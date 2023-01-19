New Processes Enable Commercial Volumes of Pristine Graphene

hex6 logo hex6 logo

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HEX 6 Industries Incorporated has announced that they have perfected and filed patents for their 100% green processes to exfoliate pristine Graphene powder, flakes, and sheets. The processes known as “The Laird Methods” are infinitely scaleable and are capable of economically producing vast commercial quantities of pristine Graphene. The discovery, ahead of forecasts, is a quantum leap for the industry itself.

Graphene, exfoliated from graphite, is known for being lightweight and for its excellent conductivity, strength, and flexibility. It is considered the material having the hardest and toughest crystal structure and has been described in many superheroes’ stories but now is a down-to-earth reality.

Bruce Laird, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of HEX 6, led the team in these fundamental discoveries. HEX 6’s significant advances in green nanotechnology processes and resulting nanomaterials will enable graphene to become a basic building block of industry. Those industries include aerospace, battery, and energy technologies, chip and electronic technologies, concrete and asphalt technologies, composite manufacturing, as well as medical devices and products. The discovery finally makes graphene affordable and accessible to use in many commercial applications.

About HEX 6 Industries Incorporated:

HEX 6 Industries Inc. was founded to develop and market significant advances in green nanotechnology processes and materials. They are an industry-agnostic pure science company. Their team does not manufacture end-use products; they market inventions, patents, and technologies to industry-leading companies that go on to create and improve products of the future using their elemental discoveries.

Contact Information:

Kerry Leppo

Co-Founder and CMO

kerry@hex6inc.com

508 964 1153

Related Images

Image 1: hex6 logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment