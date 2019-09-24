Hershey to Webcast Third-Quarter Conference Call

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its third-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, October 24, 2019, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its third-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to “CALENDAR OF EVENTS” for webcast details.
If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser
https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html
|FINANCIAL CONTACT:
|MEDIA CONTACT:
|Melissa Poole
|Jeff Beckman
|717-534-7556
|717-534-8090
