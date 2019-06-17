Hershey Named to Civic 50 for ‘Sharing Goodness’ with Communities The Hershey Company has been named to The Civic 50 for the seventh consecutive year as one of America’s most community-minded companies.

HERSHEY, Pa., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY ) has been named to The Civic 50 for the seventh consecutive year as one of America’s most community-minded companies, an annual recognition from Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The Civic 50 recognizes companies that most effectively use their resources to positively impact the communities in which they do business.

The Hershey Company has demonstrated a passion for supporting vibrant and thriving communities for more than a century. “As we celebrate our 125th anniversary this year, we are proud that our investment of time, talent and resources continue to help make our communities strong and vital,” said Leigh Horner, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, The Hershey Company. “We continue to create jobs in our communities, help children and families thrive, and promote education and economic opportunity in the places where we live and work.”

Hershey’s sustainability strategy, “ Our Shared Goodness Promise ,” guides how it shares goodness by investing in local communities and promoting employee engagement and volunteerism. Last year, Hershey impacted nearly 11 million lives through investments in community nonprofits, volunteered for more than 133,000 total hours in the community and made more than $10.9 million in total cash donations.

In July, the company will once again deploy thousands of employees across communities around the world for its annual global week of service, Good to Give Back Week. Hershey employees will work with the company’s nonprofit partners to support local communities, highlighted by the annual meal-packing event with Rise Against Hunger, when the company expects to pack nearly 300,000 meals for communities in need, adding to the more than 1.2 million meals already packed during the previous six years. Throughout the year, Hershey employees give back to their communities and are given paid time off to volunteer.

The Civic 50 is the only award that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities and provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and other resources to improve the communities in which they do business. Civic 50 winners are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program – investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

Hershey has received the Civic 50 award every year since it was created in 2012. To view a complete list of The Civic 50 companies for 2018, visit Civic50.org .

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.

For 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit: https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/shared-goodness.html

About Points of Light

Points of Light – the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

