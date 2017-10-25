Hexagon PPM releases CADWorx Plant® 2018 with enhancements for intelligent 2D and 3D plant design

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CADWorx & Analysis Solutions announces the release of CADWorx® Plant 2018 with an expanded range of DWG file-based tools for intelligent 2D and 3D plant design. Including the compatibility with AutoCAD® and BricsCAD® platforms, this latest release provides several other enhancements including auto router support for default elbow selection for faster and more efficient non-standard design work and a more intuitive sloped router with additional options to more easily route gravity-drained lines and place pipe supports, eliminating the need to manually rotate pipe support assemblies on sloped lines. CADWorx Plant also provides CAESAR II compatibility, enabling users to model in CADWorx Plant and leverage the existing geometry with the latest version of CAESAR II stress analysis software. “By continuously advancing our CADWorx solutions, we provide our clients the most complete tools for efficient plant design and help them achieve their goals by addressing unique challenges faced in every project,” said Rick Allen, president of CADWorx & Analysis Solutions at Hexagon PPM.

For an overview of these and other enhancements in CADWorx, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/10/cadworx-webinar-whats-new-in-cadworx-plant-2018.html and register for the November 2nd “What’s New in CADWorx 2018” webinar.

For more information on CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about CAESAR II and other analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

