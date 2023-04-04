Market Study on Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing: The Key to Next-Generation Mobile Devices

New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market revenues totaled US$ 87.8 billion in 2022. Overall demand in the market is forecast to surge at 15.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Accordingly, by the end of 2032, total market size will reach around US$ 382 billion.

Demand will remain high in the industrial sector throughout the projection period. As per Persistence Market Research, industrial segment will expand at 15.6% between 2023 to 2032.

Increasing need for highly advanced electronic devices and miniature GPUs is the primary factor driving the worldwide heterogeneous mobile processing and computing market. Adoption of heterogeneous mobile processing & computing will also be driven by the high penetration of intelligent client devices. Continuous advancements in heterogeneous mobile processing (HMP) and computing products will boost the global market.

Similarly, increasing demand for mobile devices and rising focus on energy efficiency are likely to fuel demand for heterogeneous mobile processing and computing.

The need for more potent and effective CPUs is rising significantly due to the adoption of tablets, smartphones, and other devices. This in turn is creating opportunities for HMP and computing companies.

Another key factor that will boost the global market during the projection period is the expanding mobile gaming sector.

Key Takeaways from the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market Report:

Global heterogeneous mobile processing and computing sales revenues will increase at 15.8% CAGR .

. By offering, hardware segment will expand at 15.7% CAGR over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. Based on end user, industrial segment is set to progress at 15.6% CAGR through 202.

through 202. The USA heterogeneous mobile processing and computing market will reach US$ 60.3 billion by 2032.

Demand in Japan is likely to surge at 16.1% CAGR over the projection period.

over the projection period. China heterogeneous mobile processing and computing industry will cross US$ 95.9 billion market in 2032.

market in 2032. Korea market will thrive at 16.3% CAGR during the assessment period.

“Growing demand for high-performance devices is likely to boost the global market. Besides this, rapid penetration of digitalization and IoT will fuel market expansion.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., Nvidia Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, and Xilinx are few of the leading players operating in the heterogeneous mobile processing and computing market.

Most of these players are employing strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to increase their revenues and solidify their positions.

Recent developments:

In February 2023, the world’s first GSMA-compliant iSIM using the most recent Snapdragon mobile platform was unveiled by Qualcomm and Thales.

In April 2021, the CPU for Giant AI was announced by Nvidia Corporation.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the heterogeneous mobile processing and computing market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the heterogeneous mobile processing and computing By

Based on offering (hardware and software),

(hardware and software), Technology node (45nm, 28nm, 20nm, 14nm, 7nm, and 5nm),

(45nm, 28nm, 20nm, 14nm, 7nm, and 5nm), End product (tablets, smartphones, smart wears, e-reader, automotive navigation devices, and gaming consoles),

(tablets, smartphones, smart wears, e-reader, automotive navigation devices, and gaming consoles), End user (industrial, commercial and residential/consumer) across various regions.

