Hexagon PPM releases CAESAR II® 2018 with KHK Level 2 analysis for ensuring design safety

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CADWorx & Analysis Solutions announces the release of CAESAR II® 2018 (V 10.0), the newest version of Hexagon PPM’s industry-acclaimed solution for pipe stress analysis for evaluating the structural responses and stresses of piping systems according to international codes and standards. In addition to the latest piping codes, CAESAR II now supports a KHK Level 2 analysis of the stability of a piping system during a serious seismic event, helping ensure the safety of facility piping in earthquake-prone areas. The new version also offers the ability to identify and track supports throughout the software using new support and hanger tag fields. When a user deletes a load case, the software automatically renumbers remaining cases and indicates any impacts from the deletion to combination cases. In CAESAR II 2018, quick model changes are also possible with Find & Replace option in the list inputs. Rick Allen, president of CADWorx® & Analysis Solutions at Hexagon PPM, said, “CAESAR II sets the standard for pipe stress analysis, and we are continuing to lead the industry by offering the codes and standards our users require.”

To learn more about CAESAR II 2018, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/07/caesar-ii-webinar-whats-new-in-caesar-ii-2018.html and register for the “What’s New in CAESAR II 2018” webinar.

For information about CAESAR II and other analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family. For more information on CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world’s leading provider of enterprise engineering software enabling smarter design and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Hexagon PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://www.hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

© 2017 Intergraph Corporation d/b/a Hexagon PPM. Hexagon PPM is part of Hexagon. All rights reserved. Hexagon PPM and the Hexagon PPM logo are trademarks of Hexagon or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

