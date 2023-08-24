Global Hesperidin Market is anticipated to reach US$ 257.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 7% by RationalStat

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Hesperidin Market is valued at US$ 150 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Hesperidin is a flavonoid found in citrus fruits that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities. Its incorporation into functional meals and dietary supplements may drive market expansion as customers attempt to improve their overall well-being. Consumer awareness of the potential health advantages of natural substances such as hesperidin may increase demand for goods containing this ingredient.

Ongoing study on hesperidin’s potential health advantages, such as its involvement in cardiovascular health, immunological support, and anti-inflammatory activities, may be creating interest and driving demand. Hesperidin’s potential medical characteristics make it suited for usage in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, which may lead to its expansion in a variety of healthcare products.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global hesperidin market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on form, purity, application, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Hesperidin market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Hesperidin Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of purity, the standard purity segment is expected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR over the forecast period. It is primarily utilized in nutritional supplements because it is inexpensive and does not require ultra-high standards of purity.

On the basis of application, the dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the global hesperidin market. It promotes heart health, enhances blood circulation, and decreases cholesterol levels.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 150 million Market Size Forecast US$ 257.7 million Growth Rate 7% Key Market Drivers Increasing Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Application Driving Market Growth

Growing Consumers Interest in Natural Ingredients Companies Profiled Achemo Corporation

BOCSCI Inc

Auraleafs Labs Private Limited

Bolise Co., Limited

BioCrick Co., Ltd

Morre-Tec Industries Inc

Haihang Industry

Plantnat

NAGASE & CO LTD

Benepure Corporation

VIVAN Life Sciences

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global hesperidin market include,

In 2021, BioCrick Co Ltd developed a natural product library that contains over 8,000 compounds derived from natural sources. The company employs this to generate small molecule molecules with potential biological and pharmacological activities.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global hesperidin market growth include Achemo Corporation, BOCSCI Inc, Auraleafs Labs Private Limited, Bolise Co., Limited, BioCrick Co., Ltd, Morre-Tec Industries Inc, Haihang Industry, Plantnat, NAGASE & CO LTD, Benepure Corporation, VIVAN Life Sciences among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Hesperidin market based on form, purity, application and region

Global Hesperidin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Powdered Liquid

Global Hesperidin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Pharmaceutical Intermediates Food Cosmetics Dietary Supplements Others

Global Hesperidin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Purity Standard High

Global Hesperidin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Hesperidin Market US Canada Latin America Hesperidin Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Hesperidin Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Hesperidin Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Hesperidin Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Hesperidin Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Hesperidin Report:

What will be the market value of the global hesperidin market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global hesperidin market?

What are the market drivers of the global hesperidin market?

What are the key trends in the global hesperidin market?

Which is the leading region in the global hesperidin market?

What are the major companies operating in the global hesperidin market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global hesperidin market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

