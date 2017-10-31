Hexagon PPM releases CADWorx® Structure 2018 with new capabilities and enhancements for intelligent 3D plant design

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CADWorx & Analysis Solutions announces the release CADWorx Structure 2018 with new capabilities and enhancements for structural design and 3D modeling that include new steel and concrete modeling commands, import/export tools and enhancements for modeling shapes, detecting clashes, placing spiral stairs and creating drawing templates. The easy-to-use tools, intelligent drawing capabilities and advanced levels of automation of CADWorx Structure allow structural designers and engineers to start modeling right away with its ready-to-use steel and concrete catalogs and assembly templates. The software’s fast processing and highly refined user interface empower users to work efficiently together on both large and small projects. “With the increased functionality of steel and concrete modeling in CADWorx Structure, we can provide our clients with an extremely powerful and effective tool that creates complex structural models with ease and simplicity,” said Rick Allen, president of CADWorx & Analysis Solutions at Hexagon PPM.

For more information, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/10/cadworx-structure-webinar-whats-new-in-cadworx-structure-2018.html and register for the November 7th “What’s new in CADWorx Structure” webinar.

For more information on CADWorx Structure, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

© 2017 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contact

Gary Carson

+1.713.668.8550

[email protected]