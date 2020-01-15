Hexagon announces HxGN LIVE Smart Manufacturing Detroit 2020

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Automotive manufacturing-centric conference scheduled for May 19-20, 2020 with keynote speaker Norbert Hanke, President and CEO, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division announced today it will host HxGN LIVE Smart Manufacturing Detroit 2020 on May 19 – 20, 2020. The digital solutions conference will be held at Hexagon’s newest U.S. facility and regional cornerstone in Novi, MI, which features a technology showroom, training center, and a 14,690 sq. ft. laser tracker laboratory and calibration hub. The two-day event, with an emphasis on automotive industry applications, will showcase data-driven solutions enabled by Hexagon’s manufacturing technologies for the smart factory. The action-packed program is designed to attract industry leaders and technology users from around the country to the Motor City area. The conference’s focal point is helping attendees to understand how a connected world uses data to inform the product development process from start to finish. To register or for more information, visit here. The Press is cordially invited to this event, please email your RSVP to Belinda Jones, Hexagon Media Relations.

Norbert Hanke, President and CEO of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, will inaugurate the event on Tuesday morning, May 19, with his keynote address exploring the manufacturing digital transformation journey and roadmap to smarter factories. Hexagon will assemble its top thinkers and subject matter experts in Detroit to work with managers and users looking to improve efficiency, quality and productivity across their design, production and metrology processes. Part of the popular HxGN LIVE series, this event will have multiple levels of learning and product engagement from keynotes to educational sessions, interactive training to valuable networking time with fellow Hexagon users who thrive on smart change. Professionals from all walks of manufacturing attend HxGN LIVE including users of Hexagon’s extensive simulation, production and metrology software portfolio and metrology systems from laser trackers to automated CMMs.

“HxGN LIVE Smart Manufacturing Detroit 2020 is our conference dedicated to smarter automotive manufacturing. The two-day event will feature exceptional educational content, special events, and a stellar line-up of expert speakers and guests in three track areas – Design & Engineering, Production, and Metrology,” states Angus Taylor, President and CEO of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division in North America. “The conference program offers practical tools and resources to help our customer find ‘the smart’ in their factories, tackle the inherent challenges, and transform product development through data-driven intelligence. We are proud and pleased to host the conference at our newest Detroit Excellence Center, home to our technology teams serving customers with the highest quality services.”

About Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that utilize data from design and engineering, production and metrology to make manufacturing smarter. For more information, visit hexagonmi.com.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.8bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Press Contact: Belinda Jones, HiTech Marketing llc
Tel: 860-399-1147, [email protected] 
Marketing Contact: Bridget Benedetti, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
Tel: 401-886-2112, [email protected] 

