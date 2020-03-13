HERSHEY TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD IN PA AND NY

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

HERSHEY, Pa., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced it will temporarily close its Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Hershey, Pa., and in Times Square, New York City, starting with usual closing time on Sunday evening, March 15, for two weeks.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in the best interests of guests, store associates and the communities in which these locations operate.

Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Niagara, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nev., will remain open until further notice in line with the current situation in these local communities.

“The health and safety of our employees and store guests is our top priority, said Suzanne Jones, Vice President, The Hershey Experience. “To date, there have been no confirmed cases of any of our Hershey employees having contracted the virus, but we are taking these steps to protect our employees and guests and in line with precautions happening in both communities.

Guests who have purchased tickets for one of the Chocolate World attractions at the Hershey, Pa., location that is scheduled to occur during the time of this closure will receive a full refund by calling the main Chocolate World number at 717-534-4900 and following the menu prompts.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

Media Contact:
Jeff Beckman
[email protected]  

