C Preferred Shares is 427825401            
                             
                             
SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES 
Record
Dates		   Paid Dates   Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share		   Taxable
Ordinary
Income		   Total
Capital Gain
Distribution		   Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		   Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)*		   Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2019   1/15/2019   $ 0.4063     $ 0.4063     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4063  
4/1/2019   4/15/2019   $ 0.4063     $ 0.4063     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4063  
7/1/2019   7/15/2019   $ 0.4063     $ 0.4063     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4063  
10/1/2019   10/15/2019   $ 0.4063     $ 0.4063     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4063  
TOTAL       $ 1.6250     $ 1.6250     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 1.625000  
Percent         100.00%       100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%  
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Series D Preferred Shares is 427825609            
                             
                             
SERIES E PREFERRED SHARES 
Record
Dates		   Paid Dates   Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share		   Taxable
Ordinary
Income		   Total
Capital Gain
Distribution		   Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		   Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)*		   Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2019   1/15/2019   $ 0.4063     $ 0.4063     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4063  
4/1/2019   4/15/2019   $ 0.4063     $ 0.4063     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4063  
7/1/2019   7/15/2019   $ 0.4063     $ 0.4063     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4063  
10/1/2019   10/15/2019   $ 0.4063     $ 0.4063     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 0.4063  
TOTAL       $ 1.6250     $ 1.6250     $ –    $ –    $ –      $ 1.625000  
Percent         100.00%       100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%  
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Series E Preferred Shares is 427825708            
                             
* Distributions will reduce a shareholder’s adjusted tax basis in its shares. Any amount of the distribution that exceeds a shareholder’s adjusted tax basis in its shares will be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property.    
     

Shareholders of Class A Common Shares should note that the 2019 fourth quarter distribution, which had a record date of January 3, 2020 and was paid on January 15, 2020, will be reported and the taxable portion determined for tax year 2020.

Shareholders of Series C, Series D and Series E Preferred Shares should note that the 2019 fourth quarter distribution, which had a record date of January 1, 2020 and was paid on January 15, 2020, will be reported and the taxable portion determined for tax year 2020.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”.  For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company’s website at www.hersha.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement.

For a description of these factors, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Hersha Hospitality Trust’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact:  Michael Gillespie, Chief Accounting Officer
Phone: (717) 236-4400

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.