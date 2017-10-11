Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hexagon PPM releases CAESAR II® 2018 with KHK Level 2 analysis for ensuring design safety

Hexagon PPM releases CAESAR II® 2018 with KHK Level 2 analysis for ensuring design safety

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CADWorx & Analysis Solutions announces the release of CAESAR II® 2018 (V 10.0), the newest version of Hexagon PPM’s industry-acclaimed solution for pipe stress analysis for evaluating the structural responses and stresses of piping systems according to international codes and standards. In addition to the latest piping codes, CAESAR II now supports a KHK Level 2 analysis of the stability of a piping system during a serious seismic event, helping ensure the safety of facility piping in earthquake-prone areas. The new version also offers the ability to identify and track supports throughout the software using new support and hanger tag fields. When a user deletes a load case, the software automatically renumbers remaining cases and indicates any impacts from the deletion to combination cases. In CAESAR II 2018, quick model changes are also possible with Find & Replace option in the list inputs. Rick Allen, president of CADWorx® & Analysis Solutions at Hexagon PPM, said, “CAESAR II sets the standard for pipe stress analysis, and we are continuing to lead the industry by offering the codes and standards our users require.”

To learn more about CAESAR II 2018, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/07/caesar-ii-webinar-whats-new-in-caesar-ii-2018.html and register for the “What’s New in CAESAR II 2018” webinar.

For information about CAESAR II and other analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family. For more information on CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions
CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world’s leading provider of enterprise engineering software enabling smarter design and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Hexagon PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://www.hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

© 2017 Intergraph Corporation d/b/a Hexagon PPM. Hexagon PPM is part of Hexagon. All rights reserved. Hexagon PPM and the Hexagon PPM logo are trademarks of Hexagon or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Contact
Gary Carson
+1.713.668.8550
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.