Hexagon PPM announces Drivers of Success user competition winners from China and India at HxGN LOCAL CAUx Los Angeles 2017

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CADWorx® & Analysis Solutions announced the top three winners in the Drivers of Success user competition during the opening day at HxGN LOCAL CAUx Los Angeles 2017 in Long Beach, California USA. Announced by keynote speaker Billy Rasco, vice president of Sales at CADWorx & Analysis Solutions, the winners are Zhejing Titan Design & Engineering Co., Ltd. of China for CADWorx; Rishabh Engineering of India for CAESAR II®; and Tecnimont Pvt. Ltd. of India for PV Elite®. Zhejing Titan Design & Engineering chose CADWorx for a flavoring chemicals facility project in Hangzhou, China involving 6,000 pipelines and 9,000 isometric drawings, saving a month on the schedule and $5 million in material and construction costs. Rishabh Engineering used CAESAR II for a refinery project in Montana, USA, to perform stress analysis on a complex piping configuration, saving seven percent in man-hours. Tecnimont selected PV Elite for a $550 million chemical project in Egypt to perform lift analyses of 13 columns, saving 325 man-hours. Each winner received an all-inclusive complimentary round trip to an HxGN LOCAL CAUx.

For information on CADWorx Plant Design Suite, visit https://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information on analysis products including CAESAR II, PV Elite, GT STRUDL® and TANK®, visit https://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions 
CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis. 

Hexagon PPM the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle. 

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes. 

